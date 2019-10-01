Collapse Of Aleto-Akpajo Bridge, Imminent – Expert

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that many states are being used to fight against Rivers State for the illegal grabbing of the state’s oil wells.

Commissioning the Dualised/Reconstructed Birabi Street, Elegbam-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, last Friday, Wike said the state has the capacity to resist any form of oil well annexation.

He said: “So many states are being used to fight Rivers State to collect our oil Wells. We have the capacity to fight back. No state will take what belongs to Rivers State.

“Whether you are PDP or APC state, anybody who attempts to take what belongs to Rivers, Rivers State will fight back.

“This is not a question of party. It is the interest of the state that matters. My interest is Rivers State, not political party. If you are in PDP and you don’t love Rivers State, I will not love you. My love for you is based upon your love for Rivers State”.

He said that Rivers State deserves the best, noting that his administration will continue to work for the growth of the state.

The governor said that his administration will enhance the infrastructural base of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, as a large percentage of Rivers people live in the state capital territory.

He thanked the people of Rumuadaolu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area for cooperating with the contractors to deliver the road.

Wike praised former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, for grooming the present generation of political leaders in the state.

“Dr Peter Odili is the person who brought all of us up. No political leader can claim that he is what he is today without Odili.

“Odili laid the foundation. But for him, Ikwerre man would not be governor of Rivers State. Ikwerre people owe him a lot. It was difficult in this state for any Ikwerre man to be governor. He took the risk for an Ikwerre man to be governor.

“I know the hatred people have on him because he said an Ikwerre man must be governor. We shall continue to stand with him. Any Ikwerre man who is anywhere without recognising Odili will not know peace. Any Ikwerre man plotting against you and your family will never have peace”.

Wike said the many fights Odili was having today was because he insisted that an Ikwerre man should be governor, and urged the former governor not to regret facilitating the emergence of an Ikwerre governor in the state.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu, said the ministry was implementing the governor’s outstanding urban renewal programme.

He said the road was a single lane, before the Rivers State governor directed that a section be dualised, while the second section was expanded for improved traffic.

In his remarks, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, praised the governor’s sense of judgment in dualising the road that leads to the headquarters of Salvation Ministries, adding that thousands of international visitors to the church would enjoy using the high quality road.

He said that the people of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area appreciate the governor’s commitment to the development of the area.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government says it is always committed to a united and prosperous Rivers State that works for everybody who lives and works in the state.

Wike stated this during the inter-denominational church service in commemoration of the 59th Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Rumuodalu Parish, last Sunday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said, “We are committed to the social contract we have made with our people, we would make their lives better and we also pray the same for our national leadership so the nation can see itself as a nation of people of different leanings but who are one under God so that the nation can move forward”.

According to the governor, at 59, Nigeria is at cross roads with lots of challenges bedevilling its people but there is no time better than now to blend as a people, noting that if we put our hearts to it we can overcome what seems impossible because we have what it takes to surmount these challenges.

“This country is truly blessed all we need to do is to love it, love its diversity and to take each one of us as a Nigerian”, Wike quipped.