Serial Killings: Number Of Dead Victims Hits 15 …Police Hunt For More Suspects
The Police in Rivers State said they have confirmed that the total number of women killed by the suspected serial killer, Gracious David-West is now 15.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura disclosed this to newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters on Moscow Road, after he inaugurated a task force to enforce the installation of CCTV cameras in all hotels in the state.
Dandaura said that after further investigations, the suspect confessed to have killed a total of nine young women in Rivers and six outside the state.
“After we did the last press conference, he admitted to killing only five. After the press conference, we interrogated him further. We took him round all the hotels one by one where he did the killings.
“He led us to the rooms where he booked and killed those eight people, and he confirmed that he killed more. He has killed nine here (Rivers State). He has killed one in Lagos; he killed one in Owerri; he killed one in Sapele (Delta State); he has killed one in Aba (Abia State); he has killed one in Benin (Edo State); he has killed one in Ibadan (Oyo State).
“So, now we have 15, including nine from Port Harcourt, six from outside this state. This was after we paraded him last week. After we paraded him, so many state commands have been calling to say this was the same man who strangled a woman in their place.”
The state police boss, however, said investigation was ongoing to ascertain whether they were other suspected serial killers in Port Harcourt apart from the three arrested so far.
“We don’t know whether he is the only person doing it or whether there are other group members. We have interrogated him further, and he told us he is the only person doing this, that he does not move with anybody. But we are not going to take that. We will continue to pursue them.”
While warning that the command would no longer allow hotels in the state operate without security cameras, he urged the newly inaugurated task force headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Valentine Olumese, to extend their operation beyond the Port Harcourt metropolis.
“Gentlemen, we have to enforce these guidelines. It is very important that we enforce it. If we had this on the ground, we would not have recorded this number of casualties. So, I want to urge the committee to make sure that they go round and make sure that any hotel operator, not only in Port Harcourt because there are hotels in local government areas, who flouts the directive is arrested and prosecuted.
“You must go round and tell them that they either follow these guidelines or close their hotels. They must install these CCTV cameras and do proper documentation of their guests. Go round in all these hotels in the state and enforce these guidelines, otherwise, we don’t know what will happen in the future. We don’t know whether he is doing this thing alone. For now, we just believe he is the only person doing it.
“We are not going to take chances. We will continue to pursue them. I have clearly instructed the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders to visit the hotels every day and checkmate their activities.
“We owe it a duty to make sure that these guidelines are complied with. Any hotel that is found wanting, we have a way we will close it. If you report to us, we will seal that place,” Dandaura added.
The Tide reports that the 12-man special task force includes four policemen, four members of the Nigerian Hotels’ Association, three from Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism and one representing Department of State Services (DSS).
However, disturbed by incessant incidents of serial killing in the state, the Rivers State House of Assembly has warned that it would sanction hotels which disobey police directives to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in their facilities.
The Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee on Serial Killing in the state, Hon Kelechi Wogu, gave the warning when he led members of his committee on a visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura at his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wogu, who is the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in the state Legislature, said if the directives given to hotel owners were strictly complied with, the number of deaths recorded as a result of the activities of the serial killer would have been averted.
He expressed sadness over the sad development, and assured the police of the support of the 32-member Assembly.
According to him, “We are looking at the time you gave that directive as the commissioner of police that they should install CCTV cameras, and they all agreed and left.
“We as an Assembly won’t spare those hotels that failed to comply with your directives because if those directives were complied with, we would not have lost more lives. The fact is that you have saved lives. If you had not apprehended that miscreant by now, we would have recorded other killings,” the lawmaker said,
Wogu further said that following the committee’s investigations, it was discovered that the number of women allegedly killed by the suspect has increased from the earlier nine.
While commending the efforts of the police in carrying out due diligence in their investigation, he advised hotel owners to ensure the safety of lives and property in their facilities by recording details of customers who visit there.
“We, Rivers people are not interested in only the serial killer. We are interested in the serial killers because we still believe that they are more. While investigation is going on, more facts will emerge.
“We strongly believe that one man wearing one cloth for over 15 crimes committed in different days must be mysterious even when you know you are being shown in the social media. People are looking at you, if not that I watched the clip and saw when he said that he ties them, because I wanted to ask why after killing them, why still tying them?”
He also urged the Nigerian police to do their best to unravel others involved because David-West may not be working alone in the killings, just as he asked the police to shut down the hotel where the manager concealed the activities of the suspected serial killer when he lodged there.
In his speech, the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura said investigations were still ongoing on the case of the serial killing, and urged members of the public to always provide information to the police to help them in fighting crime in the state.
He said, “If all the hotels where he did the previous killings gave us his identity immediately, he wouldn’t have succeeded in killing this number of women.”
Dennis Naku
UNGA: PDP Berates Presidency For Insulting Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the Presidency over its recent reactions to comments from Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged embarrassing outing at the United Nations Assembly even as the opposition party demanded apologies to Nigerians from .the Presidency instead of the insulting press statement issued by Buhari’s aides.
The PDP says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s off-the-point answer to questions at the United Nations General Assembly UNGA’s interactive session was a further confirmation that he lacks the prerequisite education to hold office as President.
The opposition party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, holds that Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate change, as response to direct and simple question on his plan for the youth, confirms Mr. President’s personal inability to understand and effectively communicate in English language as required by Section 318 (iii) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Ologbondiyan, in the statement insists that Buhari’s response was total embarrassment to Nigeria while his media aides’ responses to reactions indicate that low performance of his handlers.
The statement reads in part ”President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question put to him and respond accordingly trashes his claims of attending education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certificate, and further brings to light the reasons for his inability to attach any educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.
“It was obvious to all that because of President Buhari’s inability to understand and communicate in English language (as required by the Constitution), he failed to distinguish the fact that the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation with question put to him at the UN.
“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administration has remained miserably incompetent, lacking intact and desired capacity to manage the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding and multifarious like Nigeria.
“Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari Presidency overtly lacks the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the international arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct investment under his watch.
“Instead of insulting Nigerians, the Presidency should apologize to our citizens over the embarrassments constantly brought to our nation by President Buhari.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Place Rivers First, Wike Tells Labour Leaders …Commissions Ultra-Modern Rivers NLC Secretariat
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the leadership of labour in the state to always place the interest of Rivers State above other considerations in their engagements with the state government.
Wike also announced that the forthcoming employment of teachers would be based on merit as applicants would be expected to write examination.
He spoke before commissioning the Secretariat of the Rivers Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The governor said: “For me, Rivers first before any other thing. Before you go on strike or declare any dispute with the Rivers State Government, look through and check what the implications would be for Rivers State.
“We need teachers. But the employment of teachers will be based on examination. It will be based on merit. The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education and the chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board have been directed to determine how many teachers are needed before a consultant is engaged to conduct the examination”.
The governor stated that the principals involved in the collection of monies from students will be sanctioned.
He said the Rivers State Government would not tolerate any principal or administrator who contravenes the directive on the abolition of all forms of fees in state-owned schools.
Commenting on the secretariat, Wike said that his administration would continue to partner with labour for the development of Rivers State.
He said that the state government resolved to create enabling environment for labour leaders to work towards improving labour/government relations.
In his remarks, Chairman of NLC Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo commended the Rivers State governor for building the secretariat despite recent economic challenges.
She said that labour was committed to improving synergy with the state government for the development of the state.
Representative of the NLC President, Dr Comfort Okoh said the governor was the authentic leader who was needed at the national level to advance national growth.
In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Sunday Okere, said that the facility is a three-storey building with conference halls, offices, stores and multiple staircases.
In his reaction, the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, said that workers owe it as a duty to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for building an edifice as the NLC House in the state.
Ehie gave the advice, last Wednesday, at the commissioning of the Nigerian Labour Congress Secretariat built by the Wike’s administration in Rivers State.
“The beneficiaries owe a duty to the government and people of Rivers State to ensure that the facility is secured and used for the purpose it was built by the state government.
“I advise them to ensure that the facility is maintained, that workers have unlimited access to the administrative issues carried out.
“They should ensure that they reciprocate the gesture of government by brunt transparent, up and doing in the discharge of their duties”, the deputy speaker said.
Ehie noted that the delivery of the edifice clearly showed the commitment and resolve of the governor to the welfare of workers in Rivers State and beyond.
The lawmaker stated that Wike made a promise to NLC to ensure that their edifice was built and given state-of-the-art touch, and commended the governor for fulfilling his promise to workers.
He said: “Today, we are here confirming the fulfilment of that promise of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.
“The labour congress has never had it this good across the country. The governor of Rivers State is a man who fulfils every promise made and appreciates the significance of NLC as a stakeholder in nation building”.
He further said that the gesture shows that the governor understands and respects the independence of the community of workers, and their freedom to operate under conducive environment.
The Deputy Speaker described Wike as a Governor who came for service, a man of his words and a governor who appreciates every sector and every stakeholder in the business of governance.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know the much more words needed to say, to understand that Nyesom Wike is a governor that CE for service.
“We are here to show a governor who is ready to listen to issues and engage where necessary. We are here to thank him specially for being a man of his words”.
Chris Oluoh
#RevolutionNow: Release Sowore Now, Court Threatens DSS DG
A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, for the continued detention of the convener of the revolution now movement, Omoyele Sowore.
The Federal High Court, had last Tuesday, ordered the immediate release of Sowore.
In a notice addressed to Bichi and dated September 26, the court berated the DSS DG for not releasing Sowore despite an order to do so.
The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, said there was no subsisting order keeping him in detention.
But the DSS is yet to comply with the order.
Owing to the non-compliance, Femi Falana, Sowore’s counsel, went to court seeking the execution of the order.
The court noted in a notice that the failure of the DSS to release Sowore will amount to contempt of court.
The notice entitled, ‘Notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court’ read: “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice Abuja delivered on September 24, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.
“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday the 26th of September, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody.
“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”
Sowore was arrested August 3 for convening a nationwide protest, themed #RevolutionNow.
The convener of #RevolutionNow protest and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, had yesterday, commenced a contempt suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, for allegedly disobeying the order granting him bail.
The judge had dismissed DSS’ objection in granting him bail with the sole condition that he deposit his passport in the registry of the court.
Sowore, through his lawyers, submitted his passport to a Deputy Chief Registrar of the court on Wednesday.
The legal team also filed an affidavit of compliance with the order of the court and had same served on the DSS.
But 24 hours after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release him.
The publisher of Sahara Reporters, through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, filed a ‘Notice of consequence of court order’ which is to be served on the DSS warning him that he could be jailed for continuing to violate the court order.
“Notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja delivered on September 21, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.
“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday, September 26, 2019, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: OMOYELE SOWORE, in your custody. You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”
