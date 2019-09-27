Niger Delta
Rivers, Only State With Culture/Event Centre – Otumba Runsewe
Director -General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for constructing the best Cultural Centre to promote culture and tourism.
Speaking during a late night show on Africa Independent Television (AIT), Jigsaw, last Wednesday, Otunba Runsewe stated that the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre is of International Standard and has the capacity to transform the nation’s culture and tourism sector.
According to him, he discovered the beauty of the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt during the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) hosted by the Rivers State Government.
He noted that the quality of that facility is such that key National and international cultural events should be hosted in the Garden City.
The Director-General of NCAC praised the Rivers State Governor, for delivering a cultural centre of that magnitude to Rivers State and Nigeria.
“In the whole of Nigeria today, only one state has a truly cultural event centre (Rex Lawson Cultural Centre). That state is Rivers State. I was there and I was marveled.
“The floor is synthetic. The walls, sound proof. Their walls have microphones that pick sounds and there is a control room for technical coordination.
“This Cultural Centre was the one that the Ooni of Ife commissioned in the state. We had NAFEST last year at the centre. We must remove sentiment from this matter. I was marveled. I had to beg them in Rivers State to give me the contractors profile, so that we take similar thing to every state of the Federation.
“The Cultural Centre in Cross River State is not like that of Rivers State. Oh God of Israel, in Rivers Cultural Centre, you can have eight events at a time. The Rivers Cultural Centre has a VVIP section that you can receive the President of other countries in audience before you come for the show.
“We have a good centre (Rex Lawson Cultural Centre) in Port Harcourt which Governor Wike has put in place” he said. Why can’t we take some national and international events to Port Harcourt.
RSG, W’Bank, EU Commission Civic Centre, Water Projects In Eleme
The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank/European Union (EU) has commissioned a 2,000 seater capacity civic centre at Ewika Community, Alode, in the Eleme Local Government Area. Also commissioned was a borehole water project.
Commissioner for Finance, Barrister Isaac Kamalu said the project, which was executed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project, was aimed at improving the conditions of remotest communities in the state.
Kamalu, who was represented by the Director , Community Driven Development Social-project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIV), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said Ewika Community was among 16 communities spread across the state that applied for the project.
He said the Civic Centre would provide opportunity for social interaction among the people as well as boost the economy of the community.
“Town hall provides a place for the community to organise and sponsor community events and promote spirit and inclusiveness.
“It is also used to boost the economy of the community by means of having it for social gatherings like wedding ceremonies and entertainment centre”, he said. Amaewhule said the borehole will check waterborne diseases in the community and thanked Governor Wike for support.
Also speaking, Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon Philip Okparaji, thanked the Rivers State Government and the World Bank for considering Ewika community for the project.
He also pledged to provide a television set at the civic centre and called on the community to ensure maximum utilisation of the centre.
UNICAL’s APC ’ll Work At Optimal Capacity – VC
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has pledged his administration’s commitment towards ensuring that the Academic Publishing Centre (APC) functions at optimal capacity.
Prof. Akpagu made the pledge when officials from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) paid a courtesy call on him in his office.
Describing the APC as one of the best structures in the institution, the Vice Chancellor promised to join forces with TETfund to ensure that the centre is up and running.
According to him, the institution would adhere strictly to the templates of TETfund to ensure that the centre achieves its set goals and objectives.
The Vice Chancellor, who described the visit as ‘timely, said it has created an opportunity for the institution and TETfund to cross-fertilize ideas on how to run the centre.
“We value the centre and that is why we are taking it
seriously. On our part we will ensure that the centre functions optimally because it is a centre where research can be carried out”, he said.
Earlier, the Team leader from TETfund, Prof. Babajide Alo, said they were on a working visit to all the APCs in the six Geo-political zones of the country.
He said the visit is to examine and evaluate the state of affairs of the APC in UNICAL with a view to ensuring that the centre achieves its desired purpose.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Reps Make Case For Ayade’s Deep Seaport Project
Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs and ad-hoc Committee on Ports, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakub, has called on the Federal Government to grant Cross River State a sovereign guarantee to ensure the construction of its deep seaport, the Bakassi deep seaport.
Yakub, who led members of his committee on a courtesy call on the State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, said the Bakassi Deep Seaport project should not be seen as that of the state, but rather as one that would benefit the entire country, especially Northern Nigeria and neighbouring countries of Chad and Niger Republics.
The Committee was in the state as part of their oversight functions to investigate why ports in the eastern part of the country were not functioning optimally.
“This committee will do everything possible to ensure that the Deep seaport project comes to fruition because the port is not for Cross River, but Nigeria and the whole of Africa, and by extension other parts of the world as many countries want to do business with Nigeria,” Yakub stated.
According to him, a country like China wants to bring in a lot of heavy machinery to start up the industrialization of Nigeria but because we don’t have deep seaports some of the big vessels cannot bring in these equipment.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
