NAF Destroys Insurgents’ Logistics Base, Training Camp In Borno

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the leadership of labour in the state to always place the interest of Rivers State above other considerations in their engagements with the state government.

Wike also announced that the forthcoming employment of teachers would be based on merit as applicants would be expected to write examination.

He spoke before commissioning the Secretariat of the Rivers Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

The governor said: “For me, Rivers first before any other thing. Before you go on strike or declare any dispute with the Rivers State Government, look through and check what the implications would be for Rivers State.

“We need teachers. But the employment of teachers will be based on examination. It will be based on merit. The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education and the chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board have been directed to determine how many teachers are needed before a consultant is engaged to conduct the examination”.

The governor stated that the principals involved in the collection of monies from students will be sanctioned.

He said the Rivers State Government would not tolerate any principal or administrator who contravenes the directive on the abolition of all forms of fees in state-owned schools.

Commenting on the secretariat, Wike said that his administration would continue to partner with labour for the development of Rivers State.

He said that the state government resolved to create enabling environment for labour leaders to work towards improving labour/government relations.

In his remarks, Chairman of NLC Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo commended the Rivers State governor for building the secretariat despite recent economic challenges.

She said that labour was committed to improving synergy with the state government for the development of the state.

Representative of the NLC President, Dr Comfort Okoh said the governor was the authentic leader who was needed at the national level to advance national growth.

In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Sunday Okere, said that the facility is a three-storey building with conference halls, offices, stores and multiple staircases.

In his reaction, the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, said that workers owe it as a duty to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for building an edifice as the NLC House in the state.

Ehie gave the advice, last Wednesday, at the commissioning of the Nigerian Labour Congress Secretariat built by the Wike’s administration in Rivers State.

“The beneficiaries owe a duty to the government and people of Rivers State to ensure that the facility is secured and used for the purpose it was built by the state government.

“I advise them to ensure that the facility is maintained, that workers have unlimited access to the administrative issues carried out.

“They should ensure that they reciprocate the gesture of government by brunt transparent, up and doing in the discharge of their duties”, the deputy speaker said.

Ehie noted that the delivery of the edifice clearly showed the commitment and resolve of the governor to the welfare of workers in Rivers State and beyond.

The lawmaker stated that Wike made a promise to NLC to ensure that their edifice was built and given state-of-the-art touch, and commended the governor for fulfilling his promise to workers.

He said: “Today, we are here confirming the fulfilment of that promise of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.

“The labour congress has never had it this good across the country. The governor of Rivers State is a man who fulfils every promise made and appreciates the significance of NLC as a stakeholder in nation building”.

He further said that the gesture shows that the governor understands and respects the independence of the community of workers, and their freedom to operate under conducive environment.

The Deputy Speaker described Wike as a Governor who came for service, a man of his words and a governor who appreciates every sector and every stakeholder in the business of governance.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know the much more words needed to say, to understand that Nyesom Wike is a governor that CE for service.

“We are here to show a governor who is ready to listen to issues and engage where necessary. We are here to thank him specially for being a man of his words”.

Chris Oluoh