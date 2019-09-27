Niger Delta
N’ Delta Women Protest Over N20m Oil Largesse
Agroup of Niger Delta women in Uzere Community under Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest, demanding their own share of the N20million skills acquisition fund donated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company to the community youths.
Recall that earlier this month, youths in the community disagreed with the town’s leadership over how the N20million skills acquisition fund should be spent.
As a result of tension raised by the development, the Isoko South Security Council had ordered the immediate suspension of the community’s 2019 annual mid-year conference to avoid any form of breakdown of law and order.
In their protest yesterday, the women demanded that until their own share of the fund was given to them, the protest will degenerate into something else.
One of the women, who spoke with our correspondent and simply gave her name as Martha, said, “The youth cannot take the whole money.
“What about us the women? Our share must be given to us and until that is done, the protest will be a continuous one.”
Efforts to speak with the leadership of the community proved abortive as calls put across to the President-General of the town, Felix Ewenede, were not responded to as at the time of this report.
Niger Delta
Wike Hails PSN’s Contributions To Dev
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) for its contributions in the quest to improve health care delivery in the state.
Wike disclosed this while playing host to members of the Rivers State Branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said the PSN’s commitment in the war against drug and substance abuse in the state was praise worthy.
He urged them to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other critical sectors that have played a role to stem the tide of drug and substance abuse, noting that most of the crimes committed by young adults are propelled by drug and substance abuse.
Wike who said his administration was committed to job creation disclosed that the Integrated Medical Industries, which has been moribund for years would be revived to produce medical consumables and create employment for the Rivers people.
According to him, the state university, which is having a Medical College for the first time was in the process of hiring staff, noting that all the required members of staff would be employed including pharmacists.
He thanked them for felicitating with him and his deputy on the achievements of his administration.
Earlier, the state Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Pharm. Chima Agnellus Ogbu, said PSN Rivers State branch is an umbrella body for all registered pharmacist practising in the state, with a membership strength that cut-across the various sectors of the economy, that actively contributes to the healthcare delivery system through pharmaceutical care services, health improvements, advocacy, health system engineering and public health.
Niger Delta
Why C’River Is Pioneering Agro-Industrialisation -Ayade
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has explained that a new vista in agricultural value chain is unfolding in the state with his government’s emphasis on Agro- Industrialisation.
He made the explanation while fielding questions from newsmen after a tour of the Cross River Seeds and Seedlings Factory Calabar.
The governor disclosed that his government has embarked on massive agro- industrial transformation never before seen in Nigeria.
According to him, in order to aid this pioneering efforts at large-scale mechanized agro-industrialisation, the State Government has takendelivery of state of the art Agriculture machines from John Deere of the United States of America.
“Cross River has embarked on massive Agro- Industrialization transformation which is the only way to go and it is the first level
of Industrialization. “In industrial revolution, it must be agro- industrial because it is the only system that guarantees massive recruitment of people, massive production and ultimate beneficiation of raw materials, which means you take raw materials like cocoa and process it until you get chocolate”, the Governor said.
Ayade expressed his desire to get Cross River youths gainfullyemployed through Agro-industrialization, saying 90 percent of the industries he has established in the state are agro- based.
“Obviously, there is no way that all the industries I have set up, 90 percent of them agro-based, will function without the appropriate industrial farms.
“For example, the Garment Factory will require cotton, the instant noodles factory, which is rice-based, will require rice, the poultryfarm requires maize and soya beans, the cocoa processing factoryrequire cocoa, the toothpick factory requires organic bamboo and the list goes on,” he said.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Obuah Lauds Wike Over Real Madrid Academy Commissioning
The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, has expressed delight with Governor Nyesom Wike over the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt, the State capital.
Bro. Obuah while reacting to the historic event which held last Saturday, said he wholeheartedly joins Rivers people and Nigerians at large to congratulate the Governor for matching his words with action, adding that the establishment of the facility, which he described as an enduring legacy, is another milestone of the Wike administration.
He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a master-stroke and trail blazer targeted to put Rivers State on the world soccer map.
The State PDP Chairman commended the Governor for what he called his untiring efforts at elevating the socio- economic standard of the youths by exploring and exploiting their talents for “trajectory success”.
“This landmark event is coming on the heels of myriad of projects executed and commissioned in just 100 days of a glorious second term by our dynamic and ebullient ‘Mr. Quality Projects’”, he said.
Obuah declared that for whom much is given, much is also expected, calling on Rivers people to reciprocate the Governor’s love by giving him all the support he needs in the second term.
The State PDP Chairman said it is only logical to request that given the quality of projects so far executed for people of the State in just 100 days, especially the Real Madrid Football Academy, the Governor will be strengthened to do much more for them if given the desired support and encouragement.
