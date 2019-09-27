Flooding: Edo Begins Evacuation Of Drains, Manholes

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, has expressed delight with Governor Nyesom Wike over the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Bro. Obuah while reacting to the historic event which held last Saturday, said he wholeheartedly joins Rivers people and Nigerians at large to congratulate the Governor for matching his words with action, adding that the establishment of the facility, which he described as an enduring legacy, is another milestone of the Wike administration.

He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a master-stroke and trail blazer targeted to put Rivers State on the world soccer map.

The State PDP Chairman commended the Governor for what he called his untiring efforts at elevating the socio- economic standard of the youths by exploring and exploiting their talents for “trajectory success”.

“This landmark event is coming on the heels of myriad of projects executed and commissioned in just 100 days of a glorious second term by our dynamic and ebullient ‘Mr. Quality Projects’”, he said.

Obuah declared that for whom much is given, much is also expected, calling on Rivers people to reciprocate the Governor’s love by giving him all the support he needs in the second term.

The State PDP Chairman said it is only logical to request that given the quality of projects so far executed for people of the State in just 100 days, especially the Real Madrid Football Academy, the Governor will be strengthened to do much more for them if given the desired support and encouragement.