Ex-Militants Sue Dokubo, Demand Payment Of N492m Arrears
A Federal High Court in Yenagoa yesterday summoned Prof. Charles Dokubo, Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty over alleged diversion of stipends meant for 75 former militants.
Also summoned to appear before Justice Awogboro Abimbola on October 4, are Mr. Isaac Ityohuma and Mr. Aroloye Brown, Director of Finance and Accounts and Head of Reintegration in the Presidential Amnesty office.
Abimbola adjourned the case until October 4 for continuation of hearing after taking evidence from the ex-militants’ leader, Mr. Clinton Oroupade, who was also a prosecution witness.
The defendants were sued by some 75 ex-militants under the Benuwolo Camp in the second phase of the scheme, who accepted the Presidential Amnesty in 2010.
The militants are demanding payment of alleged outstanding N492m for the 75 members of the camp from January 2011 to May 2019.
When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, Oroupade told the court that his group was documented and allocated 75 slots, but received no stipends afterward.
He tendered several documents, agreements and affidavits from prior efforts by the Amnesty office to resolve the issue by reverting 10 out of the 75 slots before the court.
The defence counsel, Mr. Tamaratarei Ali-Bozi, did not object to the documents tendered.
The group urged the court to declare the alleged “fraudulent manipulation” of the 75 slots allotted to Benuwolo Camp by officials of the Amnesty Office in connivance with some ex-militants as unlawful.
The ex-militants had, in their statement of claims filed by their counsel, Mr, Richard Turner, urged the court to order the Amnesty Office to revert the 75 slots of the Camp and halt further diversion of slots by the office.
Groups Clash Over NDDC Appointments
The last is yet to be heard of the unrest trailing the new appointments into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as two opposing groups staged protests in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital recently.
The groups carrying placards with varying inscriptions led and by Johnson Amachree, Amadi Kingsly, Amos Eze and Tamunor Victor called for the dissolution of the board, saying the government did not comply with the NDDC Act in constituting the board.
They also claimed they were as well protesting the omission of their names in the already compiled water hyacinth project that was made to empower youth leaders from the region.
Similarly, another group in support of the appointments claimed that those protesting were sponsored by people it alleged had stampeded the development of the region in the past.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on August 27, nominated new board members for the interventionist agency for the oil-rich region, with Mr. Bernard Okumagba from Delta State as managing director designate and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Chief Pius Odubu from Edo State as chairman.
But shortly after the appointments were announced, some stakeholders in the region, including the governors of the nine states that make up the Niger Delta, kicked against it, saying the appointments were lopsided.
But, in a swift reaction, some youths challenged the governors to give an account of their stewardship rather than dissipating energies on a Federal Government board appointment.
Addressing the protesters, Niger Delta activists and youth leaders, Engr. Jator Abido, Mr. Beke Apere, George Kpesu, and Ayema Peres Benjamin appealed for calm saying the interest of the region should be paramount and not individual aspirations.
The leaders, who spoke separately, expressed confidence in the NDDC Board and sued for support from all quarters to enable the development of the region.
Abido, particularly expressed total and unalloyed support to the new board, questioned the grounds on which the protesters against the new NDDC board laid their grouse.
The youth leaders, who had been engaging in wide consultations and dialogues with relevant stakeholders for peace to reign, called on all well-meaning Niger Deltans to support the new administration of the commission to achieve needed success for the benefit of the region.
“I, Engr. Jator Abido, the national coordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), has repeatedly said that I should be held responsible if this new board fails,” he said.
RSG Restricts Movement As Sanitation Holds,’Morrow
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has announced that this month’s state-wide sanitation exercise would hold tomorrow, across the 23 local government areas of the state from 7am – 10am.
Obuah, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said there would be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise from 7am – 10am.
The sole administrator enjoined all the council chairmen in the 23 LG councils of the state and councillors to mobilize their people and ensure they clean their surroundings while also ensuring that drainages and water channels were cleared of debris to allow for free flow of water.
He also appealed to security agencies, particularly all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders, to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the state.
Obuah also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.
He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organizations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.
The RIWAMA boss also called on traditional rulers, church leaders, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and youth groups to mobilize their people to clean their surroundings.
While urging the people of the state to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Obuah reiterated the uncompromising commitment of the agency in ensuring that Port Harcourt regains its Garden City status as well as having a healthy and clean state for the citizenry.
EFCC Arraigns One Of Most Wanted FBI Suspects In Ilorin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ilorin zonal office, yesterday arraigned a 36-year-old Joseph Oyediran, one of the most wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI.
Oyediran was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences, obtaining money under false pretense among others.
Count two of the charge read; ” that you Joseph Oyediran (Joe MG, Morris Graves) sometime in May 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N1,421,968.00 from one Andrea Smith, a white American man in love with her, a representation you knew to be false, punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advanced fee fraud and other related offences Act no.14 of 2006.”
Oyediran, however, pleaded not guilty to all the count charges levelled against him by the anti-graft agency.
When the matter was called yesterday, the prosecuting counsel, Sessan Ola, told the court, “my Lord, we have a five-count charge before this honourable court dated 19th September 2019, we urge the court to accept the charge and allow the accused person to take his plea.”
Counsel to the accused, M A. Bello, did not object to the application.
After the plea was taken, prosecuting counsel informed the court that “in view of the defendant’s plea of not guilty we are asking for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case, we also pray your Lordship to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of this matter.”
