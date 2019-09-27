EFCC Arraigns One Of Most Wanted FBI Suspects In Ilorin

The last is yet to be heard of the unrest trailing the new appointments into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as two opposing groups staged protests in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital recently.

The groups carrying placards with varying inscriptions led and by Johnson Amachree, Amadi Kingsly, Amos Eze and Tamunor Victor called for the dissolution of the board, saying the government did not comply with the NDDC Act in constituting the board.

They also claimed they were as well protesting the omission of their names in the already compiled water hyacinth project that was made to empower youth leaders from the region.

Similarly, another group in support of the appointments claimed that those protesting were sponsored by people it alleged had stampeded the development of the region in the past.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on August 27, nominated new board members for the interventionist agency for the oil-rich region, with Mr. Bernard Okumagba from Delta State as managing director designate and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Chief Pius Odubu from Edo State as chairman.

But shortly after the appointments were announced, some stakeholders in the region, including the governors of the nine states that make up the Niger Delta, kicked against it, saying the appointments were lopsided.

But, in a swift reaction, some youths challenged the governors to give an account of their stewardship rather than dissipating energies on a Federal Government board appointment.

Addressing the protesters, Niger Delta activists and youth leaders, Engr. Jator Abido, Mr. Beke Apere, George Kpesu, and Ayema Peres Benjamin appealed for calm saying the interest of the region should be paramount and not individual aspirations.

The leaders, who spoke separately, expressed confidence in the NDDC Board and sued for support from all quarters to enable the development of the region.

Abido, particularly expressed total and unalloyed support to the new board, questioned the grounds on which the protesters against the new NDDC board laid their grouse.

The youth leaders, who had been engaging in wide consultations and dialogues with relevant stakeholders for peace to reign, called on all well-meaning Niger Deltans to support the new administration of the commission to achieve needed success for the benefit of the region.

“I, Engr. Jator Abido, the national coordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), has repeatedly said that I should be held responsible if this new board fails,” he said.