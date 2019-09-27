Sports
Boxing: Manny, Mayweather Inspire Adams
Two-time Olympic boxing champion, Nicola Adams has said that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao inspire her to keep fighting.
Adams, who turns 37 next month, will face Maria Salinas in the first defence of her WBO world flyweight title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.
Mayweather and Pacquiao have both won fights in their 40s and Adams admits “that definitely gives me confidence”.
“I’ll be boxing until I decide that I can’t anymore,” she said.
Adams became WBO champion for the first time in July when opponent Arely Mucino was injured in a car accident and unable to defend the title.
The Leeds fighter’s last contest was in October 2018 and she says her time out of the ring has been “really frustrating” but that she is “ready and confident” to fight Salinas.
“She’s tough, she’s strong,” Adams told Tidesports source. “This is definitely the biggest fight of my career as a professional so far.
“She’s fought for the world title before and lost, and I’m planning to make sure it’s the same outcome at the Royal Albert Hall,” he said.
The fight will be the first time female boxers have fought at the London venue.
Ex-England, Arsenal Star Opts For Nigeria
Former England youth international, Chuba Akpom, says he has now pledged his international allegiance to the country of his parents, Nigeria.
The 23-year-old striker who plays in Greece for PAOK is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he holds dual-nationality and has not represented England at senior level.
In March 2017, ex-Arsenal youth player Akpom trained with the Nigeria senior side at Barnet alongside then Chelsea defender Ola Aina and now hopes to line up with his life-long friend Alex Iwobi for the West African country.
“I’ve only just recently switched my allegiance, so I’ve signed the documents and hopefully in the next few weeks it will be approved to enable me play for Nigeria,” Akpom told Tidesports source.
“I’ve been wanting to do that for many years now but not many people know this. It’s just been a matter of sorting it out, which is now in a process. I’m looking forward to it.
“It was a personal decision. I’m Nigerian and my whole family feel very Nigerian and it will be nice to represent Nigeria.
“It will also be nice to link up with Alex [Iwobi] again and play for the national team. We started playing when we was younger together and to make that step to play for the national team together will be amazing,” he said.
London-born Akpom scored 18 goals in 41 youth caps for England from under-16 to under-21 level.
He joined Arsenal at the age of six and spent time on loan with Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull and Brighton, but failed to break into the Gunners’ first team.
A final loan spell at Belgian side Sint-Truiden resulted in six goals in 16 games and after six different clubs over five seasons.
The academy graduate managed just 12 appearances for his boyhood club before heading out to Greece on a permanent deal in August 2018.
He provided six goals and four assists as PAOK went unbeaten to seal the 2018/19 Greek title as well as the only goal in the FA Cup win against AEK Athens to complete a dream double.
Coe Continues As IAAF President
Lord Coe will continue as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations after being appointed unopposed for a second term.
Britain’s double Olympic 1500m champion was first appointed in 2015 and will be in charge for another four years.
The appointment was announced before the start of the World Athletics Championships, which begin in Qatar capital Doha, today.
Colombia’s Ximena Restrepo is the first woman to be voted IAAF vice-president.
Restrepo, 50, won her country’s first Olympic athletics medal when she finished third in the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
She will be joined as one of 62-year-old Lord Coe’s deputies by Ukraine’s former world and Olympic pole vault champion Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner of Norfolk Island and Saudi Arabia’s Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.
Benn To Make Boxing Comeback At 55
Nigel Benn has been described as the “fittest 55-year-old on planet Earth” as he prepares for a shock ring return.
The ex-world champion has not fought professionally since November 1996 but will resume his career on 23 November, according to his promoter Mark Peters.
“I wouldn’t support Nigel if I didn’t believe he was fit to box,” he added.
The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoc) is against the fight, which will be sanctioned by the rival British and Irish Boxing Authority (Biba).
Benn – whose last fight was a defeat by Irishman Steve Collins 23 years ago – has passed all Biba’s medical tests, while there will be a specialist in head trauma and a portable brain scanner available at ringside on fight night.
Former world champion Sakio Bika, 40, has been tipped to be his opponent.
Peters, his promoter and long-time friend, told BBC Sport the story should be seen as a a positive one, and that even at 55, London-born Benn is still in a condition that most men half his age would envy.
“It’s not like Nigel left the sport, hung up his gloves and never trained again,” he said. “He must be the fittest 55-year-old on planet Earth.
“He has still been training twice a day and he will shadow box anywhere.
“I wouldn’t support Nigel if I didn’t believe he was fit to box. Nor is he doing this for financial reasons. He is far from skint – in fact, he has just built a massive 10-bedroom property for himself in Australia, where he lives.
“It’s his life and his prerogative to fight.
“From his point of view, this is closure for him,” he said.
Benn was part of a golden generation in the super-middleweight division in the 1990s, his all-action style leading to big fights with the likes of Collins and Chris Eubank.
There were attempts to arrange a fight with both of those two on this occasion, while an approach was also made to American Roy Jones Jr.
Instead, Benn is expected to face Cameroon-born Bika, who lost on points to the unbeaten Welsh former world champion Joe Calzaghe in 2006, and whose last fight was in 2017.
Biba – a rival to the BBBoC launched in 2016 – said it was happy to licence the fight, despite Benn’s age.
