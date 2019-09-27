Featured
Abolition Of Fees: Wike Releases Funding For Primary, Secondary Schools …Commissions First Set Of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads
In line with his abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has released funds for the running of the schools for the 2019/2020 academic session.
This is as the Rivers State Government has suspended the principal of Oginigba Community Secondary School, Oginigba, for the illegal collection of levies.
The funds released by the Rivers State governor would be used by the schools for registers, chalks, dusters, markers, notebooks, pens and other consumables.
In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Mr Adonye Dagogo Hart explained that the governor has also released funds for the supervision of schools for the entire 2019/2020 academic session.
The Rivers State governor also released six Hilux vans for school supervision.
The permanent secretary said that the suspension of the principal was to serve as a deterrent to other school administrators.
It would be recalled that on 24th June, 2019, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced the total abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary and secondary schools across the state.
The governor directed state-owned primary and secondary schools to stop collecting fees and levies from students and pupils with immediate effect.
Wike stated that henceforth the state government would be sending direct allocations to all primary and secondary schools management for their operations.
He spoke during a meeting with the heads of primary and secondary schools, Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said: “From today, henceforth, no child either in primary and secondary schools should pay fees and levies in any school across the state.
“The monies you collect from these children are just used for your personal purposes. If I hear that any school head collects any fees or levies, be they examination, NECO or WAEC fees, that school head would be sanctioned.
“We shall not only dismiss the school head who collects fees or levies, we will prosecute the person involved.
“Government will work out grants that will be sent to the schools for their regular management and operations”.
Wike directed the state Ministry of Education, the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and the State Universal Basic Education Board to monitor all public schools across the state to ensure compliance.
The governor noted that his administration funds the salaries, allowances, examinations and equipment of all public schools.
He assured parents that his administration would remain committed to the provision of quality education, which is accessible to the less privileged.
“I have abolished all fees and levies and it will never happen again in our public primary and secondary schools. Nobody should collect fees and levies from the children of the less privileged”, he said.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commissioned four roads completed as the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
Shell Location Road, one of the four roads commissioned was renamed Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road by the governor.
He spoke, yesterday, at the Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road.
“We flagged off the construction of these roads in 2018. This is the first phase of the internal roads of this community.
“While I remain as governor, our community will get its share of projects. This ward is the backbone of PDP in our local government area. They gave us the highest votes during the elections”, he said.
Wike thanked the people of Rumuepirikom for cooperating with the contractors during the execution of the project.
He thanked the Rimuepirikom community for the warm reception accorded to his entourage over the construction of the internal roads.
In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu said the Rumuepirikom internal roads have a total length of nine kilometres with street lights and modern drainage.
He said that the Rivers State governor flagged off the construction of 11 roads, with four of such roads already completed, adding that the remaining roads would be completed by December.
The first set of roads delivered under the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads include: Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road (former Shell Location Road), Ekani Street, Maxwell Street and Odoli Street.
He said before the construction of the roads by the Wike-led administration, the roads were not accessible due to their poor condition.
Also speaking, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke said that roads were of international standard, adding that the LGA was working with other agencies to improve security and environmental sanitation along the new roads.
Different women groups and the Owembe Cultural Troupe thrilled guests at the commissioning ceremony.
Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject NLTP, Waterways Bill …In Nigeria, Cattle Compete For Space With Humans -Ortom …Senate To Break PIGB Jinx In 2020, Lawan Assures
The Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has expressed concern over the inability of the Federal Government to mobilise national consensus to confront the monumental tragedies bedevilling the country.
SMBLF noted that instead the Federal Government has busied itself with policies that are divisive and smack of domination and conquest of sections of the country by a section.
Arising from its meeting in Abuja against the state of general insecurity consuming human lives on daily basis, the leaders explained that the country’s leadership has failed in mobilising national consensus to confront the monumental tragedies confronting the country.
In a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting by Yinka Odumakin, Prof Chigozie Ogbu, Senator Bassey Henshaw and Dr Isuwa Dogo, for the South-West, South-East, South-South and Middle Belt, respectively, SMBLF rejected the National Livestock (cattle) Transformation Plan(NLTP), Rural and Urban Grazing Areas (RUGA) settlement, saying, “Meeting restates the rejection of SMBLF to the use of the collective resources of Nigerians to convert herdsmen, majority of whom are non-Nigerians, from nomadic to sedentary lifestyles while doing their private business that has nothing to do with the rest of us beyond being their market. It is akin to government making budgetary allocations for Coca-Cola to produce drinks to sell to Nigerians.”
Apart from the plan not making any economic sense for the country, SMBLF said there are other fundamental problems it raises.
“There is the issue of citizenship, which Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, exposed that Fulanis from all over Africa are going to benefit from the scheme.
“The Fulani man is a global or African person. He moves from Gambia to Senegal and his nationality is Fulani…So, we cannot just close our border and say the Fulani man is just a Nigerian.
“Why are we closing our border with Benin Republic where there are many people of Yoruba origin there? Are Igbos who are aborigines in Haiti to come to Nigeria without consular services? What is the contribution of those Fulani imports to the development of Nigeria to come and live on our resources when our citizens are the poorest on earth? Why is it difficult to apply common sense in our inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria?”, the meeting asked.
SMBLF noted, “The above shows clearly that NLTP will only escalate the clashes between the indigenous communities and cattle settlers as experiences in Southern and Middle Belt areas of Nigeria have shown that the Fulani imports do not assimilate into the ways of lives of Nigerians in those parts of the country where they reside. They live apart from the locals and set up communities with alien culture that disrupts the cultural flow of the indigenes.
“The subterfuge of the whole deal is exposed in that while government officials deceive Nigerians that the plan will stop open grazing for ranching, option 1 in it provides for the establishment of corridors for migrant cattle with feeding and watering points along the routes. This is as stark as the lie that “livestock” includes other sources of meat. The entire plan is about cattle and herdsmen.”
SMBLF said it does not accept the policy and asked the Federal Government to allow those who are in cattle business establish ranches on their own under the guidelines and laws of the host state.
The meeting observed that the Waterways Bill is another conquest agenda in sync with NLTP, adding that it is the vexatious Executive Bill titled “A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria, Provide for the Equitable and Sustainable Redevelopment, Management, Use and Conservation of Nigeria’s Surface Water and Groundwater Resources and for Related Matter”.
It said the bill seeks to abrogate all existing laws and institutions governing the management and control of water resources nationwide and replace them with new ones in a manner that gives the President, through the Minister of Water Resources, the power to control the nation’s rivers (especially those that pass through more than one state), lakes and underground water.
It added, according to it, “All surface water and groundwater wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people, the use of which is subject to statutory control. There shall be no private ownership of water but the right to use water in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”
It explained, “The Waterways Bill is another land-grabbing move like RUGA by ethnic supremacists who are working against the unity of the country. Major rivers in Nigeria can be made available, by federal law if the bill is passed, to Fulani pastoralists and there is nothing the indigenous people within such vicinities can do about it.
“The police and the security agencies will be handy to enforce it and it will be another white farmers versus the African landowners’ scenario in Southern Africa during the apartheid season.
“It is a recipe for unending armed conflicts. It also means the Federal Government can, wherever it identifies a large body of underground water (aquifers), decide to open a “Federal” water scheme, and no one can stop Fulani cattle owners from taking over such places.
“The “all people” in the bill also means that pastoralists from any part of Africa, as explained by Bauchi governor, can come and settle along the lush waterways of the Middle Belt and Southern protected by Nigeria’s federal law to the detriment of indigenes who have for centuries depended on their natural resources for their livelihood.”
The meeting called on all lawmakers from the South and Middle Belt to resist the bill as SMBLF shall be keenly interested in developments around it.
Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the British Government to lend its support to the entrenchment of ranching in Nigeria as the official method of animal husbandry, saying the nomadic system has become archaic and should be discarded.
He spoke, yesterday, at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, during a courtesy call on him by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Catriona Laing.
The governor stated that while ranching is being practised in developed countries, animals, especially cattle, compete for space on roads, schools and airports in Nigeria, a scenario he described as hostile to development.
He said attacks on Benue communities by militia herdsmen had inflicted deep pains on people and government of the state with thousands displaced and infrastructure destroyed, stressing that 60 percent of those who were staying in eight Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps were children while 30 per cent were women.
Ortom stated that he was happy because the entire country had keyed into ranching which people of the state adopted earlier as a lasting solution to farmers and herders crisis, pointing out that what the state is still grappling with is reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure and the rehabilitation of the traumatised IDPs.
The governor told the British envoy that his administration places high premium on women empowerment as well as provision of employment opportunities for youths.
In her response, Laing had earlier said she was in the state to get first hand information on the farmers and herders crisis and how the British government could intervene to ensure lasting peace in the state.
She stated that the British parliament had been following the development closely including alleged persecution of Christians in the country, saying Britain would also assist in exploring the agricultural potentials of Benue State and others along the riverine areas.
Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the Senate would pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the end of 2020.
The Bill is meant to overhaul the petroleum industry, entrench efficiency and transparency in the upstream and downstream sectors, bring operations in line with international standards.
It also seeks to increase government revenue from oil and lay down a strengthened legal and regulatory framework for the Nigerian oil industry.
But efforts to reform the nation’s petroleum industry in the last two decades have not yielded result.
Lawan spoke about the bill while inaugurating the 70 Standing Committees of the Senate at plenary in Abuja.
The Senate President urged security-related committees of the Senate to ensure the overall review of the nation’s security in “architecture and structure” to curb the rising security challenges in the land.
He also urged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to cooperate with committees of the National Assembly to accomplish their tasks.
Lawan said: “Our petroleum industry is almost stagnant; it has for long be in need of profound reform. Our oil and gas-related committees are, therefore, expected to work hard to take the lead in our determination to reform this vital sector.
“It is the desire, indeed the design of this Senate that the PIB is passed before the end of 2020.”
The Senate President regretted that the nation’s security agencies had continued to perform below desired standards in providing tight security for all citizens.
He said: “As security is a fundamental responsibility of government, no amount of investment is too much.”
Lawan stressed that senators expected total cooperation of the Executive arm of government to enable them discharge their legislative duties.
“The Senate expects the honourable ministers and heads of agencies of government to be forthcoming and responsive to the engagement requests of our committees.
“Our committees will undertake regular oversights with a view to ensuring that government programmes and projects are properly executed for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.
Lawan explained that as standing committees are the engine rooms of the legislature so are the MDAs to the Executive.
“This is why there is need for cooperation, consultation, partnership and synergy between the two arms of government.
“The MDAs are hereby called upon to harness the opportunity of the existence of the committees in the execution of their mandates. We must have a unity of purpose,” he said.
Lawan said the inauguration of Senate’s standing committees, yesterday, was to make the senators fully ready to perform their functions.
Also yesterday, the Senate directed its committees on National Planning, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the Diaspora to come up with a legal framework to regulate the inflow of aids into the country.
It regretted that 60 per cent of foreign aids were usually lost to transaction costs, wastage and capital flight to the donor countries through the implementing contractors.
The resolution followed the adoption of the prayers of a motion, titled: “The need to make development aids more effective to work for Nigerians,” sponsored by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe.
The Senate also directed the National Planning Commission to develop a policy framework that would create mechanisms for the development, cooperation and aid effectiveness in Nigeria.
It also mandated all its relevant standing committees – that oversee Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) – who are beneficiaries of development aids/grants to request for, analyze and consider such aid/grants in the appropriation of funds for the MDAs’ activities.
The Senate advised State Planning Commissions and Houses of Assembly to domesticate and implement Federal policies and laws that would enable the states to achieve aids effectiveness.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan thanked his colleagues for their interventions.
The Senate President described the issue of aids as an important item that would be part of the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate.
He said: “Let me say this is one of those very important items to form our legislative agenda because aids to Nigeria, particularly, should not be treated like it is treated elsewhere in other countries that are less than Nigeria.
“We must be able to know exactly what the aids are coming for, and then streamline them with our national developmental objectives.
“So, the chairman of Diaspora and NGOs, you have the task of engaging the National Planning Commission together, of course, with the chairman of the Committee on National Planning to ensure that we know what the processes and procedures are and the regulations and guidelines.
“If we are not satisfied, then we have to come up with a legal framework that will ensure that if there are any aids to us as a country, our people benefit from the aids.”
In his lead debate, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, who represents Kwara Central, urged the Senate to know that Nigeria, a developing country, receives aids from bilateral developed countries and multilateral organisations.
The senator noted that the aids cover health, education and water, among others.
He urged the Senate to note that Nigeria is not an aid-dependent country “as the donor support to the country is about five per cent of the national budget. However, in real monetary terms, this is a large amount”.
Most senators supported the motion.
The four prayers in the motion were unanimously approved when Lawan put them to voice vote.
Also, the Senate received report of its ad hoc committee on the Ninth Senate Legislative Agenda.
Committee Chairman Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) presented the report.
The consideration and adoption of the report will take place, today.
“This is to enable Senators time to read and digest the report for effective contributions during its debate,” said Lawan.
The Senate President, on assumption of office, pledged to design a legislative agenda that would ensure effective performance of senators.
Aliero listed many areas that would ensure youth empowerment, reduce youth unemployment, boost poverty alleviation to ensure that 100 million Nigerians are lifted out of poverty in the next four years, as part of the plank of the agenda, among others.
The senator representing Kebbi Central said the Senate would also work to further block revenue leakages, back anti-corruption agenda of the Federal Government and make procurement processes less cumbersome.
He said the Open National Assembly policy would ensure that its budget always remains in the public glare.
“By throwing open the budget of the National Assembly, Nigerians will know that we have nothing to hide,” Aliero said.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
As Buhari et al, Sidestep Rivers…
According to the African proverb, when a child cries and points consistently at a bush, it is because either of, or both his mother and father may be found there. There has been a persistent outcry by Nyesom Wike, the Governor of the Rivers State over a spree of tacit marginalisation of the state in the political calculus of the Federal Government, whereby the state is sidestepped in the allocation of critical resources and development opportunities from the centre. The most recent was the instance of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approving the development of as much of N1.4 trillion worth of roads across the country, without even a kilometer assigned to Rivers State. Speaking during the commissioning of a project in Port Harcourt recently, Wike lamented over the situation and pointedly accused persons of Rivers State extraction who are leading lights in the Buhari administration of tacit sabotage of the state, by virtue of their seeming complacency at the situation.
On earlier occasions, he had lamented the failure or reluctance of the Federal Government to refund – as is statutorily provided for, the disbursements by the Rivers State Government on federal projects in the state. As a provision in the rules of engagement between the Federal Government and the states, when and if any state faces the imperative of maintaining a Federal Government project located within its territorial expanse and actually executes same, the former remains duty bound to refund the cost of such maintenance to the maintaining state.
This is a cardinal provision in the statutory template of inter relationship between the Federal Government and the 36 federating states under the principle of fiscal federalism. To accentuate the statutory foundation of this proviso, Mr Babatunde Fashola in his capacity as then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, during the first term of the Buhari administration, had informed Nigerians during a project tour in Enugu, that the Federal Government was in the process of raising bonds with which to refund states, their disbursements on federal roads. He had even added that the Federal Government had at that time even compiled such claims for further action. If Fashola’s clarification is to enjoy value beyond mere rhetoric, it evokes significant questions. Firstly is how factual was his statement? The second was whether the compilation of states’ claims was inclusive of all the states of the federation? And thirdly why was Wike lamenting and seems not to be heeded?
In the context of available records, Wike stands justified over his lament as all that he is crying over is for equity to prevail in the administration of the affairs of the country, so that no state should go begging cap in hand for what should ordinarily be its due. From his serial lament, it would seem that Rivers State may have been compelled to do just that. Tracing the relationship between the Federal and Rivers State governments, betrays a long period of neglect and patent denial of the state by the Federal Government, of its due dividends as a legitimately federating state.
However, even as Wike may be lamenting over the issue of denial of refund of funds to the state and denial of roads development in the state, his efforts in this regard qualify for amplification by the various political assets at the disposal of the state. The first level of such assets are the serving Senators and members of the House of Representatives who by statute enjoy the privileges of membership of the various committees of the National Assembly with powers of oversight on business of the Federal Government. Fortunately for the state, they are all of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is the ruling party in the Rivers State. This factor more than justifies why their advocacy against the marginalisation of the state in any form, should not be shy. After all, the amplification of and advocacy on issues of concern to the state, and as had been raised so loudly and clearly by the governor, should constitute their primary assignment in the federal legislature. Ultimately too, their contributions in that respect remains the yardstick for measuring their respective performances in the federal legislature.
The next level of political assets for the state remains the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), which has the statutory responsibility of advocating the good of the state. So far, not much has been heard from that sector in terms of canvassing globally, the issues that bother the governor, and in respect of which he has been shouting at the roof tops. However, just in case the efforts of the RSHA may not have been appropriately captured by this piece, it is as result of such not being visible enough in the public domain. Just as a caveat, let it be stated that, any advocate that deploys feeble efforts in his or her enterprise, is not more impactful than a handsome young man who is winking at a beautiful girl in the dark. Only he knows what he is doing.
Following then is the big family of past holders of public offices, business leaders and traditional rulers who can still exercise one form of leverage or the other on the country’s leadership community especially at the federal level – if not formally, at least informally on those officials of Rivers State extraction. Their potency cannot be over- emphasised.
Hence, even as the governor may be lamenting the failure of Rivers State born operatives in the Buhari administration for failing to push the interests of the state in his ‘Rivers First’ agenda, their capacity for dragging the state back, may be over-rated. A solid rally of the respective political assets at the disposal of the state, will always prevail in reversing whatever losses the state may have suffered, or may still suffer, in the unrelenting spate of tacit and manifest sidestepping by various agents of the Federal Government.
N241bn Security Votes, Unaccounted For Annually, Says Anti-Graft Watchdog …Calls For Law To Ban Unconstitutional Practice
An international anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International (TI), has raised alarm over N241.2billion annually spent on security votes not accounted for by the government in Nigeria.
This was contained in a report published, yesterday, by TI with the theme, ‘Camouflaged Cash, How Security Votes’ Fuel Corruption in Nigeria’.
According to the report, security votes are opaque corruption-prone security funding mechanisms widely used by Nigerian officials as extra-budgetary expenditures.
The report reads in part, “A relic of military rule, these funds are provided to certain federal, state and local government officials to disburse at their discretion. In theory, they are reserved for covering unforeseen security needs.
“Transacted mostly in cash, security vote spending is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its ostensibly sensitive nature. Although officials often spend some of these funds on security, they also channel them into political activities or embezzle them outright.
“Among average Nigerians, the words ‘security vote’ is synonymous with official corruption and abuse of power. Yet, the beneficiaries, politicians and security officials-argue that are needed to subsidise the operations of Nigeria’s overstretched and underfunded federal security agencies.
“State officials claim this practice is necessary but nevertheless allows the Federal Government to shift the cost of national security activities onto the states with no accountability for how those funds are spent.
“As a result, it has become a ‘cancerous tumour’ in the state budget, according to one senior state official.
“Our analysis of 29 state budgets (no data exists for seven states) reveals they spend an average of $580million (N208.8billion) in total each year on security votes. Federal Government security votes average over $50million (N18billion) annually.
“Assuming the chairpersons of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas each receive on average $56, 000 (N20million) in security vote funding each year, that of the local government would amount to another $42.6million.”
The report also noted that the sum total of Nigeria’s various security votes dwarfs the international security assistance it receives and is comparable to budgeted spending on national defence and security institutions.
“In just one year, these cash-in, extra-budgetary, expenditures add up to over nine times the amount of the US security assistance to Nigeria since 2012 ($68.6million) and over 12 times the $53.5million (£40million) in counter-terrorism support the UK promised Nigeria from 2016-2020.
“Looking at it from another angle, spending exceeds 70 per cent of the annual budget of the Nigeria Police Force, more than the Nigerian Army annual budget, and more than the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force’s annual budget combined”, the reported added.
Meanwhile, TI, in the report, also cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, on curtailing widespread use of security votes if he wants to fight corruption effectively.
The global anti-graft watchdog said, “In December, 2017, the government announced the withdrawal of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account, nearly half of Nigeria’s dwindling rainy day fund for ad hoc security expenditures.
“Likewise Buhari has increased the number of security votes tucked into the federal budget from about 30 to over 190 in 2018. The total value of these votes increased from $46.2billion (N9.3billion at the time) to $51million (N18.4billion now) over those two years.
“If President Buhari is serious reining in official corruption in Nigeria, he has the opportunity to curtail his own government’s widespread use of security votes.”
Giving recommendations on how to tackle alleged corrupt practices by government officials by embezzling public funds through security votes the report recommended that, “Pass federal legislation outlawing security votes at the federal and local levels. A ban on the use of security votes; monitor confidential security spending.
“If it is so important for national security that a proportion of federal and state’s security budgets remains secret, then it is should be equally important that is spent effectively; educate officials, leaders and the general public about the risks and drawbacks of using security votes; support state government efforts to set up Security Trust Funds (STFs) as constructive first step toward phasing out security votes.”
