Youth President Broker Peace With Bayelsa Boundary Communities

Not less than fifty million dollars is earmarked to be spent by the United State Agency for International Development USAID, for the promotion of agribusiness investment activity in Cross River State. Chief of Party (COP) of the USAID ‘Feed The Future’ FTF, funded Nigeria in Agribusiness Investment Activity, Dr. Adam Saffer disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after speaking at the

Nigeria Agribusiness Finance and Investment Summit held in Calabar. Saffer who spoke on the theme; Challenges, Opportunities/ Solutions, in a Public Private Dialogue, averred that the stated amount will come into the state in form of technical assistance to assist players of the sector witness a breakthrough in their businesses.

On the issue of investment promotion, Saffer maintained that goodwill will help to catalyse new agribusiness investments, adding that agribusiness investment activity will improve the investment readiness of agribusiness, supports enterprises with domestic and international investors.

“Through a demand- driven, private sector-led value chain approach, this component directly supports agribusiness with technical assistance in areas such as improving product quality and identifying investment opportunities.

“With the project, players of agribusiness can be rest assure of getting business development services, with support in strategic partnership, strengthened market linkages and competiveness of small holder farmers to take advantage of emerging investment opportunities. “We want them to have an attitudinal change and see agriculture as a business rather than seeing it as subsistence.

The money which I am talking about isn’t in my pocket, “If such amount is to be given to the players of the industry in cash, it will be like giving fish to people to eat rather than teaching them how to catch fish.

The money is resting with the banks, with the investors, with the government, federal and state governments. “Our job is far more valuable than giving a few grants. Our job is to put together this players and convince the banks and investors that these are good investments, support the investments to make sure that there are delivered”.

He said,”We are going to bring in experts from World Street and investment bankers to look at our plans and perhaps figure out different ways and suggest to state government maybe two or three different methods to get fund on domestic investment into this factories”.

He enumerated the organization’s objectives to include improving agribusiness enabling environment, expanding access to agribusiness Finance and facilitating agribusiness investment.

The MD enumerated states that will get technical assistance to thrive in agribusiness in Nigeria to include Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger, across five value chains of aquaculture, cowpea, maize, rice, and soybean stressing that his organization is ready to go extra mile to ensure that it attracts investors from international market to invest in the state to assist agribusiness witness a boom.

He said, “We know government alone cannot run any business, because government is not good at that. “We are bringing experts of international repute from investment banks

to look at our plans and perhaps figure out different ways and suggest to state government maybe two or three different methods to get fund on domestic investment into this factories”.

“We are working with public and private Sector partners, including agribusiness, financial institutions, investment groups and business development services providers to facilitate greater engagement with MSMEs and potential agro-entrepreneurs in their value chain”, he stressed.

He urged farmers in agribusiness to collaborate with one another in order to place themselves on vantage positions that will assist them access aides or negotiate inputs when need be.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar