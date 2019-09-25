World Economic Forum Endorses Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes

A non governmental organization, Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation (JOF), has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a N15 million Transport Park at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The founder of JOF, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, an oil mogul and an alumnus of the institution, said yesterday in Awka that the gesture was his way of giving back to the institution.

Onunkwo said the project was not politically motivated but a humanitarian service.

He urged other alumnus of the institution, particularly in the engineering department to contribute their quota in providing good working and study environment in the institution.

He assured all in the institution that the project would be completed and inaugurated in November.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, who received Onunkwo in his office, commended him for the gesture.

Esimone, who urged other graduates of the institution to emulate the gesture, said his plans were to make the institution among the first 200 in the world.

On his part, the Dean of Students’ Affair, Prof. Stanley Udedi, while commending Onunkwo, said the gesture was one major reason alma mater associations were formed.

“You can see, the park is in bad condition. The gesture is why the alumnus association was put together, so that people who graduated from the institution can come back and give back to the university,” he said.

, President, Unizik, Student Union Government (SUG), Mr Joseph Okafor said that the gesture was an outcome of an earlier transport summit held in the institution in August.

“Over the past 15 years, the park has been a nightmare to every student and staff of the university and also a campaign promise by every SUG President that came on board.

“But, I am happy that the project is happening in my time and that students and staff will end up been happy finally,” Okafor said.

Also, the SUG Director of Transport, Mr Patrick Mmesirionye, said Onunkwo’s gesture did not only touch the lives of students in the school but also the lives of staff.

“This is because the university community who use the park found it difficult to move within the muddy park to board tricycles or mini buses, especially when it rains.

“Johnbosco did not only make himself great today, but also made all of us in the university great because it will be said that the project was achieved during a particular administration,” he said.

The Manager of JOF, Dr Ejike Ibeanusi, explained that the gesture was one of the numerous social responsibilities of the foundation carried out under the community development initiatives.

Ibeanusi assured the staff and students that the foundation would not relent in its efforts to create better society through its health, education and community development projects.