Health
Using Food As Medicine (1)
Legendary nutrition expert, Dr Carlton Fredrick, once declared: “ Anything used for the treatment of a disorder, even water legally becomes a medicine, and recommending it is the practice of medicine.”
Experts have over the years learned that food or perhaps food factors play a huge role in the well being of every human being. The food we eat contributes up to 50per cent, if not higher of our ailments. No wonder these days medical practitioners have started giving serious attention to nutrition. The use of preventive medicine is fast becoming common in checking terminal diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, heart, liver, lung and pancreatic, including kidney, disorders.
The saying that, “ we are what we eat “, explains the relationship between food and health.Diet plays a vital part in promoting good health and well being. The food we eat is like fuel; it goes into our bodies and provides energy for us to function well.
Another popular nutritionist, Dr Gillian Mckeith , noted that the crucial step in utilising food to make better health is to differentiate between good food choices and poor food choices.
We have about six classes of food including water. We have carbohydrates, protein, fat and oil, Vitamins and Minerals. A combination of these classes of food in our daily diet leads to better health.
Unfortunately, it is difficult to achieve balance and so many tend to eat one class of food often leading to health challenges. A balanced diet must have all classes of food in appropriate amounts, but as stated earlier it is difficult to achieve this either due to poor eating habits, or lack of money to afford good food.
In the view of Dr Keith, good food helps us to be in better health, fight ageing and slow down body’s breakdown. She described good food as raw foods.These foods are not cooked, boiled, stewed or frozen but are fresh and natural.
Bad foods on the other hand are overcooked, processed and are not natural. These kind of foods lack enzymes and adequate nutrients to keep the body healthy.
For instance, refined carbohydrates such as biscuits, cakes,white rice have lost their natural nutrients and can only make us fat, bloated, depressed and sick. Too much refined carbohydrates can lead to diabetes.
Health
WCD: More Women PoisedTo Accept Use Of Contraceptives
Ahead of tomorrow’s World Contraception Day (WCD), there are indications that more women of reproduction age would accept the use of contraceptives by the end of this month when the result of the monthly statistics comes out.
Giving this hint in an exclusive interview, the Desk Officer, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Theresa Timothy stated that the increase is due to the increased awareness created on family planning, resulting in users being more receptive to the various contraceptive methods.
Timothy, who spoke as part of tomorrow’s World Contraception Day, stated that “people have become more aware and confident about the various contraceptive methods adopted.
“They have also known the importance of planning for child birth, the number of children to have, and how best to space them”, she said.
According to her, increase in acceptance of contraceptive use is expected when the next quarterly contraceptive use statistics is released by the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019.
This expectation, she said was borne out of the fact that in the first quarter (January – March), the total number of new acceptors was 16,958, which puts the prevalence of people using contraception at 4.3 percent.
She continued that in the second quarter (April – June) 21,933 persons accepted to use contraception, making it 5.4 percent in prevalence.
The family planning desk officer continued, given that more partners in collaboration with the state government are getting involved in providing family planning commodities, there is hope of more acceptance in the use of contraception in the state.
She therefore called on women and their spouses to avail themselves of the opportunity to benefit from the development by accepting any identified suitable contraceptives methods.
This year’s World Contraception Day, which holds tomorrow has as its theme, “It’s your life, it’s your responsibility”.
According to Timothy, the focus is on creating more awareness on individual’s responsibility in accepting a contraceptive method.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
250 Nsukka Residents Benefit From Pharmacy Students’ Outreach
About 250 residents of Nsukka town have so far benefited from the medical outreach organised by the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigerian Students (PANS), University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Speaking during the exercise in Nsukka on Monday, Mr David Odo, the team leader said the outreach was one of the activities lined up to mark the 2019 PANS week.
Odo said the association would conduct free medical test for Malaria, blood sugar level, Blood Pressure (BP), body mass index and counselling for residents of the university community.
He advised people to regularly check their blood sugar, BP and body mass index at least once in a month to prevent hypertension, diabetes mellitus and obesity.
“This exercise is our little way to help people to stay healthy by offering them these medical services,” he said.
Odo said that the association would also conduct the same medical outreach at Ovoko in Igboeze-South Local Government of Enugu State tomorrow.
He said that they were targeting no fewer than 1,000 people to attend.
Speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the exercise, two of the beneficiaries, including Mrs Joy Ozioko and Mr Joseph Ogbonna, thanked the group for availing them free medical test.
Health
Director Wants State Of Emergency On Maternal Health
Director of Family Health Department (FHD), Ministry of Health, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, has called on the Federal Government to declare a ‘state of emergency’ on maternal health, to reduce maternal mortality rate.
In a report made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Adebiyi decried the poor state of maternal and neonatal health care in Nigeria.
According to the report, 33,000 women have lifetime risk of pregnancy, childbirth or within two months of childbirth in Nigeria.
“One million under-five death happens annually in Nigeria, contributing 11 per cent to the global burden.
“The global development target is to reduce global maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100,000 births,” it added.
According to Adebiyi, to achieve the maternal mortality rate target, Nigeria must reduce maternal deaths by more than 90 per cent by 2030.
She explained that the progress rate was slow and lacked proper political commitment; the government must focus on implementation and predictable disbursement of funds, to fast track the developmental goals.
She stressed the need for a road map for the government and all stakeholders to follow.
Adebiyi noted that government must first declare a state of emergency on maternal and neonatal deaths in Nigeria.
She maintained that there must be steady fiscal commitment to women’s health and girl child education, adding that strategic partnerships, women’s empowerment and proper data collection will assist in solving problems.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that the Federal Government was determined to reduce maternal mortality rate from 576 per 100,000 births in 2013 to 288 per 100,000 births in 2022.
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Delta Guber Poll: Mark Urges Ogboru To Accept Okowa’s Olive Branch
-
Sports2 days ago
NDFA Grateful To Sports Ministry For Support
-
Sports2 days ago
GSS Old Boys Thrash BHS In Friendly Encounter
-
Politics2 days ago
As PDP Chieftain Hails Tribunal’s Verdict
-
Politics2 days ago
100 Days: Wike Commissions More Key Projects
-
Politics2 days ago
Defection: Bayelsa PDP Disowns Senator Amange
-
Sports2 days ago
SWAN President Lauds Wike On Football Academy
-
Sports2 days ago
Real Madrid Football Academy Opens In PH