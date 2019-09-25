Law/Judiciary
Rivers Community Cries Out Over Harassment By Hoodlums
Some prominent indigenes of Iriebe community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have cried out to the Rivers State Government and security agencies over the constant harassment of indigenes of the community by hoodlums.
The paramount ruler of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worenwu told The Tide in an interview that the suspected hoodlums who are currently occupying the 500 housing units built by the former administration of Dr. Peter Odili were chased away from Eleme and other parts of the state.
Eze Worenwu said the matter has been reported to the police and the Rivers State Ministry of Housing.
He said the Inspector General of Police has promised the community a police station, but said since two years ago when the promise was made, no effort has been made by the police authorities to bring it to fruition.
The paramount ruler stressed the need for the state government to give out the houses to genuine occupants inorder to drive out the miscreants in the area.
Eze Worenwu also called for the establishment of a secondary school in Iriebe community by the government to reduce the hardship face by parents who send their children to Eneka for secondary school education particularly to government schools.
Also speaking, the chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) Iriebe, Chief Godwin Ollah said the community needs a police division to check the rising tide of criminality in the area.
Ollah also sued for peace among the people, stressing that the community needs unity to attract development.
He also commended Governor Wike for his peoples oriented projects in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing was not available for comment when The Tide visited the ministry.
Also several phone calls put to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi for confirmation were not returned.
Law/Judiciary
LG Boss Scores Wike High On Security
Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Kobani, has attributed the improved security across the state on the launching of operation sting security outfit by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Hon Kobani, who said this in an interview with newsmen at the council headquarters while assessing the level of performance of the Governor in the first 100 days in office, said Rivers people are happy with the governor over the high level of security in the state.
Kobani said the improved security is also attracting businesses across the state.
The council boss said the numerous projects being commissioned by the governor in his first 100 days of his second term was an eloquent testimony of his leadership qualities.
“We can attest to the fact that Port Harcourt is now a change city “Port Harcourt has come back as the garden city of Nigeria.”
He said Governor Wike has fulfilled his electioneering promises to the people of the state.
“The overhauling of the state security architecture remains one of his monumental achievements.
“Since the operation sting was launched, insecurity has reduced drastically,” he said.
Kobani also listed some achievements of his administration to include; the provision of gadget to security agencies to check incidence of kidnapping and armed robbery.
Law/Judiciary
NAF Trains Personnel On Human Rights, Air Targeting Laws
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced a five-day training on human rights and the legal aspects of air targeting to improve compliance with International Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the workshop was in conjunction with the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS), USA.
He said it was to further upgrade participants’ knowledge on the rules and processes of target selection and prioritisation.
He added that the training would improve personnel’s knowledge on matching appropriate response, taking cognizance of command responsibilities and operational requirements.
“They are also expected to be further enlightened on how to more effectively apply the law against torture and gender violence,” he said.
Speaking at the training, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, emphasised that such workshop was critical to NAF operations.
Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration Headquarters NAF, AVM Kingsley Lar, disclosed that the training was being held pursuant to the resolutions of the 2019 Edition of the NAF Legal Officers’ Retreat.
He said the retreat highlighted the need to continually sensitise NAF personnel directly involved in ongoing operations, on compliance with International Human Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
Abubakar, who commended the leadership of the DIILS and Government of the United States of America (USA), noted that the workshop was a proof that the USA is a dependable development partner of Nigeria.
In his remarks, the representative of the DIILS, Mr Garrett Vanpelt, thanked the NAF for the opportunity to provide professional legal education.
He said the workshop would afford the NAF the opportunity to train enough personnel to effectively carry out their constitutional roles in line with international best practices.
Law/Judiciary
Abe Lauds Rivers CP On Serial Killer’s Arrest
The former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has commended the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura over the arrest of the serial killer, Gracious David-West.
In a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Saroh Benson and made available to newsmen, Abe lauded the determined efforts of the police, and the prompt apprehension of the prime suspect.
He urged the general public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies in their quest to curb crime noting that security is a collective responsibility of all.
Abe said: “Dandaura has demonstrated effective and able leadership in the fight against crime and all forms of criminality since his assumption of office in Rivers State as Commissioner of Police. This is an uncommon feat, and he deserves our commendation and support”.
The Senator also commended the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for the provision of resources to security agencies in the State.
He further enjoined the Governor to give more support to agencies that prove their commitment to securing Rivers State and its residents for the good of the state.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Delta Guber Poll: Mark Urges Ogboru To Accept Okowa’s Olive Branch
-
Sports2 days ago
NDFA Grateful To Sports Ministry For Support
-
Sports2 days ago
GSS Old Boys Thrash BHS In Friendly Encounter
-
Politics2 days ago
As PDP Chieftain Hails Tribunal’s Verdict
-
Politics2 days ago
100 Days: Wike Commissions More Key Projects
-
Politics2 days ago
Defection: Bayelsa PDP Disowns Senator Amange
-
Sports2 days ago
SWAN President Lauds Wike On Football Academy
-
Sports2 days ago
Real Madrid Football Academy Opens In PH