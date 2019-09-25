News
NDLEA Intercepts 238kg Of Cannabis In Edo
The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a vehicle conveying about 238 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis to Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.
The State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin yesterday, said the vehicle belonged to an interstate cannabis smuggling syndicate.
“The suspect is being held in connection with unlawful possession of 17 bags of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis weighing 238 kilogrammes hidden in a false compartment of a bus.
“The arrest took place at Abudu along the Benin/Agbor Road based on intelligence report.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the J5 Bus with registration number Lagos XL 591 MUS conveying the cannabis took off from Ifon in Ondo State and was going to Port Harcourt when it was intercepted by officers of the Irrua Area Command.
“The syndicate used the mode of concealment to smuggle drugs undetected. There were few empty crates of beer to mislead officers that there are no goods in the bus, but fortunately, they were caught in the act.
“We are working to bring all members of the criminal group to justice,” he said.
Meanwhile, the 48-year-old suspect, who claimed to hail from Delta and married with four children, admitted transporting cannabis to earn a living.
“I attended primary school in my home town, Owhelogbo in Isoko North Local Government Area, and after my primary education, I learnt welding from 1989 to 1994.
“However, in 1995 I changed my carrier to driving and I transport cannabis to earn a living, but I am not the owner. They gave me N25,000 after fuel and other expenses to deliver the drug,” the suspect said.
The Commander, however, said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.
CP Orders DPO To Produce Escaped Rapists
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the Divisional Police Officer, Odo-Noforija Police Station, Buba Amos, to produce two brothers alleged to have raped a teenager in the Epe area of the state.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, told our correspondent yesterday that the DPO was also expected to bring along the case file.
Our correspondent reported that the two suspects, Alaba and Abiodun Musa, allegedly took turns to rape the victim last Monday in the Igbooye community.
They were alleged to have hypnotised the 16-year-old before taking turns to violate her.
Despite threats from the suspects, the teenager was said to have opened up to some residents, as community youths apprehended the brothers and handed them over to the men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.
The security men in turn handed them over to the police.
Elkana had yesterday told The Tide that Muazu had instructed that the suspects be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command in Ikeja.
However, the suspects were said to have escaped in controversial circumstances.
When our correspondent contacted the DPO, he denied the claim, saying it was not true that the brothers had escaped.
Another policeman at the station insisted that they were still in custody.
A source told The Tide yesterday that Amos was making frantic efforts to produce the suspects.
“He has already asked for two days to produce them,” the source added.
Reacting to the reported escape of the brothers, Elkana said a fresh directive had been issued for the DPO to produce them.
“We have called for the case file. We asked the DPO to come with the parties and the case diary since he told you that they did not escape,” the PPRO stated.
Asked if the DPO had submitted any report on the whereabouts of the suspects, Elkana said the command was awaiting his compliance with the order first.
He noted that further actions would be taken if the suspects were not produced.
PDP Demands Investigation Of N90bn FIRS Scandal …Warns Against Sweeping Allegations Under Carpet
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, called for a system-wide investigation into the alleged siphoning of N90 billion from the coffers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, in which top members of the Presidency and All Progressives Congress, APC, have been mentioned.
The party in a statement yesterday, signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan tasked the Presidency not to cover the allegation involving highly placed officers of the present administration.
The statement read: “The party laments that in the face of excruciating hardship being endured by citizens, a government, which came into office on the mantra of change and zero tolerance for corruption, has become enmeshed in atrocious acts of corruption.
“The PDP holds that it is pathetic and speaks volumes of the character of this administration that a top member of the cabinet is being fingered in this reprehensible siphoning of monies collected as taxes from millions of already impoverished Nigerians. Our party notes that this shocking allegation directly borders on gross misconduct and breach of public trust.
“The party therefore rejects the flimsy denials and threats being pushed through the FIRS as a belated attempt at cover-up by persons close to the Presidency.
“It is therefore held that the delay by the Presidency in applying established statutory processes and procedures of ordering an investigation into the issue only goes to confirm that the Buhari administration is a citadel of corruption.
“This is more so as reports are already in the public domain of how the money stolen from FIRS, was allegedly diverted to private purses and for other extraneous purposes including the 2019 extravagant campaigns of the APC. Nigerians expect that all our national resources should always be used to ensure the welfare of the citizenry and must be accounted for at all times.”
It would be recalled that a former chieftain of the APC, Timi Frank accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of financial recklessness in the handling of N90 billion released by the FIRS; an allegation that since been dismissed by the tax agency.
Boko Haram In Control Of My Constituency, Others …Borno Rep Member Cries Out
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmadu Jaha representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency in Borno State has revealed that contrary to the claims by the Federal Government, Boko Haram fighters were still in control of his constituency.
The lawmaker said that about 27 electoral wards out of 33 wards in his constituency were under the control of the insurgents.
The lawmaker made the claim while speaking on a motion moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon Muhammed Mongonu, who is also from Borno State.
“Some number of geographical locations in Borno State and other insurgency related areas are under the occupation of Boko Haram.
“Let’s take for instance, in a local government that has 13 electoral wards like my own Gwoza, only three or four are not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Chibok, I have 10 electoral wards, only two are not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Damboa, I have 10 electoral wards, only one is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. This is as far as Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency is concerned.”
He added that in Borno North, eight local governments out of 10 were under the control of the Islamists.
“The same thing, the chief whip to the House can bear me witness, out of the ten local governments in northern Borno, only two local governments and it is only their headquarters, are still not under the occupation of Boko Haram.”
He was, however, stopped by a point of order by James Faleke, who asked him to restrict the debate to the motion which deals with funding for the military.
However, the Zamfara State Police Command has suspended all forms of meetings, procession, partying and unlawful gatherings considering the alleged threats by the elements of Boko Haram to unleash terror attacks on seven local government areas of Zamfara State.
According to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammed Shehu, due to the prevailing security situation, coupled with the threat by Boko Haram and other criminal elements to destabilise the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, the Zamfara State Police Command has warned that all hands must be on deck to normalise the current security concern.
“Consequently, all forms of meetings, processions, partying and all forms of gatherings by all manners of people in the state are hereby banned until further notice,” the police spokesman warned.
He noted that the command seeks for continued support and cooperation of all and sundry to prevent the calamity, saying that security is the responsibility of everybody.
The state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, explained that the people of Zamfara State deserve a secured environment that would boost the socio-economic situation of the state.
Shehu appealed to the citizens to endeavour to report any suspected movement of person or persons to the nearest security agency for immediate action.
Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, yesterday, urged troops of the Nigerian Army, to give final push to end Boko Haram insurgency in North-East.
He gave the charge while addressing men of the Operation Lafiya Dole Sector 2 Command, Damaturu, Yobe.
“There is no better time than now to do it; this is the time to allow our country rest from the menace of Boko Haram.
“You should be ruthless with Boko Haram and anybody supporting Boko Haram, you should show no pity, let there be no excuses.
“I know you can do it, you know you can do it and the army headquarters knows you can do it,” he said.
He said commanders would be leading from the front.
“In Maiduguri, l am leading from the front, you should follow your commanders who will be leading from the front,” he said.
The commander insisted that Boko Haram must be defeated.
“Your strong courage should stamp out Boko Haram,” he said.
Similarly, fighter jets from the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) Air Task Force (ATF) of anti-terror Operation Lafiya Dole have bombarded a building used as a warehouse by Boko Haram terrorist in Borno State, the Air Force said, yesterday.
The buildings located at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno forest, in Borno State, was being used terrorists to store their supplies and other resources, according to the NAF.
The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said that: “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft detailed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole have destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State.
“The operation was executed on September 22, 2019 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.
“The ATF, therefore, dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralization of their BHT occupants.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East.”
