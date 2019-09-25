Transport
Motorists Lament Poor State Of Federal Roads In South-East
Commuters and motorists in the South-East have expressed worry over the dilapidation of most federal roads in the area, saying the situation has made vehicular movement cumber- some and more expensive.
They blamed the deplorable condition of the federal roads on poor handling, substandard job and poor maintenance culture by successive governments in the country.
They, therefore, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the roads to alleviate their plight and also save lives and property of the people
In Anambra, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, said that because of the poor state of the roads, motorists resorted to diverting to state roads, hence bringing a lot of pressure on the roads.
Ifeji Ofor said that the state had written to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola on the matter and that plans were on to put barricades on some of the state roads to bar heavy duty trucks and articulated vehicles from plying them and causing more damage.
“We have 188 active road projects and we are doing palliative work on some strategic roads to ease the sufferings of road users pending the end of the rainy season,’’ he said.
The Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in the state, Mr Adeyemo Ajani, however, said that his office was aware of the deplorable state of most federal roads in the state.
“We have communicated this to the Minister of Works and Housing and he has directed that we forward proposals to his office on the state of the roads.
“As we speak, approval has been given for the rehabilitation of seven federal roads in Anambra and once the rains are over, work will commence on the roads,’’ he said.
Ajani listed Onitsha/Owerri road, Onitsha-Aguleri-Ideani, Otuocha-Ibaji-Nzam-Innoma, Nnobi/Ekwulobia, Amawbia-Ekwulobia-Uga and Oba-Ozubulu-Nnewi roads, as some of the roads already approved for rehabilitation.
NGO Begins Construction Of N15m Transport Park
A non governmental organization, Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation (JOF), has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a N15 million Transport Park at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
The founder of JOF, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, an oil mogul and an alumnus of the institution, said yesterday in Awka that the gesture was his way of giving back to the institution.
Onunkwo said the project was not politically motivated but a humanitarian service.
He urged other alumnus of the institution, particularly in the engineering department to contribute their quota in providing good working and study environment in the institution.
He assured all in the institution that the project would be completed and inaugurated in November.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, who received Onunkwo in his office, commended him for the gesture.
Esimone, who urged other graduates of the institution to emulate the gesture, said his plans were to make the institution among the first 200 in the world.
On his part, the Dean of Students’ Affair, Prof. Stanley Udedi, while commending Onunkwo, said the gesture was one major reason alma mater associations were formed.
“You can see, the park is in bad condition. The gesture is why the alumnus association was put together, so that people who graduated from the institution can come back and give back to the university,” he said.
, President, Unizik, Student Union Government (SUG), Mr Joseph Okafor said that the gesture was an outcome of an earlier transport summit held in the institution in August.
“Over the past 15 years, the park has been a nightmare to every student and staff of the university and also a campaign promise by every SUG President that came on board.
“But, I am happy that the project is happening in my time and that students and staff will end up been happy finally,” Okafor said.
Also, the SUG Director of Transport, Mr Patrick Mmesirionye, said Onunkwo’s gesture did not only touch the lives of students in the school but also the lives of staff.
“This is because the university community who use the park found it difficult to move within the muddy park to board tricycles or mini buses, especially when it rains.
“Johnbosco did not only make himself great today, but also made all of us in the university great because it will be said that the project was achieved during a particular administration,” he said.
The Manager of JOF, Dr Ejike Ibeanusi, explained that the gesture was one of the numerous social responsibilities of the foundation carried out under the community development initiatives.
Ibeanusi assured the staff and students that the foundation would not relent in its efforts to create better society through its health, education and community development projects.
FRSC Promises To Train Delta Traffic Management Workers
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has promised to assist Delta State to train officers and men of its traffic management agency free of charge.
The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, made the pledge on Monday in his address at the inauguration of the FRSC’s new office complex in Asaba.
He said that the officers of the corps were committed to the actualisation of best practices in road safety management and administration in the country.
The corps marshal also said that the FRSC would continue to support states that have traffic management agencies in ensuring professionalism in road safety administration.
”We appreciate the support of the Delta Government to the FRSC and that is why we will continue to work together.
”When we needed land to build this new office complex, the Delta government gave us this piece of land and today, the complex is ready.
”As a mark of our appreciation, I want to pledge our assistance to help train officers of the Delta traffic management agency at no cost to the state government.
”It is my belief that training and retraining of road traffic workers will help improve their capacities to carry out their jobs more efficiently,” Oyeyemi said.
The FRSC boss lauded the Delta State Government for its support to the FRSC, saying conducive accommodation was key to better service delivery.
He said: “Upon inception of office, my focus has been on infrastructural development.
”This is because when we have good accommodation, our work will be easier to perform.
”There is, no doubt, that this new edifice we have here in Asaba will help improve our productivity.”
Also speaking, the Chairman of the FRSC Governing Board, Malam Bukhari Bello, said that the Federal Government was committed to addressing the accommodation challenges facing the corps.
He noted that a conducive working environment would go a long way in helping the FRSC carry out its operational and administrative works more efficiently.
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in his response, commended the FRSC for the completion of the new office complex.
He lauded the FRSC for its support and assistance to the state government in the prompt issuance of vehicle number plates and other services.
”What I am seeing here is a dream come true and it is a very impressive edifice.
”Today, you have not only provided your staff with a conducive office, you have also added colour to the development of our state.
Transport Commissioner Tasks LASTMA On Effective Traffic Management
The Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Fredrick Oladeinde, has appealed to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to adopt measures for effective traffic management in the state.
Oladeinde,who made the call during his visit to the LASTMA head office in Oshodi, advised LASTMA officials to make use of the expertise of the already trained officers among them.
The commissioner while reacting to some concerns raised by Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Comptroller Isaac Adetimirio, said with a total workforce of 4, 337, there was need to de-emphasize the 1, 000 not yet trained.
He said that the experienced officers should train the newly recruited 1,000 officers such that they learn on the job before government sends them for further training.
“Our network is fragile, we need to be creative while we respond to traffic management. In Lagos, we have 60 million points we must tackle,’’ he said.
He listed some heavy traffic areas that needed attention to include, Ajah, Oyingbo and Yaba bus stop.
He said that the task before the officials was huge because Lagos being a high traffic zone made their efforts not noticed as residents perceive that they were not doing enough.
“To who much is given, much is expected, you need to do more,’’ he said.
Responding to issues of shortage of communication gadgets and other logistics, Oladeinde assured that the issue would be addressed.
Earlier, the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Comptroller Isaac Adetimirio, expressed concerns over lack of training of the last 1,000 officials recruited, bringing the total workforce to 4,337.
