LG Boss Scores Wike High On Security

Some prominent indigenes of Iriebe community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have cried out to the Rivers State Government and security agencies over the constant harassment of indigenes of the community by hoodlums.

The paramount ruler of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worenwu told The Tide in an interview that the suspected hoodlums who are currently occupying the 500 housing units built by the former administration of Dr. Peter Odili were chased away from Eleme and other parts of the state.

Eze Worenwu said the matter has been reported to the police and the Rivers State Ministry of Housing.

He said the Inspector General of Police has promised the community a police station, but said since two years ago when the promise was made, no effort has been made by the police authorities to bring it to fruition.

The paramount ruler stressed the need for the state government to give out the houses to genuine occupants inorder to drive out the miscreants in the area.

Eze Worenwu also called for the establishment of a secondary school in Iriebe community by the government to reduce the hardship face by parents who send their children to Eneka for secondary school education particularly to government schools.

Also speaking, the chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) Iriebe, Chief Godwin Ollah said the community needs a police division to check the rising tide of criminality in the area.

Ollah also sued for peace among the people, stressing that the community needs unity to attract development.

He also commended Governor Wike for his peoples oriented projects in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing was not available for comment when The Tide visited the ministry.

Also several phone calls put to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi for confirmation were not returned.