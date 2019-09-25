Business
Don Flays FG’s Planned VAT Increase
A university lecturer, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, has flayed the planned increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government from five per cent to 7.2 per cent, saying it would further cause hardship on Nigerians.
Onuchukwu who is the Director, University of Port Harcourt Business School, stated this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had after a meeting at the Presidentail Villa, disclosed plans to increase VAT from five per cent to 7.2 per cent.
But Onuchukwu said if implemented, such an increase would have a negative impact on the Nigerian citizens.
According to him, “First of all it will have a very serious negative effect on the common Nigerians. Definitely If this policy is implemented, it means that the prices of goods and services will go up by the margin of the increase.
“This will impoverish the people the more. But on the part of federal government, maybe revenue might increase. But the question is how can that revenue be applied in order to increase the production of goods and services to cushion the effect of the VAT?
“But the initial impact is going to be negative on the common Nigerian. Once you increase that (VAT), producers will increase their goods and services and then the consumers will suffer.
“So the common Nigerians, the level of inflation in the system will also increase and then people will be buying goods and services at a higher price and with the already misery level in the country.
“Basically what Federal Government is saying is that they want to get revenue from VAT by increasing it by 2.2 per cent in order to generate revenue to pay minimum wage. I mean the whole thing is just vicious circle.
“The same people you are saying you want to pay money are the same people you want to collect this money from. So it is just running around the same thing.” He urged the government to look for other ways of raising revenue by first of all block all the tax leakage in the system.
The don stated further, “Because theres a lot of leakages. You find out that some companies operate in this country without paying tax. We also have the corruption thing associated with tax. Where the ones that are paid is not the proper thing that is declared.
Dennis Naku
Transport
NGO Begins Construction Of N15m Transport Park
A non governmental organization, Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation (JOF), has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a N15 million Transport Park at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
The founder of JOF, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, an oil mogul and an alumnus of the institution, said yesterday in Awka that the gesture was his way of giving back to the institution.
Onunkwo said the project was not politically motivated but a humanitarian service.
He urged other alumnus of the institution, particularly in the engineering department to contribute their quota in providing good working and study environment in the institution.
He assured all in the institution that the project would be completed and inaugurated in November.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, who received Onunkwo in his office, commended him for the gesture.
Esimone, who urged other graduates of the institution to emulate the gesture, said his plans were to make the institution among the first 200 in the world.
On his part, the Dean of Students’ Affair, Prof. Stanley Udedi, while commending Onunkwo, said the gesture was one major reason alma mater associations were formed.
“You can see, the park is in bad condition. The gesture is why the alumnus association was put together, so that people who graduated from the institution can come back and give back to the university,” he said.
, President, Unizik, Student Union Government (SUG), Mr Joseph Okafor said that the gesture was an outcome of an earlier transport summit held in the institution in August.
“Over the past 15 years, the park has been a nightmare to every student and staff of the university and also a campaign promise by every SUG President that came on board.
“But, I am happy that the project is happening in my time and that students and staff will end up been happy finally,” Okafor said.
Also, the SUG Director of Transport, Mr Patrick Mmesirionye, said Onunkwo’s gesture did not only touch the lives of students in the school but also the lives of staff.
“This is because the university community who use the park found it difficult to move within the muddy park to board tricycles or mini buses, especially when it rains.
“Johnbosco did not only make himself great today, but also made all of us in the university great because it will be said that the project was achieved during a particular administration,” he said.
The Manager of JOF, Dr Ejike Ibeanusi, explained that the gesture was one of the numerous social responsibilities of the foundation carried out under the community development initiatives.
Ibeanusi assured the staff and students that the foundation would not relent in its efforts to create better society through its health, education and community development projects.
Business
Cashless Policy: CBN Gives Fresh Insight
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the transaction charges on bank deposit and withdrawal in furtherance of implementation of its cashless policy is on the amount in excess of the set limits.
The Director, Corporate Communication Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, made the clarification while speaking within newsmen in Abuja on Monday.
The CBN had on September 17 issued a circular to deposit banks to commence the implementation of the cashless policy in six pilot states across the country.
The CBN explained that transactions would attract three per cent processing fees for withdrawal and two per cent processing fees for lodgement of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.
Similarly, corporate accounts would attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawal and three per cent processing fees for lodgement of amounts above N3 million
The apex bank directed that implementation should commence from September 18 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It, however, stated that the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy would take effect from March 31, 2020.
Okorafor explained that contrary to the misconception on the implementation of the policy, the charges would only be on the excess of N500,000 deposited or withdrawn for individual and N3 million for corporate body
According to him, if an individual deposited N510,000 the two per cent charge would be on the N10,000 excess which is N200 only.
He said the same applied to a withdrawal of same amount, adding that the three per cent charge would be on excess of the set limits.
He said that the same thing also applies to the corporate body five per cent on withdrawal and three per cent on lodgement of amounts above N3 million.
While many Nigerians have welcomed the development as capable of reducing crimes, many others described it as additional burden on banks’ customers who were already laden with other charges by the banks.
The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, however stated that the policy was not designed to de-franchise hard working Nigerians as perceived by some categories of people.
According to him, a data conducted, revealed that close to 95 per cent of cash deposited and withdrawn fall below this threshold.
Emefiele said Nigerians had already embraced electronic channels and online transaction in market places.
He added that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises now had various options and channels available to collect a legitimate payment for goods and services, like POS, banks transfer using ATM, USD code among others.
He said that the cashless policy increases transparency in financial dealings and reduce crimes such as ransom payment and extortion among others.
Business
World Economic Forum Endorses Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes
The Schwab Foundation, a sister organisation of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programmes(N-SIPs).
Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), Justice Bibiye in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said the foundation conferred the prestigious Public Social Intrapreneur award on Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to President on Social Investments.
Bibiye said that efforts by the Buhari administration to reduce poverty in Nigeria through its various SIPs had continued to receive thumbs up from well-meaning individuals and organisations within and outside the country.
He said Uwais and 40 other individuals selected from different countries received the award on Monday in New York in recognition of their innovative approach and potential for global impact.
“The list includes start-up founders and chief executive officers, multinational and regional business leaders, government leaders and recognised experts who are working to address social and environmental issues with innovation, in areas ranging from water purification to financial inclusion to combating hate.
“For more than 20 years, the Schwab Foundation has recognised social entrepreneurs as a new breed of leaders, values-driven, inclusive, compassionate and entrepreneurial, developing new sustainable models for business, human development and environmental initiatives – and embedded them in the platforms of the WEF.
“The 2019 awardees were formally inaugurated during the WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit held on Sept. 23, in New York, U.S,” he said.
Bibiye said that Uwais, in a goodwill message to the global gathering, described the award as an international endorsement of efforts by Buhari”s administration to address poverty and unemployment through the faithful implementation of the N-SIPs.
The communications manager quoted Uwais as saying that the recognition was a call to action for the Federal Government to commit more resources to tackling poverty.
