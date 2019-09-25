Abe, Nwanosike, Fakae Chart Path To National Rebirth

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmadu Jaha representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency in Borno State has revealed that contrary to the claims by the Federal Government, Boko Haram fighters were still in control of his constituency.

The lawmaker said that about 27 electoral wards out of 33 wards in his constituency were under the control of the insurgents.

The lawmaker made the claim while speaking on a motion moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon Muhammed Mongonu, who is also from Borno State.

“Some number of geographical locations in Borno State and other insurgency related areas are under the occupation of Boko Haram.

“Let’s take for instance, in a local government that has 13 electoral wards like my own Gwoza, only three or four are not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Chibok, I have 10 electoral wards, only two are not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Damboa, I have 10 electoral wards, only one is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. This is as far as Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency is concerned.”

He added that in Borno North, eight local governments out of 10 were under the control of the Islamists.

“The same thing, the chief whip to the House can bear me witness, out of the ten local governments in northern Borno, only two local governments and it is only their headquarters, are still not under the occupation of Boko Haram.”

He was, however, stopped by a point of order by James Faleke, who asked him to restrict the debate to the motion which deals with funding for the military.

However, the Zamfara State Police Command has suspended all forms of meetings, procession, partying and unlawful gatherings considering the alleged threats by the elements of Boko Haram to unleash terror attacks on seven local government areas of Zamfara State.

According to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammed Shehu, due to the prevailing security situation, coupled with the threat by Boko Haram and other criminal elements to destabilise the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, the Zamfara State Police Command has warned that all hands must be on deck to normalise the current security concern.

“Consequently, all forms of meetings, processions, partying and all forms of gatherings by all manners of people in the state are hereby banned until further notice,” the police spokesman warned.

He noted that the command seeks for continued support and cooperation of all and sundry to prevent the calamity, saying that security is the responsibility of everybody.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, explained that the people of Zamfara State deserve a secured environment that would boost the socio-economic situation of the state.

Shehu appealed to the citizens to endeavour to report any suspected movement of person or persons to the nearest security agency for immediate action.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, yesterday, urged troops of the Nigerian Army, to give final push to end Boko Haram insurgency in North-East.

He gave the charge while addressing men of the Operation Lafiya Dole Sector 2 Command, Damaturu, Yobe.

“There is no better time than now to do it; this is the time to allow our country rest from the menace of Boko Haram.

“You should be ruthless with Boko Haram and anybody supporting Boko Haram, you should show no pity, let there be no excuses.

“I know you can do it, you know you can do it and the army headquarters knows you can do it,” he said.

He said commanders would be leading from the front.

“In Maiduguri, l am leading from the front, you should follow your commanders who will be leading from the front,” he said.

The commander insisted that Boko Haram must be defeated.

“Your strong courage should stamp out Boko Haram,” he said.

Similarly, fighter jets from the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) Air Task Force (ATF) of anti-terror Operation Lafiya Dole have bombarded a building used as a warehouse by Boko Haram terrorist in Borno State, the Air Force said, yesterday.

The buildings located at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno forest, in Borno State, was being used terrorists to store their supplies and other resources, according to the NAF.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said that: “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft detailed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole have destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State.

“The operation was executed on September 22, 2019 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

“The ATF, therefore, dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralization of their BHT occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East.”