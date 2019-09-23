Oil & Energy
NNPC Woos Investors For NLNG Train 7
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment towards harnessing Nigeria’s abundant resources for the benefit of Nigerians.
Its Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this while speaking at a Gas and Power Breakfast Briefing on the sidelines of the Gas Technology Exhibition and Conference (GASTECH) held in Houston, U.S., last Thursday.
Kyari, in a statement by the NNPC spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said “Nigeria is more of a gas nation than oil and for us, gas is the future.
“We have, therefore, committed to providing the necessary support required to ensure Nigeria takes its rightful place in the international gas market.
Kyari was represented at the conference by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Dr Salihu Jamari.
While describing the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) as a very critical company for Nigeria, he appealed to prospective investors to consider investing in the organisation for the benefit of shareholders and the entire Nigerians.
“There are a lot of opportunities within Nigeria’s LNG value-chain. I would like to assure you that the NLNG is the best destination for investment,” he added.
He further said NNPC was working tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria’s abundant gas resources were utilised.
He stated that this was to fulfil government’s power aspirations by developing the gas infrastructure across the entire gas value chain and opening up the domestic gas market.
According to him, Nigeria’s approach in terms of implementing the energy mix is participatory, which in the long run, will make energy available to the citizenry.
The GMD said that the NNPC was working very hard to provide adequate capacity that would meet consumers’ demands even as it was upgrading its facilities to be able to meet up with demands both locally and abroad.
He said granting the imperative for more transparency and accountability, the corporation had a deliberate policy to improve and automate its systems and processes.
“We also have a lot of other things to consider, but we are prioritising our systems upgrade and we shall not be left behind,” Kyari added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, shared his company’s story which he said had over the last three decades helped to make Nigeria better.
Attah observed that for the country to stay competitive in terms of cost in the global LNG market, there was the need for NLNG’s shareholders to think beyond NLNG Train 7.
He said the company was on track on attaining the Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 7, which would see its production rise from 22mtpa to 30mtpa.
“In the next month or so, we should be able to conclude on the FID for Train 7,” Attah assured investors at the Conference.
Stakeholders Want NNPC To Resuscitate PH, Kaduna Refineries
Some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have urged the federal government to give priority attention to the planned resuscitation of the nation’s ailing refineries for full production in 2022.
The stakeholders expressed their news in separate interviews with The Tide recently, wile reacting to the announcement by the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, that the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries would be fully operational in 2022.
Former chairman of the National union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Port Harcourt Refinery branch, Comrade Alex Agworwor said the government should fulfil the promise and not politcise the state of the refineries.
Comrade Agworwor said the poor operational standards of the existing refineries in the country had made Nigeria to depend on the importation of refined products.
“Nigeria is estimated to hold approximately 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserve which is the second biggest in Africa. The country, however, imports majority of its domestic refined products due to lack of domestic refining capacity, this doesn’t create a good and promising picture of the country as a major oil producing nation.
The federal government through its relevant agencies should ensure that our refineries are functional, while the building of new ones should be considered, “ he said.
In his own views, the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, also called on the federal government to speed up the revamping of the existing refineries in the country and build new ones to enhance the capacity utilisation and also address the deficits recorded as a result of the poor state of the refineries.
“Despite Nigeria’s huge potentials in the oil and gas sector, the country still depends heavily on the importation of refined products for domestic consumption. The federal government must make concrete efforts to boost the capacity of our refineries to meet up the needs of Nigerians and cut fuel importation. This will also help us the independent marketers to have a liverage to perform effectively,” he said.
Electricity Consumers Flay PHED Over High Bills
Electricity consumers in Port Harcourt have expressed dissatisfaction over the escalated electricity bill issued by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED)for the month of September, 2019.
Some electricity users who spoke with our correspondent at the weekend, said they received an additional bill from PHED for the month of September contrary to regular bills. Some of the electricity consumers who stormed the various PHED offices for explanation, described the increase in the bills as arbitrary.
A visibly angered customer, Mr Pedro Itah told The Tide at the Rumuola office of PHED, that he was not satisfied with the increase.
“In the bills as there was no commensurate services to warrant such increase; “ I am totally disappointed by PHED for increasing electricity bills without rendering a quality services, we are daily facing the challenges of epileptic power supply, yet PHED is increasing bills, this is unacceptable”
Another customer who spoke with our correspondent at the Elekahia office of PHED also decried the increase in the electricity bills.
“We normally pay N15,000,00 as our monthly bill but it was increased to N20,000,00 in the month of September. I don’t know what prompted the increase, what we look up to is improved services not increase in bills when power supply is still very poor,” he said.
Meanwhile, a staff of PHED who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the increase was a policy to deduct outstanding debts from customers, explaining that the increase was only for the month of September.
Efforts to reach the Corporate Affairs Manager of PHED, John Onyi for explanation proved abortive as he did not respond to calls.
Taneh Beemene
NDPR Doles Out N11.1m To Host Community
As part of its corporate social responsibilities, the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) has released N11,120,000 to its host community as health grant for the elderly and re-electrification of the community.
The Head, Community Relations and Security, NDPR, Alhaji Buba Umaru, while handing over the cheques, numbering 249 to the head of Ogbele community in Ahoada West Local Government Area, last Thursday, at the company’s premises.
He said that of the amount, N9.92 million was for medicals of the elderly while N1.2 million was for re-electrification of the community, explaining that the health grant was annual fund given to the elderly in the community.
Umaru thanked members of the community for their peaceful disposition, stressing that in all the years NDPR has operated in Ogbele community, there has been peaceful co-existence.
According to him, “we have a good working relationship with our host community, we can’t remember if we ever had a blockade in our facility”.
He noted that the cordial relationship has helped “us to operate freely within the community, which gives the community members to freely notify us of any need they might have.”
Receiving the cheques, the Chairman, Ogbele Community Council, Mr Chinedum Ake, thanked NDPR for the kind gesture and promised that the cheques which had already been written in recipients’ names, would be distributed accordingly.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
