Environment
NIHSA Flood Warning: RIWAMA Tasks Residents On Proper Waste Disposal
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has renewed his call on people of the state not to dispose of their wastes into gutters and other water channels, to avoid blockage of water channel which resultant effect would cause flooding in the state.
Obuah, in a statement said his call was premised on the listing of Rivers State by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) among 13 states that will witness heavy flooding in the coming weeks.
He regrettable that flooding incidents were manifesting just as predicted by the NIHSA because people failed to heed the warnings issued by the agency before the onset of flooding season in the country.
Obuah said the situation calls for collaborative efforts by residents across the 23 local government areas to ensure that the state is not caught up by the impending flood disaster and charged Rivers people to ensure that their gutters and other water channels are regularly cleared of wastes.
The RIWAMA boss noted that the agency had often warned residents and those doing business in the state to adhere to environmental rules by not throwing garbage into the gutters and other waterways, as these would impede the free flow of water.
“The flood disaster which devastated several parts of the state in 2012 is still very fresh in mind and should serve as a wakeup call for all residents and people doing business in the state to take appropriate steps to avoid a repeat”, Obuah advised.
The sole administrator further called on residents to see themselves as partners in the crusade for a clean and healthy Rivers State, urging them to play pivotal role by ensuring the implementation of the government’s policy to return Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs to its Garden City status.
Environment
Iriebe Flooding Records First Casualty …As Community Cries Out For Help
Following the death of a middle-aged man caused by flooding in Iriebe Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, some prominent indigenes of the community are calling for urgent intervention by the authorities to forestall further loss of lives.
Sources informed The Tide that, the deceased who hailed from Akwa-Ibom State, was allegedly bitten by a snake while walking through the water which has continued to rise.
According to the source, some parts of the community had been sacked by the flood with over 2000 persons displaced.
The worst affected areas include, School To Land areas, housing estate area and Shell location road. The rest are; low cost housing estates and the road leading to Umuebulu, trailer park areas around The Adolescent Programme (TAP) and the interlocking road.
Some prominent indigenes of the community who spoke to The Tide on the incident, said more lives may be lost as reptiles have continued to swim around the community.
They also alleged that some private schools in the community have closed down, while health facilities are also affected.
The paramount rulers of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, told The Tide that the flooding this time around is the worst in the area.
According to the paramount ruler, the situation is not only serious, but critical stressing that people are leaving the community in droves as a result of the situation.
He said the rising level of water is threatening neighbouring communities of Umuebulu and Igbo Etche, and called for urgent government intervention.
Also speaking, another prominent indigene of the community, Chief (Dr) Godwin Ollah, said Iriebe has been cut off from the rest of the state.
Ollah said there is no road in the community that has not been affected, adding that villagers now see snakes and other reptiles swimming round the community.
He however blamed the situation on the incessant rainfalls, lack of drainages and the on-going construction of the Port Harcourt/Aba express road by the Federal Government. According to him where drainage is higher than the existing surfaces, there is a likelihood that such a place will experience massive flooding.
The community leader who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the community, called for government intervention to forestall further loss of lives and property.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said, it would visit the community to undertake assessment of the level of destruction caused by the flood.
South South Zonal Head of NEMA, Mr. Walson Random, told The Tide in a telephone interview that the agency would undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation before recommending for relief materials.
Effort to reach the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment proved abortive, as he was said to be out of town.
Meanwhile, the Africa Global Development for Positive Change Initiative (ADI) has called for collaboration between the Rivers State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to save the situation in Iriebe.
The Executive Director of the organisation, Princess Dan Mbachi told The Tide in an interview that the situation at Iriebe demands urgent government attention.
He said that the government should not only take measure to create drainages in the community but sensitise the people on the importance of maintaining a clean environment.
Environment
Six Rivers Schools Particpate In WASH Quiz Competition
Six primary schools two local government areas of Rivers State have taken part in the ongoing National School Quiz competition on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).
The six schools are St. Paul’s School Opobo, Opobo Primary School, Model Primary School Opobo all in Opobo/Nkoro local government area.
The other three participating schools which are from Akuku Toru Local Government Area, are Inyemoni State School Abonma, St. Joseph State School Abonnema and Holy Trinity State School Soku.
General Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr Napoleon Adah who declared the event open in Port Harcourt, said the programme helps to create awareness in the importance of hygiene in the rural communities.
Adah said the winning schools would represent Rivers State in a national competition which comes up later this year in Abuja.
Also speaking, Mr. Dada Jide Joseph urged the participants to put in their best to enable them travel to Abuja for national competition.
Joseph said the event was part of the 2019 Global Hand Washing day celebration.
The event was sponsored by the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and RUWASSA in collaboration with United Nations Children Funds/European union.
Temple Chioma Loaina
Environment
RUWASSA Moves To End Open Defecation
The General Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr Napoleon Adah says, efforts are on, by the state government to key into the Federal Government action plan to end open defecation. Adah, who said this in a message made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the present administration is committed to ending open defecation in the state.
He said that the agency is carrying out sensitisation programme in the 23 local government areas with a view to ending open defecation in the state.
He urged the people to key into the programme as it is for the good of the society.
“I want to urge our people to imbibe the culture of keeping their environments clean, more especially, they should use the toilet to avert cholera and other diseases associated with open defecation. All hands must be on deck to achieve it from the community to the national level,” he said.
Joyce Gualo
