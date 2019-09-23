Monarch Honours Bizman Tasks Him On Peace, Dev

As part of measures to encourage hard work and community integration, the Igbo Agwurasa Kingdom Council of Traditional Rulers in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, has conferred a chieftaincy title, “The Ugwumba 1 of Igbo Agwurasa Kingdom” on one of its illustrious sons, Eze Kemakolom Nwanuo for his various contributions to the development of the kingdom through various projects he attracted that have impacted positively on the lives of the community

The title is given to sons of the Kingdom who have been contributing to the peace and co- existence of the area as well as initiating projects and programmes that benefit the people in the area

Speaking at the conferment ceremony held last Saturday at his palace in Igbo Etche, the Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom, King (Dr) Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi said the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Eze Kemakolom Nwanuo was in recognition of his efforts and contributions to the development of the Kingdom as well as to thank him for the various things he has done for the people in order to encourage him to do more.

King Amaechi said Article 4 Sub Section C of Igbo Agwuruasa Kingdom’s Constitution empowers him to confer a special title on any deserving sons and daughters of the kingdom who have contributed immensely to the unity and development of the area.

He described the recipient of the ”Ugwumba 1″ title as the pride of the people and urged him to work closely with other chiefs in the kingdom in order to promote the culture of the people as well as to maintain peace and order across the entire Kingdom.

“Today, your people are happy with you on what you are doing. You are our shining light; you should continue to be a true ambassador of the kingdom. Your title means the pride of the people. Why you are recognised today, please, continue to protect and defend your people and be a mentor to others and be truthful and fearless. You are entitled to all the privileges and rights accorded to all traditional rulers in the kingdom and the entire Etche nationality”, he stated.

Earlier, Eze Kemankolom Nwanuo thanked the people of the area for the honour done him and the family, and promised not to rest on his efforts in promoting peace and development in the area.