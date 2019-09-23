I’ve No Intention To Seek Third Term Through Surrogate – Emmanuel

As part of their assessment of Chief Nyesome Wike’s 100 days in office of his second term, the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) and Inter-Party Adversary Council in the state have said that govenor’s the achievements were worth celebrating.

The state Chairman of the SPN and Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Kukang Joseph gave the assessment during a live radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.

Joseph stated that it was no use engaging on unnecessary criticism all the time, noting that it was important to speak the truth when it is obvious, pointing out that IPAC was happy with the governor’s performance.

“As an individual, as a group and as IPAC, we are very happy with the governor’s performance. My assessment is 100 per cent for the Governor. He (Wike) has done well and his achievements in this 100 days in office of his second term was worth celebrating.

“It is needless engaging in unnecessary criticism all the time. I am here in a neutral capacity. Not for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). I will say it the way it is. During the last administration of the APC when they did well IPAC commended them.

“Now that we are under the PDP government, where the governor is doing well, we must give it to him. Who was not in this state to see the state of resident doctors in Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH). If you go back there now and see the welfare lift His Excellency has given to the doctors there, you will be amazed.

“Is it the General Hospital, Bodo in Gokana Local Government Area and in other places, I mean the man has done creditably and we must give it to him. I don’t buy into unnecessary criticism because of politics. The governor has done well in terms of Healthcare in Rivers State,” he stated.

On security, Joseph expressed happiness that the new security architecture ‘Operation Sting’ launched by the governor was yielding positive fruits, especially in the Ogoni area of the state.

“Like I said the governor was on point when he launched the new security architecture called ‘Operation Sting’. Let me take it from Khana, Gokana and that Ogoni axis. You recall that in the past two, three months, the security situation was so bad that if you go to churches in Bori, that is the central town of the Ogoni people, you will weep for the displaced persons as a result of what these boys have done and the suffering of the innocent people.