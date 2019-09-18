Xenophobia: S’African Authorities Frustrate Evacuation Of Nigerians

In line with his commitment to empower youths through vocational training, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has revived the Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt, bringing the training facility back on stream as part of his first 100 days for his second term.

Commissioning the rebranded school, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Wike said that technical and vocational training remains one of the surest ways of reaching out to thousands of Rivers youths.

Wike announced that the state government has contracted Julius Berger to construct standard training workshops for the education of the students.

“We must develop middle level manpower. That is why we have repositioned this school to groom technicians in the state.

“We have contracted Julius Berger to equip the workshops with standard training machines. Our children must get the best training facility”, he said.

He warned the principal against hiring out the school’s facilities to outsiders, explaining that the principal would be sanctioned.

The Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Victor Ihunwo said the governor has performed exceptionally in the education sector.

He commended the Rivers State governor for reviving the dead institution and placing it on the platform to empower Rivers youths.

Principal of Government Craft Development Centre, Mr China Ameka appreciated the governor for considering it necessary to rebuild the centre into a standard institution for teaching and learning towards human capital development aimed at empowering the youths.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Ehie Edison said Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to showcase Rivers State as the best in terms of infrastructural development.

He said the revived institution would help in reducing crime in the society as youths would be equipped with the right skills to be self-reliant.

Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon Dumnamene Dekor described the project as a quantum leap to give the best to Rivers youths.

He said Rivers State was the only state in the country where several projects have been rolled out for the first 100 days, adding that the governor has proved himself as a lover of Rivers people.

The Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Bureau of Special Projects, Sunny Okere, noted that the project was designed to ensure that Rivers youths get the best technical education.

He said all the key Workshops have been primed to train the youths in the right skills.

Similarly, in his commitment to the creation of access to quality basic education, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Monday, commissioned the reconstructed and remodeled Sea-Bed Model Primary School, Port Harcourt.

The school is one of the 253 schools upgraded and expanded by Wike in the last four years.

The Sea-Bed Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, was delivered as part of the governor’s first 100 days in office for his second term.

Commissioning the school, Wike assured Rivers people that he would continue to uplift the standard of education in the state through critical interventions.

He said: “We shall continue to engage in human capital development. And the best way to engage in human capital development is to fund educational development”.

Wike announced that the state government has awarded contracts for the construction of 69 primary and basic education schools across the state.

“We are awarding contracts for the construction of 69 primary and basic education schools for the expansion of the frontiers of education.

“These projects will be handled by people of Rivers State, who will be empowered in the process of executing the projects”, he said.

He said that the Rivers State Government would continue to develop the education sector as a way of securing the future of Rivers State.

The governor reiterated the abolition of fees and levies for all primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said: “We shall sanction any school administrator or principal that collects any type of fee. We have made provision for the funding of all schools in the state”.

Wike said that while other states celebrated their first 100 days through press conferences, the Rivers State Government has continued to deliver projects to the people.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Special Projects, Mr Sunny Okere said that the school was remodeled and expanded, adding that the new school now has computer laboratory, e-library, new classrooms and a generator house.

In his remarks, Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven Fyneface Akah said that this was the first time the school was witnessing upgrade after 106 years of existence.

Mrs Inko-Tariah of Christ Church thanked the Rivers State governor for delivering on his promise to the church.

He said that the project is a testament that Wike was a man of his words.