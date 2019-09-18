UNICAL Abolishes Comprehensive Exams For Ph D Programmes

A traditional ruler in Elele in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Okey Okah, the Eze Ali Omokprikwu has joined millions of Rivers people in commending Governor Nyesom Wike for his proactive ideas in setting up the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, targeted at sanitising major roads in the state.

Speaking in a telephone interview recently, Okah said having seen the gradual institution of sanity in virtually all the major roads in Port Harcourt, he has no doubt that the governor has initiated people-oriented projects.

For me, the governor is truly God-sent to salvage the state from the wrong doings of past administrators, given the high level of transformation of work he has succeeded in doing in the state since he assumed office as the chief executive of the state.

“Interestingly, Rivers State is beginning to regain its lost glory, not only in terms of cleanness, but also on free flow of traffic on our major roads, following the emergence of Rivers Task Force officials that had been deployed to various strategic points in the state to monitor all illegal business activities on the roads, he noted.

He, however, urge the state government not to relax on her good strides continuously keeping close tabs on the conduct of the recruited task force officials to ensure that they carry out their job according to the terms of reference given to them.

“On a serious note, let me also seize this opportunity to advise the officials of the Rivers Task Force to approach their job with utmost sincerity and not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the state government. Let them not extort money from the public, he said.

Okah used the opportunity to call on Rivers people to do well to embrace and support the good initiative of governor whose vision and steadfast commitment at all times, he said is to project Rivers State in good light before the outside world.

Governor Wike has not only written his name in gold with his laudable infrastructural development projects but has also set a high standard of good governance, which would be difficult to be equaled by his successors in the state.