Pop Sensation, Nicki Minaj Retires From Music, Shocks Fans

Wizkid Wizkid was born as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, on 16th July 1990 in Surulere, Lagos State. He started his music career at the age of 11 with a 7 track album entitled Lil Prinz in 2001 in collaboration with Glorious Five. The award-winning recording artist is reputed to have over 80 Award nominations in his career so far of which he has won 20.

He started his record label Starboy Records in 2014 after leaving EME records, a label that now has over 5 artistes from Nigeria as well as Ghana. His long list of hits includes Holla at Your Boy, Azonto and Ojuelegba. Ojuelegba is the hottest on the list and Wizkid has worked with several local and international artists including the likes of R.Kelly and more recently Drake, which placed him as the first Nigerian on Billboard Charts: Courtesy of One Dance.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, also known as Tiwa Savage or Tiwa for short, is among the notable Nigerian Musicians the word is listening to right now. The singer cum songwriter, performer and actress has had a lot of media attention recently by reason of her controversial failed marriage to husband Tuji “Tee Billz” Balogun.

The 1980 born musical icon came into stardom in 2006 after her appearance on the UK Version of reality show X-Factor. She is currently signed to one of Nigeria’s foremost record labels, Mavin Records as well as Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Her hit songs include Love Me, Kele Kele, Eminado and Wanted.

Dbanj

The “Koko” crooner and foremost Nigerian entertainer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo is among Nigerian Musicians taking the world by storm. Dbanj and his famed harmonica have gained tremendous recognition on the global stage with several awards and guest appearances.

The singer turned entrepreneur hosted his own reality show “Koko Mansion” in 2009 and also starred in a Hollywood movie Cruel Summer. He has done several collaborations with top hip-hop artists Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean and others. His hit songs include Emergency, Oliver Twist, Why Me and Tongolo. Though he is not as popular in Nigeria as he used to be, the world won’t stop dancing to his tunes.

P-Square

Twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye form the group P-Square. The Hip-hop/R & B duo, who have been clouded by a lot of controversy and separation rumours in recent weeks.

With interest in other areas such as Oil and Gas, Real Estate and Agriculture, P-Square is one pair to watch out for. The Nigerian Musicians are consistent headliners for major events, shows and tours across the African continent and across the globe. Hit songs by P-Square include Busy Body, Do Me, Alingo, Personally and Shekini.

Fela

Widely acclaimed as Nigeria’s most celebrated musician, Fela Kuti is one Nigerian Musician the world will never forget. Fela Anikulapo Kuti or simply Fela, recognized by Wikipedia as the pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, kept Nigerians revelling and meditating on his words and music from 1958 up till 1997 when he passed on.

The multi-talented music maestro, human rights activist, and political maverick was a pain in the neck to successive military administrations in Nigeria for years with his vocal lyrics and political undertone. Star rapper Jay Z in 2009 organized the Felabration Concert in honour of the legend. Several artists have done remixes and adaptations of his songs and beats in recent times and they almost always become hits, because of its link to this great World-recognized Nigerian musician.