Business
OPEC Hails Ongoing Reforms In NNPC
The Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its ongoing reforms aimed at changing the fortunes of the corporation for the better.
Barkindo made the commendation last Tuesday shortly after inspecting the NNPC Pavilion at the ongoing 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A statement from the NNPC’s spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja said that the OPEC expressed gladness to see the corporation’s management pursue the dreams of its founding fathers despite the challenges of contraction in investment that have affected the global energy industry.
“I am glad that you continue to match on with your projects despite the downturn in the industry.
“We have seen the Industry globally suffer in terms of contraction in investment which affected capacity.
“You have not only been able to stay on course, but you also continue with these projects which are critical for the development of the corporation and the industry in Nigeria”, Barkindo stated.
Affirming his confidence in the new leadership of the corporation, Barkindo said that the competences of the newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipreye Sylva and that of the NNPC GMD, Malam Mele Kyari, were good match.
He added that it would bring the much-needed direction and development in the continental oil and gas industry.
“I know both Timipreye Sylva as a friend and Mele Kyari as a colleague for a very long time.
“I had worked with both and I know that if they work together, they will make a good team that will provide the leadership that the corporation and the industry require,” he added.
Barkindo further expressed his delight with the Kyari’s transparency and accountability drive, as entrenched in his Transparency, Accountability Performance Excellence (TAPE) Vision, describing it as indispensable key elements towards gaining investor confidence.
“To lead such a sensitive and capital-intensive industry like the oil and gas, you must have transparency and accountability as one of your core principles in order to drive change.
“I am glad I know Kyari for a very long time. He is a very capable and straightforward individual with high level of integrity even as a very junior officer.
“So, he has a track record. I remain confident that together with his team, and with the support of government, he will accomplish the task”. he said.
Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer Downstream, Mr. Adetunji Adeyemi, shed more light on strategic projects of the corporation and also assured Barkindo of the current NNPC leadership’s commitment to deliver on its mandate.
Adeyemi represented the NNPC Group Managing to Director.
Business
NECA, Others Fault FG’s VAT Hike Proposal
Some financial experts in the country on Wednesday have faulted the 7.2 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
(NECA), in a statement yesterday, said that the VAT increment from five to 7.2 percent would make nonsense of the recent increase in minimum wage.
VAT is a consumption tax payable on goods and services consumed by individuals, government agencies and business organisations.
The association, cautioned the Federal Government against the timing of the VAT increment.
“The benefits of the recently signed National Minimum Wage of N30,000 would be neutralised by the proposed increase in the VAT, further reduce the purchasing power of the citizens, leading to increase in prices of goods and services, resulting in upward movement of the inflation rate, and further contraction of the economy,” the Director-General, NECA, Mr Timothy Olawale, said.
He added that the proposed increase in the VAT could lead to closure of businesses that ought to be supported by government in reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the country.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had announced the approval of the new VAT rate after the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, saying consultations are in process over when the new rate would apply.
She explained that stakeholders, including the National Assembly and the states, would have to agree on the date.
The minister stated that the VAT Act would also have to be amended by the National Assembly before the commencement of the new rate, which she said could be sometime in 2020.
A financial expert and Managing Director of Cyber1 Systems Network International, Mr Momoh Aliyu, has also faulted the VAT, increment, saying it will negatively affect the cost of living in the country.
Aliyu said in Abuja, yesterday that such increase could also casue a drastic reduction in consumption, thus reducing investments and business expansions.
According to him, VAT is usually shared among three tiers of government, and if the Federal Government is increasing it to pay salary, then, that would be unfortunate and inimical to economic growth.
“Vat in general perspective in Nigeria is shared with four per cent net to FIRS, 50 per cent to states, 35 per cent to local governments and 15 per cent to the Federal Government.
“With this development, only few states like Lagos, Kano, Rivers and FCT will have the impact positively, as they will have huge chunk of the money because they contribute 85 per cent of the VAT revenue in the country.
Business
FIRS Rakes In N97.7bn From Tax Defaulters
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has raked in N97.7 billion from tax defaulters since it directed banks to put a lien on their accounts, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Tunde Folwer, disclosed this at the 49th Annual Accountants Conference, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), where he presented a paper titled: “FIRS Power of Substitution: Critical Review and Matters Arising”.
Fowler recalled that under the Tax Substitution Programme, FIRS intensified its efforts to collect taxes from defaulting payers, by appointing banks and other financial institutions as collection agents.
The banks as tax collecting agents were directed to make specific deductions from alleged tax defaulters’ accounts and pay the monies to the FIRS in full or partial payment of the alleged tax debt.
The legality of this action by the FIRS is, however, being questioned in different fora.
Fowler, in his presentation, defended the stance of FIRS, stating that he would do whatever was necessary to boost government revenue.
The chairman explained that before the FIRS took that stance, it had undertaken tax amnesty programmes such as the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), without much success.
He said that through the substitution exercises, FIRS increased tax revenue collection through Special Tax Audit, VAIDs, Special Investigation and the Banking Turnover Initiatives.
He further said that so far, 3,976 out of 44,293 non-compliant companies had paid about N97.7billion.
Giving a breakdown of the money recovered, he said that through the Banking Turnover Exercise, the Service recovered N88.59 billion, after reaching agreement with 3,797 out of 42,736 companies.
He said that 74 out of 406 companies had paid about N4 billion under the Special Tax Audit Substitution Exercise.
Fowler said, further that the FIRS realised N3.84 billion after reaching agreement with 79 out of 800 companies under the VAIDs Substitution Exercise.
He added that through the Special Investigation Substitution Exercise, 47 out of 351 companies had paid N2.06 billion, and cautioned banks against refusing to cooperate or restricting access to specific bank accounts.
“As at today, there is a total of 23,141 tax defaulters who are yet to come forward to clear their outstanding liabilities of about N254 billion.
Business
FEC Approves N10.07trn 2020 Budget Proposal …Raises VAT To 7.2%
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) last Wednesday approved N10.07trillion 2020 Budget proposal for onward transmission to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, made this known when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Council which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
She revealed that the Council approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategic Paper (MTEF/FSP) for 2020 to 2022, which would guide the implementation of the 2020 Budget.
The Minister said the next step was to present the document to the National Assembly for consideration.
“The expenditure for the year 2020 is in the total sum of N10.07 trillion. This is three per cent less than the approved expenditure in the 2019 budget that has been passed into law.
“The total expenditure includes statutory transfers, non-debt recurrent expenditure such as salaries and pensions and also the social intervention Programme,’’ she said.
According to her, the 2020 budget has a debt service estimated at N2.45 trillion and a sinking fund to retire maturing obligations issued to local contractors and other creditors in the sum of N296 billion.
“So there is a total sum of N3.43 trillion that is provided for personnel and pension cost inclusive of N218 billion for the top 19 government owned enterprises in the country.
“This represents an increase of N453 billion over the 2019 approved budgetary expenditure. This also implies a 40 per cent of this recurrent expenditure to the projected revenue.
“The budget deficit is projected at N2.15 trillion in the year 2020 and this is lower than what was approved in the 2019 budget which was N2.47 trillion.
“Let me state that these projections include draw downs on project tied loans and this represents 1.51 per cent of estimated gross domestic product (GDP). This is well below what is allowed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 which is still put at three percent.
