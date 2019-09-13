Opinion
Monuments Of Blot
The old adage that a thing of beauty is a thing of joy forever expresses the truth that the deeds of men represent their value orientation, degree of maturity and inner volition. Whether such deeds were done secretly by unknown soldiers or faceless cabals or in the open by an individual or a government, they are usually monuments for posterity. In similar manner, statements that people make casually usually reflect the mindset of such people.
Things done covertly or overtly also reveal the identities of their performers, and like Shakespeare would say: “he is well paid that is well satisfied” with his labour. What we find quite common is that many people labour for bread and quick returns while a few among humanity labour diligently for the interest of the masses and for posterity. However, those who engage in selfless and ennobling activities are usually happier and healthier in old age.
Monuments of blot are remains or legacies whose sight or memories evoke disgust in the minds of those who look at them after a long time. They are the remnants of the works of men which can tell stories about the time, mindset and circumstances which gave rise to such endeavours. Legacies and monuments which do not evoke and kindle joy and enthusiasm in the minds of those who look at them after many years, are monuments of blot.
There is an old poem entitled “Ozymandias of Egypt” by P.B.Shelley which reads in part: “My name is Ozymandias, king of kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!…” Those familiar with that poem would remember that it has to do with “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone” in the desert. It was a monument of blot, of the irony of human pride, vanity and vaulting ambition. The monument was a colossal wreck and waste of funds, “boundless and bare, lone in sandy desert…”
In Nigeria, there have been several such projects conceived and undertaken with great expectation but later abandoned to rot and waste away, causing disgust in the minds of passers-by. From iron and steel industry projects to “party secretariats”, low-cost housing estates, newsprint paper mills, to monorail projects and hotels, such monuments abound all over Nigeria.
Party secretariat projects of the General Ibrahim Babangida administration, standing as monuments of shame, tell pathetic stories about how colossal sums of money could be wasted with impunity and no compunction. In such abandoned buildings at all state headquarters were also numerous vehicles which were left to rot away. The level of vandalisation of remnants in these party secretariats was so shocking that when Babangida’s pair of expensive shoes were stolen in a mosque in Minna after he left Aso Rock, some Nigerians were delightfully amused.
One of the signs of extreme degeneration, decay and debauchery in any individual or society is shamelessness. Such feeling of shamelessness can manifest in gross insensitivity to the opinions and plight of the masses and obtuse self-righteousness. The effect of a “king dancing naked in the palace” is that onlookers become corrupt. Shakespeare would say that “thieves for their robbery have authority when judges steal themselves”. Loss of a feeling of shame goes along with diminution of personal responsibility.
Truly, time unfolds what plighted and clever cunning hides. Under the guise of transition to civil rule, the military did lots of injustices to the Nigerian masses, especially in the reckless manner that money was spent on projects of blot. In spite of their timidity and cowardice, Nigerians know more than what they would say about their leaders in the open. Today, much of the bamboozlements and clever talks and deeds of past leaders have made Nigerians wiser.
What appears to be victory on the part of strong persons often turn out to be short-lived while the onlookers have the opportunity to see the true nature of the man behind the mask. Erstwhile Nigerian president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, in his book: My Transition Hours tells us that “when ambition is unbridled, when it is not restrained, when limits or boundaries are not placed on it, ambition can take a very great toll on its holder and those it is meant to serve in the case of public office”.
In the case of Rivers State, specifically, there are two disturbing monuments which can be considered as representing misplaced ambition and gross negligence. These are the Mono-rail project and the Airport Hotel at Omagwa. Without passing any judgement on the conception and execution of the mono-rail project, it would not be out of place to say that it represents some blot, one way or another. Let the lesson be that no administration should embark on any large-scale project which cannot be completed within its tenure.
In the case of the Airport Hotel which now stands surrounded by a forest, the conscience of every stakeholder should be touched, to redeem the image of Rivers State by doing something immediately to clear the forest around it. We have been known to contract foreigners to run our hotels after we have run them down but let us not sell or demolish them, like Hotel Olympia. Rivers State is not short of diligent, patriotic and capable experts in various fields. Just find them!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, PH.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Nigerian Languages Must Not Die
Before me is a letter from a school in Enugu State, stating that for my nephew who intends to continue his seminary training in the state to be admitted into the Senior Seminary, he must have credit in Igbo language.
The letter further states that despite the boy’s brilliant results from a junior seminary in Rivers State, he must sit for an external examination in Igbo language and excel before he could be qualified to continue his training for the priesthood.
The poor boy has been sad and devastated since he got the information. He seems confused as to what next to do since he did not study Igbo or any Nigerian language both in primary and secondary schools.
He sees the seminary’s insistence on credit in Igbo language as unfair and a setback in his ambition of being a priest. I, however, consider the decision laudable. I see it as a measure that will promote the study of Nigeria’s indigenous languages which is fast going into extinction.
At an event, one Dr Victoria Okoronkwo, raised alarm over what she called an emerging trend, which might lead to loss of local languages and dialects, if urgent measures were not taken to check it. Okoronkwo disclosed how studies showed that 60% of most Nigerian profound dialect speakers are above 50.
Quoting a United Nations report, she said the percentage of children that speak local dialects is thinning down. “This may result in loss of our identity, our culture, our moral values and heritage. Hence, preserving our dialects is an important national challenge that requires our urgent and collective responsibility”.
Similarly, other experts had revealed that most Nigerian indigenous languages would be extinct in the next three decades, while about 90 per cent of them were projected to be replaced by dominant languages.
Observations show that many people no longer speak their dialects. Many parents, especially the educated ones, do not communicate with their children in their dialects and really don’t care if their children speak their language or not.
All they want is for their children to speak English and other foreign languages. Parents of different ethnic groups most times also decide to speak a neutral language, especially to their children, thereby denying them the identities of their parents.
Beyond this is the worrisome attitude of some people making a person who speaks his or her language feel inferior. A young woman recently narrated to me how her friends who are all of the same ethnic group with her, mock-her whenever she speaks her native language in their midst. For being proud of her language they nicknamed her, “bushmo” indicating that she is a primitive, local girl.
Language is defined as arbitrary oral symbols by which a social group interacts, communicates and self expressed. It enshrines the culture, customs and secrets of the people. So, instead of looking down on people who speak their language, and making them feel their language is something to be ashamed of, we should try to instil pride in them and emulate them.
The truth is that the English and other foreign languages we promote can never be our language. No matter how proficient you are in English and speak it with the English accent, you are not an English man or woman. You remain a Nigerian. Many of us spend thousands of naira to hire English and French teachers for our children, (which is not bad), how much do we spend to teach them their native languages which is their identity?
Countries like China, India, Brazil, and Japan have used their indigenous languages to excel; why can’t Nigeria do the same? A professor of Yoruba, Oluyemisi Adebowale of the Department of Linguistics and languages, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, at a public lecture said that for Nigeria to be relevant in the globalised world, it must emphasise the rejuvenation and sustenance of its indigenous languages.
The Federal Government’s National Policy on Culture emphasises the need for conscious and concerted efforts by all levels of government to promote the teaching of our languages and inclusion of the same in the school curriculum.
This policy, if fully implemented, will no doubt see to the revival and promotion of indigenous languages in Nigeria. Schools, particularly private schools, should be thoroughly monitored to see that they implement the policy as many of them are very good at promoting foreign languages, cultures and ideas at the expense of our own.
Universities and other higher institutions should tow the line of the Enugu State Seminary and obtaining of the credit in a Nigerian language a prerequisite for admission into the institutions. National dialect essay competitions should be organized regularly to promote the use of our dialects in the best grammatical way possible. This will ensure sustenance and preservation of the dialects.
Some time ago, the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) commenced a one-month intensive indigenous language programme in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Efik, Fulfulde, Gbagyi, Izon, Nupe and Tiv.
According to the then Executive Secretary of the Institute, Dr Barclays Ayakoroma, the programme tagged, “Nigerian Indigenous Language Programme”, was initiated by the institute in response to the disheartening state of indigenous languages in Nigeria. This move is most commendable and should be imitated by other relevant government agencies.
We all have to promote and preserve our indigenous languages as that is our identity and pride. Until we start speaking our languages, particularly the small dialects, we may not be able to make an impact.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Eleme/Akpajo Bridge Again?
In a clime like ours, where developement is underscored by the rapidness of the transportation of goods and services from the point of production to the destination of need, bridges are very important. They allow for roads and railroads to cross over otherwise impassable obstacles such as rivers or other roads. From the ancient times, humans have appreciated the benefits of bridges. Thus, upon the advent of the colonists from Europe to America, they built roads and, with them, bridges.
As early as 1867, James Eads was comissioned to build a bridge across the Mississippi River. The bridge’s complex design allowed it to support an incredible amount of weight, ideal for trains that weighed up to several tons.
The I-35W Mississippi River bridge provided direct access to downtown Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and north suburban destinations for more than 140,000 vehicles each day.
Unfortunately, the I-35W eventually collapsed. The tragic collapse of the bridge caused substantial loss of life and injury. It also significantly impacted road-users and the Minnesota economy.
The same was the case with Skagit Bridge in Washington State. Skagit crosses between Mount Vernon and Burlington, about 60 miles (97 km) north of Seattle. Its prominence is highlighted by its role as the primary road transportation route between the metropolitan areas of Seattle and Vancouver.
Like the Mississipi bridge, Skagit Bridge also collapsed. Although there were no obvious fatalities, the enormity of the economic loss occassioned by the tragedy, made it difficult for Brian Bonlender, the director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, in 2013, to pinpoint the exact economic impact, given the much traffic that was disrupted.
“The collapse of a bridge on a major West Coast highway could cost the state of Washington at least $47 million in lost economic output, as well as lost jobs and tax revenues similar to the impact of a flood that also shut down another section of the road”, officials said.
Here in Nigeria, the Tatabu Bridge collapse of 2017 in Niger State, comes to mind. The collapse of two bridges in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State: Tatabu/Gidan Mai Bridge along Jebba-Mokwa Road and Bokani Bridge along Tegina-Makera Road due to flood, impacted heavily on the Lokoja-Abuja-Kaduna Highway as the vehicular movements encountered on the road following the diversion of traffic to the road exasperated many of the road users.
The unprecedented traffic came with its attendant consequences even as many expressed fears of imminent collapse of the critical road due to the heavy vehicular movement that characterised the highway. The gridlock observed on the highway greatly unsettled road users who never found the new development pleasurable.
A study conducted by Nigerian Building & Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Abuja, revealed that the collapsed bridge was positioned within a valley as well as steady increase in precipitation from 2015 to 2017 which directly increased the stream flow rate and also runoff.
It was also observed that the debris settlement within the cell of the collapsed bridge contributed to reduction of the cross sectional area of single cell for which a slope stabilizer, or concrete interlocking is required for future consideration. Due to increase in water balance, it was suggested that the new bridge capacity should be increased to accommodate the high volume of water among others.
Amidst news of bridges collapse round the globe, it has become obvious that most collapses happen on bridges that were built a long time ago when designers couldn’t imagine the kind of storms they’d have to withstand today.
Suffice it to say that today’s changing climate and the extreme weather events associated with it are causing more flood-related damage to bridges. Sometimes it is not all from water alone. During a flood, rivers pick up debris, such as trees and buildings, and push them forcefully against bridges, causing their foundations to wash away and structural elements to break apart.
Like every ill wind that blows no one good, there had never been any known episode of bridge collapse that meant well for the affected environment. Therefore, no right-thinking man would notice his house at the verge of collapse and still be at ease to remain therein. This, I suspect, must have informed the recent action of parliamentarians of Rivers State extraction.
The National Assembly members from Rivers State, led by Senator Barinada Mbigi, last Monday, staged a peaceful protest over the Akpajo-Eleme Bridge on the East-West Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State which is on the verge of collapse .
Surprisingly, the contract for this bridge was already awarded by the immediate past federal administration, why the abandonment by a government that is supposed to be a continuum? Besides, the economic lifeline of the country is located on that route. It is not clear why the government had been reluctant in salvaging the situation now that it has not claimed lives.
According to the lawmakers, two refineries, petrochemical industries, oil and gas free zone among other companies are only accessible through this bridge. As the business nerve centre of the South-South zone, a dilapidation of the bridge will not only cut off the people of the constituency involved, the Nigerian economy will also be the worse for it.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Arrogance In Leadership
In his book, I Paid Hitler, Fritz Thyssen, the German industrialist, points out the chief reasons for Hitler’s failure to conquer Europe.
“Hitler had an unprecedented opportunity, such that no man will ever again be offered so easily, to create something entirely new. He knew absolutely nothing about economic matters, he could not fully understand his economic advisers. Hence, he believed that he alone was a great man, and all others were nonentity. He believed only in himself,” he wrote.
This self-absorption of Hitler accounted in large measure for his defeat, like all those who believe only in themselves. Hitler shut himself off from the enrichment of spirit and intellect. That comes when we are not willing to receive what others have to give.
According to Chinua Achebe, “The problem with Nigeria is purely and squarely that of lack of leadership”.
The three most important personal qualities are; imagination, courage and selflessness . A leader should have some core philosophy and belief against which he can judge important issues as they arise. Unless he has that bedrock to fall back on, the unexpected storms that blow up will toss him about like a cork. Leaders are people who do the right things; managers are people who do things right. Both roles are crucial but they differ profoundly.
Ralph Stogdill made it clear that an adequate analysis of leadership involves not only a study of leaders but also of situations. Oftentimes, due to arrogance in our leadership style, we portray disconnection instead of connection, discontact rather than contact and disaffection or disunity in place of affection and unity.
A Latin adage says, Nemo dat quod non habet (No one gives what he hasn’t).
It is imperative to observe that there were lots of celebration in Colombia because government and Fare-Rebels struck a deal after 52 years of civil war. This peace deal was a reality since government swallowed its pride and sought for peace deal.
Even Britain, in order to sort out some of their differences under Prime Minister Cameroon, voted for Brexit which made the Minister to resign. Prior to that, in 2014, Scotland had a referendum in which they decided to stay in Britain.
Similarly, America, on several occasions, has broken rules of engagement in order to free Americans held hostage in different countries. In some, they swapped prisoners, in others, ransom was paid. In the case of Iran, America returned up to $400,000,000 Iranian money ceased in US.
In Yugoslavia, wars sprang up from ethnic skirmishes and engulfed the whole country which led to disintegration that resulted in seven republics.
Therefore, a sane leader must do everything within his power not only to maintain peace and harmony but also to protect his people even if it comes to negotiation. There is no time we need negotiation better than this moment. Afterall, it is not possible to win the war without winning the people.
Furthermore, whether we cherish it or not, Nigeria needs restructuring in all its ramifications. The structure as it stands now favours some parts of the country to the detriment of others.
In addition, government should examine its policies critically because some of them are not working. Can you imagine the cost of kerosene per litre now? This is a product used mainly by the impoverished. It is unfortunate that the less privileged are going through this harrowing experience.
Our federal lawmakers are the worst culprits. Rather than initiating bills that will solve the nation’s myriad problems, they are engaging the executive arm of government in a superiority war. If they do not pad budget, they allocate huge budgets to themselves in the name of constituency projects.
One of the important lessons our politicians need to learn from leaders like late Nelson Mandela of South Africa is the need for team work. Some of the African leaders are often paranoid, that is, they suffer from siege mentality which makes them see every person as an enemy. Our politicians must imbibe the spirit of team work, even with their opponents, in order to create synergy. Nigeria is bigger than APC, PDP, APGA, LP etc.
Mark Zuckerberg , the founder of Facebook, worth over $54bn, recently came to Nigeria and was seen jogging on the street of Lagos without escorts. We learnt white man’s language, table etiquette, dressing and means of transport; there is also an urgent need for us to learn their humility, simplicity and leadership style.
Okoye writes from Port Harcourt.
Cornelius Okoye
