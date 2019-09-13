Business
FG To Deliver FIDs On Four Projects …Approves $5.3bn For Ibadan – Kano Rail Project
The Federal Government has promised to deliver Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on at least four key projects within the nation’s oil and gas industry by the end of last quarter of 2019.
President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this during the ongoing 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last Tuesday.
Buhari said his vision was to bequeath a vibrant petroleum industry that would guarantee long term strategic investments and prosperity for Nigerians.
“My plan is to ensure that during my tenure, four Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) are taken.
“I am sure that within the next quarter, we should be able to conclude on some of these FIDs so as to grow the industry,” he said.
The president identified gas development as part of government priority to fast-track the industrialisation drive of the country.
“As you are aware, we are focusing on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project which will address some of our power issues and encourage the setting up of local industries and businesses along different areas in Nigeria,” he said.
The president also shed more light on the imperative of rehabilitating the nation’s refineries, saying that it was unsustainable for Nigeria to continue to import petroleum products.
He said that while private investment in the refining sector was encouraged, government should focus more on the repair of its existing refineries.
“People are talking about modular refineries, we know that modular refineries are part of the solution but they can only be part of the solution and not the solution.
“So, we are going to try to encourage modular refineries but before that, we are going to really focus on repairing the existing refineries to ensure that we are back on stream very shortly.”
Describing crude oil theft as “intractable”, Buhari said government was looking at practicable solutions to the menace.
He said government was also looking at the issue of reducing the cost of production, through robust engagement with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) toward getting the best value for all stakeholders.
According to him, Nigeria needs to lend its voice to global energy fora as they remain some of the best platforms where major decisions that impact on the global energy landscape are taken.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has approved 5.3 billion dollars for the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail project.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme after the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Lagos.
“Yesterday, we got approval to complete the 5.3billion dollar Ibadan to Kano rail project and we have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment,” he said.
Amaechi explained that the Minister of Transportation, State, Gbemisola Saraki, has been assigned the responsibilities of overseeing all the maritime agencies.
He will be focusing on the railway sector.
“In my first term as minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the Heads of agencies.
“This time around that would not be happening again as I have instructed that the Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversee what is happening.
“There are two things that I have discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari that I will be focusing on in this second term as a minister and they are maritime security and the Single Window project.
“I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.”
The Tide reports that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of the single window platform that would integrate all government agencies at all the entry points into the country to promote trade and boost security.
Business
NECA, Others Fault FG’s VAT Hike Proposal
Some financial experts in the country on Wednesday have faulted the 7.2 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
(NECA), in a statement yesterday, said that the VAT increment from five to 7.2 percent would make nonsense of the recent increase in minimum wage.
VAT is a consumption tax payable on goods and services consumed by individuals, government agencies and business organisations.
The association, cautioned the Federal Government against the timing of the VAT increment.
“The benefits of the recently signed National Minimum Wage of N30,000 would be neutralised by the proposed increase in the VAT, further reduce the purchasing power of the citizens, leading to increase in prices of goods and services, resulting in upward movement of the inflation rate, and further contraction of the economy,” the Director-General, NECA, Mr Timothy Olawale, said.
He added that the proposed increase in the VAT could lead to closure of businesses that ought to be supported by government in reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the country.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had announced the approval of the new VAT rate after the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, saying consultations are in process over when the new rate would apply.
She explained that stakeholders, including the National Assembly and the states, would have to agree on the date.
The minister stated that the VAT Act would also have to be amended by the National Assembly before the commencement of the new rate, which she said could be sometime in 2020.
A financial expert and Managing Director of Cyber1 Systems Network International, Mr Momoh Aliyu, has also faulted the VAT, increment, saying it will negatively affect the cost of living in the country.
Aliyu said in Abuja, yesterday that such increase could also casue a drastic reduction in consumption, thus reducing investments and business expansions.
According to him, VAT is usually shared among three tiers of government, and if the Federal Government is increasing it to pay salary, then, that would be unfortunate and inimical to economic growth.
“Vat in general perspective in Nigeria is shared with four per cent net to FIRS, 50 per cent to states, 35 per cent to local governments and 15 per cent to the Federal Government.
“With this development, only few states like Lagos, Kano, Rivers and FCT will have the impact positively, as they will have huge chunk of the money because they contribute 85 per cent of the VAT revenue in the country.
Business
FIRS Rakes In N97.7bn From Tax Defaulters
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has raked in N97.7 billion from tax defaulters since it directed banks to put a lien on their accounts, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Tunde Folwer, disclosed this at the 49th Annual Accountants Conference, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), where he presented a paper titled: “FIRS Power of Substitution: Critical Review and Matters Arising”.
Fowler recalled that under the Tax Substitution Programme, FIRS intensified its efforts to collect taxes from defaulting payers, by appointing banks and other financial institutions as collection agents.
The banks as tax collecting agents were directed to make specific deductions from alleged tax defaulters’ accounts and pay the monies to the FIRS in full or partial payment of the alleged tax debt.
The legality of this action by the FIRS is, however, being questioned in different fora.
Fowler, in his presentation, defended the stance of FIRS, stating that he would do whatever was necessary to boost government revenue.
The chairman explained that before the FIRS took that stance, it had undertaken tax amnesty programmes such as the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), without much success.
He said that through the substitution exercises, FIRS increased tax revenue collection through Special Tax Audit, VAIDs, Special Investigation and the Banking Turnover Initiatives.
He further said that so far, 3,976 out of 44,293 non-compliant companies had paid about N97.7billion.
Giving a breakdown of the money recovered, he said that through the Banking Turnover Exercise, the Service recovered N88.59 billion, after reaching agreement with 3,797 out of 42,736 companies.
He said that 74 out of 406 companies had paid about N4 billion under the Special Tax Audit Substitution Exercise.
Fowler said, further that the FIRS realised N3.84 billion after reaching agreement with 79 out of 800 companies under the VAIDs Substitution Exercise.
He added that through the Special Investigation Substitution Exercise, 47 out of 351 companies had paid N2.06 billion, and cautioned banks against refusing to cooperate or restricting access to specific bank accounts.
“As at today, there is a total of 23,141 tax defaulters who are yet to come forward to clear their outstanding liabilities of about N254 billion.
Business
FEC Approves N10.07trn 2020 Budget Proposal …Raises VAT To 7.2%
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) last Wednesday approved N10.07trillion 2020 Budget proposal for onward transmission to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, made this known when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Council which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
She revealed that the Council approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategic Paper (MTEF/FSP) for 2020 to 2022, which would guide the implementation of the 2020 Budget.
The Minister said the next step was to present the document to the National Assembly for consideration.
“The expenditure for the year 2020 is in the total sum of N10.07 trillion. This is three per cent less than the approved expenditure in the 2019 budget that has been passed into law.
“The total expenditure includes statutory transfers, non-debt recurrent expenditure such as salaries and pensions and also the social intervention Programme,’’ she said.
According to her, the 2020 budget has a debt service estimated at N2.45 trillion and a sinking fund to retire maturing obligations issued to local contractors and other creditors in the sum of N296 billion.
“So there is a total sum of N3.43 trillion that is provided for personnel and pension cost inclusive of N218 billion for the top 19 government owned enterprises in the country.
“This represents an increase of N453 billion over the 2019 approved budgetary expenditure. This also implies a 40 per cent of this recurrent expenditure to the projected revenue.
“The budget deficit is projected at N2.15 trillion in the year 2020 and this is lower than what was approved in the 2019 budget which was N2.47 trillion.
“Let me state that these projections include draw downs on project tied loans and this represents 1.51 per cent of estimated gross domestic product (GDP). This is well below what is allowed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 which is still put at three percent.
