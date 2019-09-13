Niger Delta
A’Ibom Election Tribunal: APC Petitions NJC Over Judge’s Attitude
Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Ini Okopido,has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) for what he calls “the unbecoming behaviour of Justice Jennifer Ijohor, Chairperson of the Akwa-Ibom National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo.
In a copy of the petition made available to newsmen, the APC and its candidates in the petition dated Sept. 9, and addressed to the NJC chairman, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad accused Ijohor of alleged bias, corruption and vengeance as displayed in the Judgment delivered against them.
They expressed surprise on why the judge refused to recuse herself even after the panel was disbanded and a new panel set up by the President of the Court of Appeal following petitions against her.
They further said that they were alarmed at why a judge would select the petitions to deliver judgment on having recuse herself in others.
The petitioners therefore called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to sanction the erring judge.
The petitioners alleged that on Sept. 5, Ijohor announced to all the parties in open court that the judgment in petition numbers: EPT/AKS/HR/03/2019, EPT/AKS/HR/05/2019 and EPT/AKS/HR/28/2019 were not ready and that date will be communicated to all.
The petitioners further alleged that when the APC lawyers left, the judge reconvened and delivered judgement in all the three cases.
The petition further enumerated that: “In a Petition No: EPT/ AKS/ SEN/ 01/ 2019 between Rep. Bassey Etim , APC vs Sen. Bassey Akpan, PDP and INEC they put forward the case that Sen. Bassey Akpan forged his age declaration which led him to be elected a senator.
According to them, the senator equally admitted that there was a discrepancy as to the affidavit of his age declaration.
“He never submitted any other age declaration other than the forged age declaration to show his actual age and place of birth as required by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.
“Sen. Akpan also contested election with the wife’s purported school certificate and admitted same.
“He was equally indicted by the federal administrative panel of enquiry but denied it in form CF001” they alleged.
Niger Delta
Bridge Collapse: Community, Lawmaker Finger SPDC
Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.
The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.
Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.
Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.
Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.
The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.
While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has uncovered and destroyed two hectares of cannabis farms in the state.
State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to The Tide source in Benin
Wakawa disclosed that the farms located in Ovia North East and Etsako West Local Government areas were estimated to yield 248,088kg of cannabis plants.
He also said that the command had seized 452.36kg of substance suspected to be cannabis as well as Tramadol and Diazepam tablets.
According to him, the achievements were recorded in the last one month.
He further said that no fewer than 11 suspected drug traffickers comprising five males and six females apprehended within the period would be charged to court.
He said that the suspects in their various statements have owned up to the crime of drug trafficking to make money.
The commander lamented that the problem of drug abuse was posing a major challenge to families in the state.
“Most youths who are hooked on drugs have become openly disobedient to parents, dropping out of school and work, and becoming liabilities to their parents.
“Some even engage in stealing, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities,” he said.
Niger Delta
NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Unit In Bayelsa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a special unit, Agro Rangers Unit, to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Bayelsa State.
The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, who inaugurated the unit in Yenagoa, said it was part of the NSCDC’s response to frequent clashes between farmers and herders.
Ayuba noted that such clashes had resulted in killings and wanton destruction of lives and property.
He said the newly-created unit would ensure adequate security of agricultural investments such as farmlands, silos, ranches, livestock and processing industries in the state.
The commandant advised personnel of the unit to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Also speaking, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security, lauded the NSCDC for launching the unit and described it as timely.
Spero-Jack said that the measure would encourage investments in agriculture, thereby boosting food security, rapid growth and development.
