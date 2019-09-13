A’Ibom Election Tribunal: APC Petitions NJC Over Judge’s Attitude

Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Ini Okopido,has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) for what he calls “the unbecoming behaviour of Justice Jennifer Ijohor, Chairperson of the Akwa-Ibom National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo.

In a copy of the petition made available to newsmen, the APC and its candidates in the petition dated Sept. 9, and addressed to the NJC chairman, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad accused Ijohor of alleged bias, corruption and vengeance as displayed in the Judgment delivered against them.

They expressed surprise on why the judge refused to recuse herself even after the panel was disbanded and a new panel set up by the President of the Court of Appeal following petitions against her.

They further said that they were alarmed at why a judge would select the petitions to deliver judgment on having recuse herself in others.

The petitioners therefore called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to sanction the erring judge.

The petitioners alleged that on Sept. 5, Ijohor announced to all the parties in open court that the judgment in petition numbers: EPT/AKS/HR/03/2019, EPT/AKS/HR/05/2019 and EPT/AKS/HR/28/2019 were not ready and that date will be communicated to all.

The petitioners further alleged that when the APC lawyers left, the judge reconvened and delivered judgement in all the three cases.

The petition further enumerated that: “In a Petition No: EPT/ AKS/ SEN/ 01/ 2019 between Rep. Bassey Etim , APC vs Sen. Bassey Akpan, PDP and INEC they put forward the case that Sen. Bassey Akpan forged his age declaration which led him to be elected a senator.

According to them, the senator equally admitted that there was a discrepancy as to the affidavit of his age declaration.

“He never submitted any other age declaration other than the forged age declaration to show his actual age and place of birth as required by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“Sen. Akpan also contested election with the wife’s purported school certificate and admitted same.

“He was equally indicted by the federal administrative panel of enquiry but denied it in form CF001” they alleged.