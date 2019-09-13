101 Candidates To Contest Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Elections -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 101 political parties had submitted their lists of candidates that will partake in the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.

Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this as at the close of nomination at 6p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019.

He said that 52 political parties submitted their lists of candidates for the Bayelsa governorship election and 49 political parties submitted theirs for the Kogi governornorship election.

The candidates emerged from the primaries of the various political parties in the two states in a statement signed by Okoye yesterday in Abuja.

Okoye said that , though 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi, some of them did not submit any list and personal information of their candidates, while a few others failed to submit before the deadline.

He said that the commission, in accordance with the Electoral Act and in line with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections, would publish the personal particulars of nominated candidates for the elections on September 13.

The national commissioner said that the personal particulars of the nominees would be published on the notice boards of INEC offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.

”As required by law, the Commission monitored the primaries of the political parties and the lists of aspirants who emerged from the primaries had since been published on INEC’s website and other platforms.

”From our records, 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa as against 59 in Kogi.

”Out of these, 52 political parties from Bayelsa and 49 from Kogi respectively submitted the lists of candidates and their personal particulars at the close of nomination at 6p.m., on Monday, September 9.

”While some of the political parties that conducted primaries did not submit any lists and personal particulars of candidates, a few failed to submit within the time limit prescribed by the commission.

”Out of the 101 nominees for the two states, 91 are males, representing 90 per cent, while 10 are females, representing 10 per cent of all the nominees.

”Of the 52 nominees for Bayelsa, six are females, while 46 are males. The corresponding figures for Kogi are four females and 45 male nominees.”

Okoye said that the publication of the personal particulars of nominees was for the members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding the candidates, as required by law.

He said that similarly, the Commission had observed that names of candidates submitted by some political parties for governorship and deputy governorship positions were below the minimum age prescribed by the constitution.

He said that this observation was from a preliminary review of the lists and personal particulars submitted by the political parties.

He said, “The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action.”

Okoye reminded the political parties of the timelines in the commission’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the elections and requested their strict compliance with them.

”We look forward to working with the parties and all stakeholders to make the forthcoming elections in the two states free, fair and credible.”