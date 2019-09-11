Niger Delta
Wike Best Governor In Nigeria -Obuah
Elated by the massive projects already put on ground in just 100 days of Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah has declared the governor as the best in Nigeria.
Obuah, who stated this in his goodwill message to the governor on the occasion of his 100 days in office said Governor Wike has once more demonstrated that prudent management of resources remains a valuable administrative roadmap to good governance governor has truly turned the State into a huge construction site, the state PDP shairman said there is no better way to appreciate him for the good works than to accord him the well deserved best governor in Nigeria.
“A look at what has been put on ground in just one hundred days will suffice – reconstruction of Bonny, Adaka-Boro and Elliot Henry Streets in Port Harcourt township; construction of Community Secondary School, Ubima; building of standard cinema at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park; construction of the Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way; reconstruction and expansion of Seabed Model Primary School in Port Harcourt.
“Governor Wike has also built a modern state-of-the-art Rumuwoji Market in what used to be Mile One Market; reconstructed and reequipped the Government Craft centre; built the Civil Servants Quarters in Amadi Flats and Old GRA; built the Real Madrid Football Academy; erected a befitting edifice for Rivers State University Students Union Government (SUG); constructed the Fruit Garden Market; built the NLC Labour House; constructed the Shell Location Road in Rumuepirikom as well as the dualization of Birabi Street, GRA in Port Harcourt”.
He said Governor Wike has in many ways demystified the art of governance, adding that while people hold the notion that most Governors do not perform well in their second terms, Governor Wike’s landmarks in only one hundred days have proven that such insinuations are not always the case.
Niger Delta
Ijaw Leaders Congratulate PDP, APC On Successful Bayelsa Primaries
The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) and other collaborating bodies have congratulated the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progessives Congress (APC) for the peaceful conduct of their primaries in Bayelsa State.
They said that they were happy with the parties because the primaries were held without any reported cases of violence and bloodshed on September 3, 2019 and Sept. 4, 2019 respectively in Yenagoa.
The congratulatory message is contained in a press statement signed by Mr Efiye Bribena, the Secretary General of the IEF and on behalf of other collaborating bodies.
A copy of the statement made available to The Tide’s source added that it was a big plus for the two parties, their aspirants and the good people of Bayelsa that no bloodshed was recorded during the exercise.
The statement said, ” It is expected that this will be sustained before , during and beyond the forthcoming governorship election.
“God bless the aspirants who emerged from the primaries and the people of Bayelsa State.”
They also congratulated the successful aspirants that emerged as the governorship candidates of the PDP: Sen. Douye Diri and Mr Lyon David (APC) during the primaries.
“We expect that they will learn from this process and conduct their campaigns in a peaceful and God-fearing manner.
“As the primaries extended to the night then, a feeling of foreboding enveloped most discerning minds.
“This feeling evaporated at the dawn of the day as winners emerged without any reported case of violence or blood-letting.
“This is no-mean achievement for the state and it is worthy of emulation nationwide. We thank God for this,” Efiye said.
The groups also expressed gratitude to the local and international observer groups for the laudable roles they played during the primaries.
“It is important to thank the members of this coalition, stakeholders and collaborators as well as members of the international community who supported the push for peaceful and credible elections in Bayelsa.
“While we note that there were some complaints about irregularities in the processes leading to the primaries, we are happy that peace was maintained throughout.
“`We strongly advise all aggrieved parties to seek redress using peaceful and legal channels available to address their complaints.
Niger Delta
Chief Of Staff Blames Poor Leadership For Nigeria’s Woes
The Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor, has blamed the problem of underdevelopment of Nigeria on poor leadership.
Igbuzor said this at the maiden graduation ceremony of the Port Harcourt centre of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development Centre in Port Harcourt.
Igbuzor, who is the founding Executive Director of the institute, said no nation without the right kind of leadership can develop.
He said the centre was set up to train people with the necessary skills to impact positively on the society.
According to him, core leadership training is not done anywhere in the country except by the centre, adding that the institution has developed a comprehensive leadership module, skills, habit, styles and theories of leadership.
Igbuzor further said since the inception of the institute three years ago, the Abuja centre has graduated over 717 persons.
Also speaking, the Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Emem Okon, said the Port Harcourt study centre which has students from across states in the South-South and South-East, will train leaders that will positively influence affairs in the two regions.
According to her, the graduands have been tasked to create positive impacts in the society wherever they find themselves.
The ceremony was attended by people from all walks of life, including Barrister Nimi Walson Jack, who delivered the graduation lecture.
Niger Delta
Monarch Faults Constitution Of New NDDC Board
The present constitution of membership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board has continued to attract condemnation from within and outside the Niger Delta region.
This latest one came from King Leslie N. Eke, when he spoke Monday in an interview with newsmen at his palace in Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
King Eke, who is also the Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom stated that the membership of the NDDC Board was not in the best interest of the region.
He said it short-changed the people of the area as non-Niger Deltans were fused in the system.”
According to the Eze Woji/Nyerisi Eli Woji, the NDDC was an interventionist commission for Niger Delta people and expressed regrets that concerned authorities are drifting from the core mandate of the agency.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who doubles as the general secretary, Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria, further said the people were never given any position or contracts in the North East Commission and added that the right thing must be done.
He expressed the view that politics or any form of National sharing formula should not be extended to the commission since it was specially penciled for a particular region for the aim of development of the area.
The traditional ruler, who went down memory lane stressed that the agency and its authorities should be bothered with providing the oil-rich zone with all the basic amenities and not inclusion of non-Deltans into the system.
“What the commission and its authorities should deliberate on should be how to alleviate the plight of the region and not to pile up the board with non-Niger Delta people” he said.
On the way forward, he called on the Federal Government to revisit the new board appointment and do the needful in the interest of justice and equity.
It would be recalled that the latest constitution of membership of the NDDC Board had non-Niger Delta people as members, which had raised high level of agitation within and outside the oil-rich zone of the country, a development which pundits argued contravenes some sections of the law that established the commission.
