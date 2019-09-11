News
We’ll Continue To Pursue Release Of Leah Sharibu, Others – Red Cross
The International Committee of the Red Cross has said that it is ready to explore all available channels of discussions to ensure that Nigerians held in captivity by terrorist groups are set free.
Its President, Peter Maurer, gave the assurance after a Red Cross delegation paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.
Maurer responded to enquiries specifically on the fate of the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, and other Chibok schoolgirls still held in captivity by Boko Haram.
Maurer said the organisation was completely against denying anyone their freedom and would continue to engage all sides to a conflict to secure the release of captives.
“We are ready to continue in day-to-day deliberations to ensure their freedom” he stated.
He disclosed that the visit to Buhari was to give an update on the humanitarian services given by the committee in Nigeria, especially in the North-East, saying that the Red Cross had a “strong willingness” to keep up the tempo of services it offered to victims of insurgency and other violent conflicts.
News
Ekiti Gov’s Wife Escapes Death, Two Feared Killed As Students’ Protest Turns Violent
The protest embarked upon by students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, turned violent yesterday evening leaving in its trails vandalisation of properties.
Wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, who was on tour of council areas in the state, escaped being attacked by the protesters as they smashed all the vehicles in her convoy.
Sources at Oye Ekiti alleged that no fewer than two persons were feared killed in the course of the protest.
The students had got hint of the presence of the governor’s wife, as she was said to have been to two other council areas earlier.
Sources said the governor’s wife was “whisked away from the scene in a commando-like manner,” while others in her convoy scampered to safety.
However, some people, including journalists in the First Lady’s convoy, were injured in the attack.
The protesters, armed with sticks and stones, attacked unsuspecting commuters.
When the convoy of the governor’s wife arrived, they hurled stones at the vehicles.
Sources alleged that the protesters, which comprised students, hoodlums and commercial bike operators, torched a Police van and reportedly seized two rifles from policemen.
According to sources, hoodlums and commercial bike operators had joined the students in the protest over poor power situation in the two campuses of the university and the host communities.
Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the attack on the governor’s wife, debunked reports that two persons were killed in the protest.
Ikechukwu said, “Nobody was killed. There was no loss of life.
“The students protested in the morning and blocked the Ifaki-Ikole-Omuo highway and prevented free flow of vehicles.
“The students did not allow vehicles to move freely and they vandalised the property of BEDC.
“When Police went there to speak with them, they resisted them. And the wife of the governor who went on local government tour ran into the barricade mounted on the road.
“The students were reported to have been violent, attacking cars and smashing the windscreens of vehicles.
“We want to warn that the command won’t tolerate hooliganism under any guise.
“We want to assure the public that the Police are on top of the situation and our people must go about their normal businesses.”
The students’ protest, which started as early as 6.30am, came on the heels of an earlier one four months ago over the same cause, with the placards-carrying students massed at the gates of their campuses to prevent entry.
News
Why I Am Yet To Form Cabinet, Wike Clarifies …As RSG Okays 2,651 Private Schools
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has clarified that he was yet to form his cabinet because he was looking for people who would work with dedication and passion for the state.
Speaking during the submission of report by the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday evening, Wike said he will not be moved by criticisms because he is committed to doing what is right for the state.
He said: “I have not formed my cabinet because I am taking my time to monitor and look at people who would work with passion for Rivers State.
“Politics is involved, but you must be ready to work for the state. That is why you see that there is a delay in the formation of the cabinet. No matter the criticism, I will do what is right”.
He said all focus must be on working for the sustained development of Rivers State.
“We must work to move Rivers State forward. In doing that, we must step on toes. We can’t allow the state to be the way it is.
“I believe that with the calibre of persons who served in the committee, you have done a good job. I have confidence in the committee”, he said.
Wike explained that he established the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State because of the urgent need to check the downward slide of private schools in the state.
He said: “People have unnecessarily commercialised education. They have become traders in the field of education. We will not allow that to continue.
“All those schools that you have denied accreditation, even the ones you have approved, I will look at them again. But specifically, the ones you have denied. They will not function in this state.
“I hope you went to the churches to investigate their schools. We cannot allow what is going on to continue. Some schools are collecting fees and killing our children and say they giving them education. The 763 remaining, we will select a team to visit these schools. Any school that is not qualified to operate will not get our final approval”.
The governor stated that his administration remains committed to addressing the infrastructural and equipment needs of public schools in the state.
He said: “I will do everything to turn around the public schools. We are about to revive Enitonna High School, Borokiri, Western Ahoada County Grammar School, Government Secondary School, Obuama, and others. We are committed to reviving all the great schools of the past”.
He set up a committee to review the report and set the template for implementation.
“The Head of Service, Attorney-General, Chief of Staff and a Committee of Permanent Secretaries will review the report and submit an implementation report. Your efforts shall not go in vain”, he said.
In his remarks, the Chairman, Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State, Prof Ozo-Mercury Ndimele, explained that 2,651 private schools registered for the exercise at the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, adding that the state has about 5,000 private schools.
He said out of the 2,651 registered at the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, the committee inspected 1,888 schools while 763 schools were not inspected.
Ndimele said the committee proposed 12 recommendations to the Rivers State governor.
He said that schools should only operate in line with their approvals, while those with interim accreditation are given two years to upgrade.
He recommended that the state government must act on the number of private schools in the state, stressing that during the exercise, the committee visited one third of such schools.
The committee suggested the establishment of a commission for the regular assessment and accreditation of private schools.
News
NASS Members Protest, Demand Aleto Bridge Repairs
Irked by the inherent danger posed by the deplorable state of the ever busy Aleto/Akpajo Bridge, along the East-West, in Rivers State, the senator representing rivers South-East Senatorial zone, Senator Barinada Mpigi, Monday, led members of the Rivers State caucus in the National Assembly on a peaceful protest at the bridge to draw Federal Government attention to the situation.
The lawmakers, who carried placards bearing different inscriptions during the protest include, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda and member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Hon Awaji Nombek Abiante.
Also on the protest were, member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Hon Chinyere Igwe, member representing Okrika Ogu/Bolo Federal Constituency, Hon Gogo Bright and member representing Eleme in the state House of Assembly, Hon Igwe Afforji.
The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to carry out urgent rehabilitation work on the facility to save lives and the economy of the people of the area and the state.
The lawmakers, who marched on the bridge, displayed banners with several inscriptions during an assessment of the bridge, and described the bridge as a death trap, wondering if the state was still a part of the country.
Some of the inscriptions on the banners reads, ‘SOS, Eleme Bridge Collapse Imminent’, ‘Akpajo-Eleme Bridge leads to the backbone of Nigeria’s economy’, ‘Eleme Bridge, a threat to our lives’, ‘Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) where is our East-West Road?’ and ‘Rivers is part of Nigeria’, among others.
Addressing journalist at the scene of the protest, leader of the delegation and the Senator representing the Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Barry Mpigi said that the Federal Government must immediately swing into action and carry out major rehabilitation of the bridge.
“We are here to draw attention of the federal government to the deplorable condition of this road and the bridge. You know that almost everything that Nigeria benefits from is within us here: two refineries, a petrochemical industry and of course, the oil and gas free zone.
“We’ve seen and you are also seeing what is happening here. It shows that we’ve been abandoned. The people of Rivers State have been abandoned. This is a federal government road and not a Rivers State government road.
“You see that the bridge is shaking and there is the tendency that any moment from now, the total life of people from this area will be cut off from this country.
“One question we must ask: Are we really part of this country or not part of Nigeria? Are we enjoying our tax payers’ money or we are not? The truth is that we have been abandoned and neglected.
“So the essence why we are here this morning is to stage a protest and tell Nigerians that we have been totally cut off from all we are supposed to gain from this country.
“Contract for this road had been awarded to RCC as we are aware. Just to execute. Just to release the fund meant for this road is like we have been abandoned. It’s not about increasing funding or not because there has been existing budget and allocation for this road for a long time.
“We want the job to begin immediately. Once that has been done, we as members of the National Assembly can come back and talk about appropriation because the contract has been awarded and work started but now at a halt.
“The value of the contract to our knowledge was over N2 billion within the Ogoni-Akwa Ibom axis up to the Eleme Junction, the value for now is not known”.
On his part, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, recalled with bitterness, that a motion on the floor of the House regarding the poor condition of infrastructures in Rivers State was not being honoured.
Chinda said, “Like our distinguished Senator has told us, those of us in the National Assembly have severally protested over the treatment of our people particularly concerning this bridge. We know that this place is the spine of this country. If the country is serious with oil and gas, then the importance of this bridge cannot be over emphasized.
“All the refineries, petrochemicals company, fertilizer company, they are all behind us here including Onne Sea Port and Naval Training School. To access these places, you need to go through this road.
“But because this is Rivers State, as usual there is graveside silence to issues that pertain to Rivers State. That is why, having brought motion on the floor of the National Assembly, members have supported that the Executive Arm should quickly ensure that this bridge is taken care of to forestall incidence that might occur that would lead to loss of lives of Nigerians. The Executive Arm is not sensitive to the resolution of the National Assembly.
“That is why we are now taking it to the court of public opinion. We are here to tell the people that we have been calling on the Executive Arm to take steps and we pray and hope, though they have been consistently insensitive to the yearnings of Nigerians. We pray and hope that this will sensitize them into action.
“We also want to assure all of us Nigerians that this is the beginning of the actions from members of the National Assembly from Rivers State. If the Executive Arm does nothing, we’ll take further steps but we’ll ensure that we continue to speak for our people like our distinguished Senator has said.
“I cannot give a time frame to the Federal Government because my leader is here. But the assurance is that we’ll take further steps if nothing is done after this discussion.
“Take note that Rivers people are not the main beneficiaries of this road. Nigerians State is the main beneficiary. What percentage do we get from the oil that we process here? How much percentage do we get from the Ports Authority that is here? We are not the main beneficiary, but rather suffer for all these.
“What we are saying is that the lives of our people are at risk. It’s not just the project. We are interested in what will happen if this bridge collapses and people are on it. Even now that we are on this bridge, anything could happen.
Victor Tew & Dennis Naku
