Niger Delta
Wike Did Not Demolish Mosque -Muslim Leader
The Vice President-General and Chairman, General Purpose Committee of Jamaatu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji (Chief) Abubakar Orlu has debunked the claim that the Rivers State Government demolished the Rainbow Town Central Mosque In trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, contending that Governor Nyesom Wike never ordered such purported demolition.
Orlu, who made the clarification in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said no Mosque was demolished in the first place, describing the claim that a Mosque was demolished by the State Government as spurious, malicious, untrue and unacceptable.
“No visibly constructed Mosque was demolished by the Rivers State Government. In the Islamic belief, however, anywhere muslims gather themselves to worship is a Mosque and should be respected by everyone,” he said, and lambasted the proponents of the fabricated story, saying that “ it is the ordinary imaginations of shameless persons who parade themselves as muslim leaders in the state.”
The leader of the South-East and South-South Muslim communities in Rivers State further noted that the issue at stake was not a mosque but the ownership of a land.
“Instead of telling the world the simplest truth that the Rivers State Government “Ordered them to stop work on its land,” They turned it upside down by blackmailing as well as continually assassinating the reputation of Governor Wike and his administration. No state in present day Nigeria loves Muslims more than the Rivers State Government. All the evil prayers they are offering against Governor Wike will not work, because he did not demolish any mosque,” he said.
In the face of the raging seeming controversy over the issue, the Muslim leader, however sued for calm, peace and dialogue, pointing out that “ Rivers State is the home for peaceful Co-existence between Muslims and Christians. We should, therefore, improve on that and remain calm as well as peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another in the state.”
Niger Delta
Activist Wants New NDDC Board To Probe Projects’ Execution
A human rights activist, Mr Patrick Eholor, has advised the incoming board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to probe the past projects that were poorly or not executed by contractors.
Eholor, in an interview with journalists in Benin yesterday, said those found wanting should be prosecuted and such funds for projects should be recovered.
The activist and founder of One Love Advocacy Group also condemned the call by some politicians against the nomination of some members of the board.
“I am very happy about the nomination; but if anybody is challenging the nomination of Pius Odubu as the chairman of the Commission, it is most shameful and ridiculous.
“I think fighting to thwart the appointment is just pure bad politics. My brothers from the Niger Delta have not done anything to help their people.
“Today, the region is faced with serious environmental pollution; they can’t farm or fish and when you make them chairman, they use such positions for personal aggrandisement. Today they are paying the prize.
“The people who are at the forefront of the agitation to thwart this are the same people who did nothing when they had the same opportunity.’’
He also advocated against subjecting the NDDC to the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta as canvassed by Some Politicians from the region whom he accused of abysmal performance when appointed to head the same Commission.
“It is unfair for any of our people to try to usurp the power of the NDDC so that it can be under the Ministry of Niger Delta.’’
“Obasanjo, who created this intervention agency, aimed to help address development challenges in the Niger Delta, but it is sad that past leaders in the agency have not done much to alleviate poverty in the region.’’
On the way forward for the new appointees, Eholor advised them to shun corruption and be ready to change the narrative so that their legacy will speak for them.
“My interest here is to see that things are done right. I am praying for Odubu and others to succeed.
“When he was a member of the House Representatives and deputy governor, his house was like a mecca of sort with lots of sycophants.
“He should be focused. He should be part of those to probe NDDC since its inception. Those found culpable should be made to face the music.
“That will help to tackle corruption in the agency.’’
Niger Delta
CAN Tasks Rivers Varsity On Peace
The Leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)led by Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has charged the leadership of the Rivers State University, (RSU), Port Harcourt, led by Prof. Opuenebo Owei, to ensure that they model their students in the fear of the Lord through programmes that will build their spiritual growth which in turn will promote the needed peace in the institution.
Ayokunle made the call when he led other executive members of the Nigerian Baptist Convention on a Episcopal visit to the state to pay a courtesy visit on the Ag Vice Chancellor in her office in Port Harcourt, recently.
The CAN president who congratulated the acting VC on her recent appointment by the state governor, stated that the appointment of Prof. Owei was never a mistake but was an act ordained by God.
Ayokunle praised the Ag VC for her leadership styles during her reign as the then Dean Faculty of Environmental Sciences in the University and charged her to continue to be a worthy ambassador of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.
The CAN president prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom upon the acting VC and her team in the university as well as for peace and spiritual growth of the University
Responding, Prof. Owei thanked the CAN President, and his team for the visit and commended him for his immense contributions to the growth of the Nigerian Baptist Convention. ,
She expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, for the opportunity given her to serve as the First female Acting Vice Chancellor of the University ,adding that the appointment came as a surprise .
She promised to do her best in lunching the premier University to global reckoning, even as she asked the church to pray fervently for peace and growth in the University.
Niger Delta
Oshiomhole Laments Sack Of Commissioner-Nominee
The national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (A[C), Adams Oshiomhole says the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki sacked the only commissioner he nominated into his cabinet.
Oshiomhole, who is the immediate past governor of Edo State,said this during an interview on Channels Television at the weekend.
He said the irony was that Obaseki took the drastic action after a reconciliatory meeting which was attended by some APC stalwarts including Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.
The APC chairman said, “We have no argument over money or appointment… In the meeting we held with four governors, including governor Bagudu, I asked the governor, how many commissioners I nominated into his cabinet? He agreed that I only nominated one person out of more than 20 commissioners.
“Not many Nigerians will believe that because for me I was out of government and I have convinced myself that the day I step out of government, that is it. After that first meeting, the governor decided to remove that one commissioner along with seven others. But that is not my business,” Oshimohole explained.
Oshiomhole, who has been at loggerheads with his successor in the last couple of months, said he was also disturbed that Obaseki decided to abandon some of his projects.
The former however, assured his successor that he was not under any threat.
“The governor can never tell you that I have interfered in his choice of projects and so on. The only thing I feel a bit worried about is that some of the projects we started together have been abandoned. There is no way to solve disagreements without talking to the aggrieved parties.
“Let me assure you. This governor is not under threat. It is those who make money from crisis, those I call merchants of confusion, who can tell the governor that he wants to be impeached. What will I gain if Godwin does not run a second term?”
Obaseki and Oshiomhole’s feud deepened in June when the former issued a letter of proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly.
The inauguration subsequently took place at night in the absence of lawmakers loyal to Oshiomhole, thereby making it possible for those loyal to Obaseki to emerge as presiding officers of the Assembly.
The move was said to have infuriated Oshiomhole and the APC leadership, causing the National Assembly to threaten to take over the state legislature.
Oshiomhole’s brother, Seidu was also violently attacked during the crisis that ensued.
