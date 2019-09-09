News
Street Trading: Task Force Tackles Hoodlums, Denies Bribery Claims
The Rivers State Task Force of Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks has expressed readiness to tackles hoodlums and hawkers on the streets and roads of Port Harcourt, warning those attempting to resist the law to prepare to face the consequences of their actions.
The task force also dismissed claims in some quarters that its operatives where clamping down on newspaper vendors and collecting bribes from some to shield them from the heavy weight of the law, insisting that members of the task force would never collect bribe from anyone to shirk their responsibilities.
Speaking at a Radio Rivers Current Affairs live programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, the Special Assistance to the Governor of Rivers State on Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, Bright Amaewhule, listed the challenges facing the team, and pledged the commitment of members of the task force to overcome them for the sole purpose of delivering on their mandate in the interest of the state.
Amaewhule, who is also the coordinator of state government task force, specifically explained that one of the initial challenges they had was the aggression and resistance from some racketeers and ad-hoc staff of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who tried several times to frustrated their efforts as they tried to put an end to illegalities in the state.
He added that the team also had similar challenge at Bori Camp Bus Stop on Aba Road in Port Harcourt, where some hoodlums claiming to be street traders, attacked operatives of the task force, damaged their vehicles with weapons, and then ran into Bori Camp.
The task force chairman noted that with the assistance of security operatives, the team was able to overpower the hoodlums, and apprehended most of them.
Amaewhule said that most of those arrested by the task force for violating the law on street trading, illegal markets and motor parks have been handed over to the mobile courts for prosecution and possible sanctions in line with the extant provisions of the law.
He also dismissed claims by some newspaper vendors that men of task force harassed and collected some bribes to enable them operate.
While debunking the allegation, Amaewhule said that “naturally, in our society today, people would want to frustrate or castigate any good development coming from the government that will promote the interest of the state and positively affect its residents”, adding that the “operatives of the task force will never extort money from anyone in line with the directive of the governor”.
Meanwhile, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, held a meeting with operatives of the task force to address some of the challenges facing them while accessing the progress so far made.
FG Exposes Amaechi, Fashola, Others’ Inflated N27bn Contracts
The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) says it saved more than N26.86billion in 2018 alone, by revising down inflated contract sums by government contractors.
BPP revealed this in its 2018 annual report obtained from the bureau by newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
The affected ministries included Transport and Power, Works and Housing headed by the former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola and former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, respectively.
According to the report, the savings are from the review of contracts awarded to contractors by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before being given certificate of “No Objection’’ by the bureau.
The report showed that in 2018, 86 certificates of “No Objection’’ was given out by the bureau to MDAs for contracts initially totalling N1.421trillion but was later reduced to N1.394trillion.
Of the savings made, the highest amount of N22.22billion was recorded from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. The money was saved from an initial request of N877.40billion.
Similarly, contracts under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was reduced from N278.91billion to N278.64billion, resulting in savings of about N271million.
Also, the BPP saved N1.37billion on projects from the Ministry of Transportation from an initial request of N76.22billion and from Ministry of Water Resources, N521million was saved out of N13.12billion.
From the Ministry of Finance, BPP saved N143.72million from a request of N3.54billion and about N33.65million was saved from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initial request of N1.47billion.
The report also showed that savings of about N494.96million was made from various military contracts from an initial request totalling N123.82billion for the procurement of critical equipment.
In addition, savings of about N8.04million was made from various contracts under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior, from an initial request of N9.23billion.
The procurement bureau also saved N104million out of an initial request of N936.75million by Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the procurement of broadcast equipment for 2019 general election.
The report, however, showed that no savings was made from contracts under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
According to the report, the public procurement activities in most MDAs are shrouded in secrecy and not in line with international best practices.
“The degree of the reported cases being prosecuted in the courts by the EFCC and the ICPC are clear testimony of the breaches in the MDAs.
“As observed in most cases, the procurement officers collude with the contractors and service providers to breach certain provisions of the BPP Act for their selfish reasons.
“These breaches range from faulty bid solicitation process, advance exposure of the bidding criteria to their preferred bidders and overlooking forged procurement statutory documents during technical and financial bid process.
“They also give out in-house prices of contracts to their preferred contractors and service providers which serve as an advantageous guide in their financial bidding, among other numerous breaches of the Act.
“Procurement officers, who are known to be colluding with the bidders to breach the Act, have not been reprimanded enough to deter them from their offences,’’ the bureau reports.
100 Days In Office: Wike Begins Projects’ Commissioning, Today
As part of activities to celebrate the first 100 days of his second term in office, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will today address the media before beginning scheduled commissioning of completed landmark pro-people projects spread across different sectors in the 23 local government areas and three senatorial zones of the state.
In a media briefing to herald the activities lined up for the auspicious event in Port Harcourt, last Friday, the Secretary to Rivers State Government and Chairman, 2nd Tenure 100 Days in Office Committee, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said the celebration was in keeping with the governor’s promise to stay committed to good governance and make Rivers State the pride of all on assumption of office on May 29, 2019.
While noting that the 100 days would be used to showcase the monumental legacies that have become part of the NEW Vision administration, Danagogo said, that the giant strides which positioned and transformed the state and made the governor enjoy national and international acronym in the first tenure did not come as a surprise, particularly mentioning the nickname given Wike by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo as ‘Mr Projects’.
“As you are aware, the governor is a man who walks the talk, several projects and programmes have already been carried out such as the new security architecture, which halted the security challenges at the Rumuwoji Road and the talent hunt/development of our kids in Spain presently. Projects in different sectors are to be commissioned between Monday, 9th September and Friday, 27th September, 2019”, Danagogo noted.
“I invite you all to be a part of history as we embark on another voyage of development,” he added.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary and Media/Publicity Secretary of the 2nd Tenure 100 Days Celebration, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, thanked the media for their support, and requested for more synergy and collaboration between the government and the media to facilitate better performance and improved dividends of democracy for residents of the state.
Nsirim further appealed to residents of the state to partner the government for the good of all because making Rivers State better was the responsibility of all resident and doing business in the state.
The Tide recalls that a statement titled, ‘Schedule of events and inauguration of completed projects’, released last week had indicated that the activities would begin with the commissioning the reconstructed Bonny, Adaka Boro and Elliot Henry Streets, Port Harcourt Township by 2pm.
It further indicated that tomorrow, the governor would commission Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area by 11am, and move ahead to inaugurate the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema along Aba Road, by 11am on Wednesday.
According to the statement, the governor would on Friday, present Certificates of Recognition and Staff of Office to government-recognized traditional rulers by 11am, just as the governor would on Saturday at 11am, commission the Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way, which would be followed by a reception organized by the Elelenwo Community at 2pm.
“Monday, September 16, 2019, commissioning of reconstructed and expanded Seabed Model Primary School, Port Harcourt by 11am, and on Tuesday, September 17, commissioning of Rumuwoji Market, Mile One, Port Harcourt by 11am,” it stated.
Also, on Wednesday, September 18, the governor is expected to commission the reconstructed and re-equipped Government Craft Development Centre, Aba Road, Port Harcourt by 11am.
Similarly, on Thursday, September 19, would be the commissioning of Civil Servants’ Quarters, Amadi Flats, Old GRA, Port Harcourt by 11am; while on Saturday, September 21, would be the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Elekahia, Port Harcourt by 5pm.
The SSG disclosed that same day (Saturday), there would be a novelty football match between the Channels Kids Champions and select Under 13 Rivers kids.
The statement further disclosed that on Monday, September 23, would be the commissioning of the Rivers State University Students’ Union Building, Port Harcourt by 11am.
On Tuesday, September 24, residents would witness the commissioning of the Fruit Garden and Vegetable Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt by 11am; while the next day (Wednesday) September 25, would be the commissioning of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) House, also in D/Line, Port Harcourt.
Ruga: Don’t Taste Our Wrath, Ohanaeze Youths Warn Miyetti Allah
Peeved by the statement of the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore, Abdullahi Bodejo, wherein he claimed that the bushes in the South-East do not belong to Ohanaeze or to the five governors of the region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Council Worldwide, yesterday, cautioned him, noting that the bushes are part of South-East.
The group equally warned Miyetti Allah not to taste its wrath, saying that any erring pastoralists caught moving with cows from community to community from today, would taste the full wrath of Igbo.
The group also frowned at Bodejo’s comments on Ruga, describing it as misguided statements.
It would be recalled that Abdullahi Bodejo had in an interview opined that “What South-East Governors are doing show they are not good Nigerians. Good Nigerians are supposed to accept every Nigerian to do his business in any part of the country by whatever means of bringing the business there. We Fulani are not happy over the way some governors and the Ohanaeze in that region are reacting over the Fulani issues.
“Once you are a governor, you begin to see everyone no matter the particular area he comes from as one. That area is everybody’s area whether Fulani, Tiv, Ijaw, Yoruba etc, it is part of Nigeria; Nigeria is one.
“Let the governors and Ohanaeze stop pushing that position because it is not in the Constitution of Nigeria, and it is annoying. They are not trying to unite people; they are trying to divide Nigeria by their acts. We have different associations in that area, and some are shouting to be seen as working for their people; maybe they are working for their people.
“Like the Fulani organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore, we are always seeing how we can unite this country; we are not doing things to just protect only the Fulani interest, but we are doing things to protect the interest of this nation because Nigeria is one; Nigeria is our own and it is for everybody.
“The bush doesn’t belong to them. If you are a governor or whatever they can call you, the bush has been there. If they claim that they are farming, they are not farming on every part of the bush.
“For the Fulani, their business is inside the bush. The governor and the organisation don’t have any reason for that; if they did, let them open up or come up with the reason. They can’t say if they want to bring cows they must bring them in with vehicles.
“Before the introduction of vehicles, the Fulani were moving with their cows and supplying their cows to any part of the country. From Taraba State, Fulani have been trekking with their cows to sell in Anambra, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Uyo, etc. This is part of the culture of the Fulani.”
Reacting, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said ‘no going back on ban against Fulani’s who bring cattle on foot and no land would be carved out for the Fulanis’.
The full statement reads, “We wish to categorically state, that Fulani tribe is one of the few minorities ethnic groups in Nigeria, irrespective of their dominance over some ethnic groups in the North.
“Igbo are found in all the clans across 774 LGAs of Nigeria, and a future credible census will put to an end to the bogus claims of Abdullahi Bodejo.
“With Igbo all over Nigeria, we have never demanded lands from host governors outside South-East or use threats and hate speeches to acquire lands for our businesses.
“Rearing of cattle remains a private business and should adhere to the strict rules of South-East governors on the ban of pastoralists movement of cattle by foot.
“We wish to remind Miyetti Allah that the bushes, forests and farmlands belong to Igbo speaking people of South-East and erring pastoralists caught up moving with cows from community to community from Monday, September 9, 2019, will taste the full wrath of Igbo.
“Miyetti Allah should be held responsible for daring peace loving people of South-East. South-East Governors and Ohanaeze will never bring policies that will divide Nigeria.
“The recent 1,700 forests guards in Enugu are properly trained, and soon the nefarious activities of the murderous bandits and herdsmen masquerading as pastoralists will be put on check.
“With the recent ban on herdsmen by South East Governors, we have finalized arrangements for the five South-East State Houses of Assembly to enact laws on ban on open grazing so that full weight of the law will descend on any erring pastoralists caught up trespassing from one community to community.
“Miyetti Allah Kautel Hole leadership should tender unreserved apology to the South-East governors or should be arrested for hate speech and provocative remarks capable of truncating peaceful environment in the South-East.”
