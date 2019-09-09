Education
Schools Resume In Rivers, Today
Both academic and non academic activities are expected to resume today in both public and private secondary schools (senior and junior), primary schools across Rivers State
The schools in the state had been on holidays in the past thirteen weeks following the end of the 2018/2019 academic session.
A release from the Rivers State Ministry of Education, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, ,Dagogo Adonye — Hart and made available to newsmen directed all schools in the state to resume for the 2019/2020 academic session today.
According to the break down of the 2019/2020 academic calendar, the first term begins from Monday, 9th September, and ends on Friday ,13th December, 2019, adding that the first term academic session would last for fourteen weeks with three weeks holiday.
The statement further indicate that the mid-term holiday break for the firs term would commence from Friday 1st to Monday November 4th, 2019,while the first term school calendar would terminate on Monday 16th December,2019
The statement urged principals and heads of public schools, as well as the owners of private schools, including parents and guardians to take notice of the 2019/2020 state academic calendar and adhere to it
Nigerian PHD Students In UK Cry Out Over Unpaid Allowances
Some Nigerians, under the aegis of Ph.D Students in the United Kingdom (UK) Universities, have cried out to the Federal Government over the alleged refusal of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) to pay their allowances.
The students claimed that some of them had turned to beggars to survive in a foreign land due to non-payment of their 6-month allowances.
In a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to PRNigeria in Abuja on Saturday, the students said all their complaints to the current leadership of PTDF led by Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau have landed on deaf ears.
They said that firms involved in accommodating and feeding them have threatened to take them to court, a development that may greatly dent the image of the country if the threats are carried out.
The PhD students noted that their “letter of admission from all our universities stated that the PhD programme will last for four years with additional one-year extension and the award letter given to each of the PhD students by the PTDF indicated that the scholarship covers accommodation, feeding and utilities for the period of thirty-six months with twelve months extension period due to the nature of the programme”.
The students further disclosed that the majority of them that started the programme in 2016 were not able to finish the programme within three years because PhD programme is a step by step process.
According to them, “If the examiners are satisfied with the report and the progress, they will allow the student to continue and if they are not satisfied the student will not continue with the research. The third-year is mostly used for designing data collection instruments, data collection, data analysis while the fourth year is generally for the writing of the thesis.
“With this step by step process it is almost impossible for many of the students to finish such a programme in three years without any challenge. There are unforeseen circumstances that can arise like a change of supervisor, lack of access to the data required for the research, health issues and shortage of resources because most of the time our allowances were paid three months late which distract us from our studies because we cannot study with an empty stomach”.
The students also noted that several letters written as individuals, a group and their universities’ supervisors to the Executive Secretary requesting for the payment of allowances to cover the one-year extension period since November 2018 have fallen on deaf ears.
They lamented that the development has led many of them passing through difficulties whereby they cannot buy food, pay their rents, electricity, water and gas bills.
The students urged Buhari to set up an inquiry to investigate the veracity of their claims as part of efforts to bring the Executive Secretary to order and close the communication gap between them and the management of PTDF.
Calls, text messages, including email sent to the Head of Media and External Affairs of PTDF were not replied as at press time.
Regulate Teaching Of Mathematics, Acting VC Tells MAN
The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University(RSU), Nkpolu, Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei, has called on members of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) to introduce measures that would regulate the teaching of Mathematics in both primary and secondary schools across the nation.
Making the call recently while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 56th Annual National Conference of MAN held at the Faculty of Law of the institution, Prof. Owei commended the leadership of MAN for choosing to be host for the 56th edition of the conference, noting that Mathematics has remained the mother of all science subjects, and that the course has been taught in the University since the institution was established as a College of Science and Technology.
She however, expressed worries that over the years, the enrolment of candidates in the study of Mathematics has been low due to perceived difficulties associated with the study of the course , adding that it was due to the poor teaching of the subject at the foundational levels where non-mathematics teachers are allowed to teach the subject in primary and secondary schools.
According to her, the trend is affecting the educational system, but that the situation can be corrected if MAN insists that only her members are allowed to teach Mathematics in primary and secondary schools, which, she said, is the practice in tertiary institutions.
In his speech, the National President of MAN, Prof. Mamman Musa, said the theme of the Conference which is “Mathematics and Entrepreneurship Education for National Development,” was carefully selected to merge with the focus of the Conference, which will highlight the roles played by mathematics towards the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for the improvement of the society.
Prof. Musa stated that the outcome of the Conference will go a long way to address the challenges related to unemployment among Nigerian graduates, especially those who studied Mathematics.
Delivering the Keynote Address on the theme of the Conference, the representative of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Ndowa E.S Lale, defined Mathematics as “the science that deals with the logic of shape, quantity and arrangement. It is the building block for everything in our daily lives, including mobile devices, architecture (ancient and modern), art, money, engineering, and even sports.”
Represented at the occasion by Prof. Mary Paschal Iwundu, the UNIPORT VC noted that mathematics enhances all aspects of individuals to assist in solving problems and facilitates the rapid socio-economic growth and development, through accurate record keeping, national census and other economic indicators, which supports the planning and implementation of programmes by government and non-governmental organisations.
A total of 28 universities including university of Abuja ,attended the conference
Proprietress Okays Govt’s Monitoring Of Schools
The proprietress of El-olam Global Academy, Ozodo, Ogbogoro,Port Harcourt, Pastor Zudonu Ovievai has commended the Rivers State Government for its efforts to improve the standard of education as it sets in motion machinery to inspect and monitor the standards and activities of schools across the state.
Pastor Ovievai who made the commendation recently in her office, in Port Harcourt, lauded the State Government for setting up a committee to check standards of schools, especially privately owned.
She, however, expressed fear that those saddled with the responsibility of certification of schools may have politicised the process, saying “some private school authorities who know government officials or members of committee get express accreditation, whereas those who do not have such connection, even when they meet all the requirements for approval, find it difficult to be certified.” She therefore advised that the right things should be done by the relevant government authorities.
On the issue of parents’ preference for the private schools to government schools, Pastor Ovievai contended that the private schools monitor their staff, students and activities better than the government schools, insisting: “ students from private schools become brighter compared to their counterparts in public schools due to extra efforts put by the private schools authorities”.
She further stated that her school has met the criteria for approval by the government, noting that the school has been approved severally in the past: “currently it is a WAEC centre”, she said, insisting that her school is up to date in personnel management, as well as facilities/equipment upgrading.
Welcoming the free education policy of the state government, the proprietress further advised government to strengthen efforts in provision of learning facilities, staff and monitoring in the public schools to favourably compete with the private schools. While stating that parents and guardians should not judge educational standard/quality by fees, she called on parents to look beyond fees.
“Most parents believe that the standard of a school is high when fees are high, and when fees are low the standard is low. This is not so. Parents should go for the best for their wards”, she said.
Pastor Ovievai urged the government to regulate fees for private schools in such a manner that it would be commensurate with what the schools give out to their students. She also noted the need for such fees to be kept at an affordable level for parents, while also expressing dismay over the proliferation of schools for the sole intent of profit making, describing such act as dishonesty.
Asked if the government’s free education and clampdown on substandard schools would affect admission of new students in her school ahead of the resumption, she said she would not know that until the schools fully resums but she expressed confidence that her schools (nursery, primary and secondary) would not be affected negatively.
Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
