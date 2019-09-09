Featured
No Evidence Of Demolished Mosque In Rivers, NGF Chairman Confirms …Politicians Fuel Religious Crises In Nigeria -Sultan …As Wike Appoints New Helmsman For Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board …Envoy Applauds Wike On Youth Dev
The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has confirmed that he could not see any evidence that a building existed on the disputed land in Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt where some persons alleged that the Rivers State Government demolished a mosque.
Speaking with journalists after a joint assessment of the disputed land with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at Rainbow Town, yesterday evening, Fayemi described the entire controversy as a storm in a tea cup.
He said: “With what I have seen, I cannot see any evidence of any building that has been demolished here.
“If you are somebody who wants a place of worship, you should find a way to oblige them. I know within your capacity, it will be possible to find a place for them.
“From what I have seen here, I think it is a storm in a tea cup. There is nothing to warrant this kind of media hype that has been given to it”.
The NGF chairman said that his assessment visit was necessitated by a call to Governor Wike after the controversy on the disputed land broke out.
The Ekiti State governor said that when the controversy started, he placed a call to Wike, who pointedly emphasised that no mosque was demolished.
He noted that the Rivers State governor explained the history of the disputed land, explaining that it started during the Chibuike Amaechi administration and that the matter was already in court.
“If they cannot have this place that is contentious, and they have gone to court and you have respected their right to go to court, if they want to come back and seek a request to have another place, I plead that His Excellency should oblige them.
“You cannot allow people to build on a sewer. Even in my state, I will not allow people to build on a sewer. There is no governor that I know that will allow that to happen.
“If they are willing and prepared to have their place of worship elsewhere, that shouldn’t be too much of a request. It is important for us to promote harmony, rather than discord”, Fayemi said.
He said that state governors must continue to interact on sensitive matters before taking a position.
The Ekiti governor said, “All of us should try as much as possible to speak to one another when things like these happen, rather than jump to any conclusion. That’s what brought me here; so that I can see for myself precisely what has transpired, and I want to thank you for granting me the opportunity to visit when I insisted that I want to see the place in contention”, he added.
Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for exhibiting leadership by visiting the state to see things for himself.
Wike, who noted that the Ekiti State governor, has confirmed that there was no mosque as was wrongly reported, wondered why people politicise everything.
“I want to thank the chairman of my forum for, at least, coming to see things for himself. He called me while he was away, and I told him, you know that I can’t do something like that, and he said okay, when he comes back, he was coming to see me and he has fulfilled that promise. That shows leadership, and from what he has seen, there was no mosque.
“There is no way I will see a mosque and order the Ministry of Urban Development to go and demolish a mosque. Assuming that there is even a mosque and that government doesn’t want it at that location, we will invite them and say look, we don’t want a mosque there, can we find you an alternative place, but there was no mosque. I don’t know why people should make politics out of the issue. It’s not important.”
“So, I thank the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Ekiti State governor for taking this bold step to come and see things for himself”, he asserted.
The Rivers State governor assured of the state government’s readiness to give an alternative place to the Muslim community if they desire it.
He urged the people not to create discord among the different religions as they worship the same God.
Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday, came down hard on politicians accusing them of fuelling religious unrest across the country.
According to him, the political class are to be blamed “for using their selfish ambition to fuel religious suspicious and create religious unrest in the country”.
He said this at Saint David’s Cathedral in Akure the Ondo state capital during a meeting with religious leaders under Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).
The head of the Muslim sect is in the state on a two-day official visit and being hosted by the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.
Abubakar, therefore, advised “Nigerians to shun politicians and important personalities who are politicising religions and creating tension across the country.
According to him “the Bible and Quran do not belong to any political party”.
Speaking on the controversy trailing the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State Government, Abubakar said that the “Nigerian Inter-Religious Council at the national level is already handling the issue for an amicable resolution”.
He noted that, “nobody should claim to love God without loving his or her neighbours who are Muslims and Christians”.
The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo said that the historic visit by the Sultan was to foster religious harmony in the state.
The meeting was attended by both Christians and Muslims leaders.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was led by their state Chairman, Reverend John Ayo Oladapo while the Muslims were led by the state Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Ahmed Aladesawe.
Abubakar had earlier inaugurated the newly constructed mosque at the Deji’s Palace.
However, the Sultan will today deliver the Akure, Ondo State’s 2019 yearly Ulefunta Public Lecture.
This year’s lecture, which is the second edition, will hold at the Main Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
According to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Prince Adebisi Adeniyi, the lecture is entitled “Our diversity a divine gift and blessing untapped: Wrong path trod and way to peace”.
Explaining the Ulefunta Festival, the chairman said, “It is the brainchild of the Akure monarch, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who began a process of bringing Akure’s culture into modern remembrance, one of which is the traditional period of leave of the Akure king called Ulefunta which is now celebrated to impart its lessons on the modern world”.
Adeniyi said, “The Lecture, which will be chaired by the renowned entrepreneur, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, will also have the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the Special Guest of Honour, and will be attended by prominent traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, community leaders, youths and students”.
It would be recalled that the 2018 edition of the Public Lecture was delivered by the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah.
Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appointed Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye as the sole administrator of Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (RSMPWB).
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, indicated that “the appointment takes immediate effect”.
In a related development, the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Susan Aderonke Folarin has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his love for children and investment in youth development initiatives.
While applauding the governor for investing in the development of youths, the envoy also charged the government to ensure that the identified talents were not allowed to waste.
Folarin gave the commendation when she played host to the players of Banham Model School, Port Harcourt, who have been sponsored by the Rivers State Government on a two-week training programme to the prestigious Real Madrid Academy, Spain.
She urged the boys to be good ambassadors of Nigeria wherever the future takes them.
Folarin did not forget to applaud the efforts of their sponsor and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for taking unusual interest in youth development and job creation to drive Nigeria’s socio-economic development.
While thanking God for the privileges they have enjoyed, the boys also did not forget to thank the Rivers State Government for investing in them.
With their visit finally over, the boys then headed back to the Real Madrid Academy to continue with their training programme.
Xenophobia: ‘Over 400 Nigerians Ready For Evacuation From S’Africa’ …One Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Attacks
The Nigerian Mission in South Africa has said that no fewer than 400 Nigerians have indicated interest and registered to be evacuated from South Africa following the recent xenophobic attacks.
Nigeria’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, said this in a telephone interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.
Adama noted that Air Peace had offered to airlift those willing to return home sequel to the attacks on Nigerians and their businesses by South Africans.
According to him, the first batch of Nigerians who are willing to return home would be repatriated on Wednesday.
“We have more than enough for that aircraft. Over 400 Nigerians have already registered; more are still coming”, he said.
The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, also said that Nigerians had responded positively in good numbers.
Bala said that the mission was equally responding to the needs of those willing to return, especially those who had issues with their documents.
“We are documenting them. Those without travel documents, we shall provide them with Emergency Travel Certificates.
“There are other governmental procedures that we must observe. Relevant agencies of government in Nigeria must be informed and must be ready to receive the returnees.
“Hard work is now going on at the High Commission and Consulate in this regard. As soon as all procedures and relevant protocols are observed, the return is assured and guaranteed.
“A little more patience will be helpful. The response of Nigerians is just amazing,’’ Bala said.
President, Nigeria Citizens Association, South Africa, Ben Okoli, said all efforts were geared towards the evacuation of those who were ready to come back home.
Okoli said the figure of those ready to come was in hundreds as many had lost their means of livelihood and had nothing to fall back on.
Meanwhile, two persons were stabbed, yesterday, in a resurgence of xenophobic protests in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The President, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, confirmed this to our correspondent in a telephone interview.
He, however, could not speak on the nationalities of the victims or the severity of the injuries as the police had yet to reveal the identities of the victims.
Olubajo said, “It’s confirmed that two people were stabbed by Taxi Rank and Jeppe Road in Johannesburg Central Business District, and we have informed the Consul-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg and the police in Jeppestown.
“I’m not sure (of their nationalities) as the police have taken them to hospital. Their identities were not disclosed. The police are using rubber bullets to disperse them.”
According to the NUSA president, there was a meeting yesterday morning which the police minister was supposed to address.
He said a popular South African activist, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, addressed the South Africans, calling for peace, but some of the protesters got angry and left.
Olubajo added, “Now, they are chanting ‘foreigners must go’ with some dangerous weapons in their hands. They have moved from Jeppestown to Bramfontein even to the CBD Taxi Rank in town.
“Though we have been monitoring the incident for the past three hours now, police have not been able to disperse them. Our fear is that they may start looting again in the night.
“We have sent an alert to the Nigerians. Immediately, we used our various social media platforms to do that. We sent it to our structures and the entirety of Nigerians. Most Nigerians are aware of this by now because there are photos and videos, and it is also televised by SABC.”
He noted that a lot of Nigerians lived in the affected area though some had relocated because last Sunday’s looting and vandalism of Nigerian businesses by South Africans occurred in the same area.
“Quite a number of our people live around Jeppestown and Fountain. We are talking about Johannesburg, which is very big but Jeppestown is close the eastern part of Johannesburg where those hostiles.
“Jules Street is closer to them; it’s a major road they would take to the CBD. MTN Taxi Rank is the major bus stop there. They have virtually captured that taxi rank and Bramfontein,” Olubajo explained.
However, one person has been killed in renewed xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg, South Africa, police have confirmed.
According to news24.com, Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, also confirmed that five people had been injured.
The casualties were also confirmed by the President, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, in a text message to our correspondent, which read, “Police has confirmed one person dead and five injured.”
A group of men, some of whom wielded sticks, pangas and tree branches, reportedly marched through the city centre after disrupting a meeting in which the President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, spoke to hostel residents following a week of deadly xenophobic violence.
Makhubele said 16 people were arrested for public violence and possession of stolen property.
Several shops were forced to close their doors as the protesters damaged property and looted several businesses.
Meanwhile, NUSA is calling on all Nigerians to stay away from hot spots where the ongoing violent protest march by Zulu hostel dwellers in Johannesburg is taking place and equally be at alert as it may spread across the province of Gauteng and beyond.
The Publicity Secretary of the union, Habib Salihu, in a statement, yesterday, said this was to avoid a repeat of the violence recorded last week which led to “monumental loss of properties and innocent lives.”
The Zulu hostel dwellers were said to have walked out and disrupted a gathering which was being addressed by Buthelezi earlier, yesterday and marched around Jules street towards MTN taxi rank and Bramfontein chanting “foreigners must leave the country” songs.
The statement read, “The demonstration is still ongoing, hence we have warned/alerted our people/structures through various media platforms affiliated with our organisation.
“We urge the law enforcement agents to please be proactive in dealing with the prevalent situation so that lives and properties of inhabitants in the Republic, especially African foreign migrants that appear to be the primary target, are protected.
“Our mission in Johannesburg has been informed.”
Another First 100th Day Mark: As Wike Reinvents Rivers
This week will witness a water mark in the history of the Rivers State with the second term of the Wike administration running into its first 100 days. This time around, the good people of Rivers State will not miss out on a harvest of programmes and projects that will be recorded in favour of the administration. Ranging from roads to public buildings and even markets, the list of such landmark endeavours is nothing but impressive. Although most of such projects under consideration were started and completed during the first term, the seeming adoption of the maxim that ‘action speaks louder than words’, by the administration, may account for its muted stand on the fanfare that should have celebrated the completion of each of them. Hence, even if the administration does not celebrate its accomplishments on individual basis, the beneficiary, Rivers people do so in their individual capacities.
As an original ‘Port Harcourt (Town) Boy’ from pre-Civil War years, this author enjoys the privilege of having witnessed the undulating fortunes of the Rivers State in general and Port Harcourt in particular. He can therefore vouch authoritatively that the Wike administration is driving a reinvention agenda for the state. And hate him or like him, the tell-tale signs of that dispensation, are all too obvious to be missed. After all, was it not a renowned minister of the gospel that recently pointed out that nobody can successfully argue against hard, real life evidence?
While space may fail this piece to outline all of the projects, the mention of just a few will serve. Take for instance the Rumuwoji Market popularly miscalled ‘Mile One Market’, which remains iconic in the complement of Wike’s administrative style. Given the convoluted history of the market – at least, since efforts to restructure the facility in recent times, its story has been one of unending concern over several setbacks including fire outbreaks, political intrigues and policy somersaults by previous administrations. Compared to its previous state which was described by Wikipedia as one of Africa’s largest open markets, Wike’s intervention has turned it – perhaps into one of the continent’s most improved shopping facilities. Complete with all the relevant support facilities for such a project, including a firefighting capability, clinic and security provisions, the market is simply a world class shopping centre – a far cry from the Wikipedia description.
Moving over to the Fruit Garden along Kaduna Street is another sweet experience in tracking government in action. Until it was burnt down in a fire incident in 2018, the Fruit Garden Market was simply a typical African-style,railroad-side, collection of make shift shanty stalls, and expanded on a daily basis. This was until it became simply unmanageable and a problem for the flow of traffic along Kaduna street Road and adjoining areas of ‘D Line’. Today, the Wike touch has transformed it into an architectural masterpiece that is fit for the beautification of any city in the world.
Leaving the market scene, one can mention the new Woji- Akpajo Dual Carriage Expressway. Combining its new state with the renovated Old Refinery Road which traverses Elelenwo Town and links the Oil Mill Junction and Akpajo, the result has been a complete and unprecedented make-over of the entire environment, with the upsurge in business startups completing the picture of a reinvention tale. And as it is with the few mentioned projects so it is for other areas of intervention by the administration.
However, it may be inequitable for the administration if its credit rating is confined to just physical projects, as actual administrative style and efforts also define the integrity of any administration. Hence, for the administration, the restoration of sanity on the streets of Port Harcourt also qualifies for mention. For the past fortnight, the administration has been engaged in a series of face-offs with hordes of street traders and its roadside artisans who with impunity turned Port Harcourt and its environs into a free for all theatre of the absurd. Daunting as the task of reining in street traders and artisans may be, the approach by the governor created significant relief to both the enforcers and the affected, in the push for a cleaner Port Harcourt.
He had started with facilitating enabling laws for the exercise given the absence of same in the state’s statute books. This approach not only guaranteed the compliance with procedure by all actors in the exercise, but went further to accentuate a law abiding disposition of the governor. With such an approach, he instills confidence across the State, that come what may, he will stand on the side of the law.
An immediate spin-off this disposition came into play with the recent stir over the alleged demolition of a mosque in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt. In spite of the attacks on the administration and even his person from interests across the country and even beyond, the only defence was based on the position of the law on the matter. And given the course of events all through his first term and the newly commenced second one, it is to state the obvious that the days of trial for his administration are not over. In fact in all realism, suffice it to be stated that more shall come and perhaps even in more sophisticated forms and shapes.
Meanwhile, until such come his way, let all of Rivers State mark the passage of the first 100days of Wike’s second term with optimism, as the African proverb says that ‘a chick that will be a cock in future, can be identified soon after being hatched’.
Monima Daminabo
Street Trading: Task Force Arrests, Prosecutes 300 Offenders …Exclude Newspaper Vendors From Street Trading Restriction, NUJ Urges RSG
The Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks has said that no fewer than 300 persons arrested for various offences have been prosecuted by mobile courts.
The Tide reports that the state government had deployed magistrates to various mobile court locations to begin prosecution of street traders, illegal market operators and owners of unapproved motor parks.
Coordinator of the task force, Mr Bright Amaewhule, who disclosed this, last Wednesday, said that the figures were obtained from the various mobile courts, pointing out that the defaulters were arrested between Monday and Tuesday, this week.
Amaewhule further stated that the task force would not be compromised in prosecuting offenders, just as he expressed happiness that reports of illegal task force members harassing and extorting money from members of the public have reduced.
According to him, “From the information reaching me from the various mobile courts, they have arrested and prosecuted over 300 offenders.
“Before now, there had been a lot of complaints about operation of illegal task force members in the state. But between Monday and Tuesday, those complaints have reduced drastically.
“I don’t have much complaints of that illegal task force, and I don’t have complaints of people being harassed daily. But when you do the wrong thing that is when we will arrest you.
“No private individual will say he or she has been harassed or their vehicle impounded by my committee,” the state task force coordinator stated.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has called on the Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks to exclude newspaper vendors from street trading restriction in the state.
The union noted with dismay that the Bright Amaewhule led task force which commenced operations last two weeks has been harassing newspaper vendors on the streets.
The NUJ, in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, contended that newspaper vendors, going by universal standard, are usually excluded from any form of restrictions on the streets.
The union said that in view of the modus operandi of newspaper vendors across the world, they were not supposed to be affected by the ongoing war against street trading and illegal motor parks in the state.
According to the statement, “All over the world, newspaper vendors are an important agent of information dissemination that cannot be hounded out of the street. Even though their modus operandi is to hawk newspapers on the streets, they are not roadside traders and so cannot be treated as such.
“We are not against the maintenance of law and order in Rivers State. In fact, we welcome any move by the state government to restore sanity and orderliness to the state and return Port Harcourt in particular to its Garden City status.
“As a professional body made up of decent men and women, NUJ has always been in the vanguard of speaking against indecency, disorderliness and illegal business transactions on the streets”.
The NUJ, therefore, appealed to the state government, especially the task force on street trading to exclude newspaper vendors from the list of those to be hounded out of the streets.
While commending the National Association of Print Media Sales Representatives (NAPMSR), Rivers State chapter, for their patience, the NUJ urged them to be orderly and law abiding in the course of their operation.
