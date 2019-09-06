Sports
Our Pattern Of Play Gave Us Victory – SSFA’s Coach
Selected Star Football Academy (SSFA) of Port Harcourt started on a winning note, on Wednes-day as it thrashed Bravo Football Club 3-0 at the ongoing Port Harcourt Football Festival, holding at Yakubu Gowon Stadium.
Speaking with Tidesports in an exclusive interview shortly after the victory the Head coach of SSFA Richard Agim, said their pattern of play that enable them to win was to do effective distribution of the ball and pass it to the strikers to score.
“ I am so happy God made it possible that we won and I believe we will reach the finals of this competition” Agim said.
According to him, the game was not an easy one even though they won, adding that the tournament is an opportunity for young ones to showcase their talents.
“This is what I was dreaming of because the best players in Nigeria is on the street not in the clubs, this is an opportunity for the youth to showcase their talents so by His grace scouts can see them and subsequent signing into clubs” he stated.
He noted that organising tournaments and competi-tions is one of the best ways to take the kids out of streets.
The coach commended the organisers and spon-sors of the competition, Excel Exquisite Wear and Rivers Ministry of Sports respectively for giving back to the society.
Also speaking the assistance coach of Bravo FC Kelvin Salami, said that losing in football game is a normal thing, but every coachs’ mindset is to win.
“So for the fact that we did not win today does not mean we are not good. We will go back to the drawing board to come up with different techniques to win other matches” Salami said.
Kiadum Edookor
Kada Queens Basketball Players Boycott Training
Kada Queens basketball
players of Kaduna are boycotting training over 20 months unpaid allowances.
The protest is coming two days to the commencement of the second phase of the Zenith Bank National Basketball League.
Some of the players told newsmen that the state government which owns the team have completely neglected them.
“We are not suspending our protest until we get paid our entitlements,” one of players said on condition of anonymity.
“There is no hope for the second phase of the Zenith Bank league for us, because we have not received any allowance since last year.
“They are always begging us and giving fake promises without fulfilling any.
“We always do our best to make them proud during league season but we don’t get appreciated.”
Another player said: “Some of us are coming from distant places to play and cannot continue to play without allowance.
“Apart from our personal needs, we also have parents and siblings to cater for.
“We don’t trust the management any longer as previous promises to offset the allowances have gone unheeded.
“If the management value our welfare and the interest of the team, they would do everything possible to settle our allowances.”
The fear of most of the players is that the club management will not pay the outstanding entitlements once the league comes to an end.
Reacting to the players’ protest, Head coach of the team, Simsim Morrison, appealed to them to exercise more patience as the management was working towards offsetting the allowances.
“The players are right to demand for the payment of their allowances, but the timing should be put into consideration.
“I am appealing to the players to exercise patience as we are also looking for a good response from the government.
“We will always insist that the players should be motivated at all times so that they can give us their very best and make our job easier.”
The coach expressed concern that the team may not do well in the second phase of the league if the players refuse to return to training.
“Right now the players are putting us into a very tight corner knowing the task on our hands.
“The second phase will begin tomorrow and we are supposed to travel for the competition.
“We are still appealing to the state government for release of funds to enable us participate fully in the league season.
“ We appreciate their support for us all this while, but we need funds to enable us get kits for the club, traveling allowances for players and officials, and salaries.
“Since last year, we have been having challenges with funds which affected our performance, but we pray they release the funds, in order to motivate our players,” Morrison said.
However, efforts to get the reaction of the state Director of Sports, Yakubu Ibrahim, was not successful as he was said to be attending a promotion examination.
Euro 2020 Qualifier: Netherlands Can Hurt Any Team – Kroos
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos talked up Netherlands’ improvement over the past two years and expects another tough test when the sides meet in Euro 2020 qualifying.
Four-time world champions Germany have won all three qualifiers ahead of today’s home match with Netherlands, who they beat 3-2 in their opening Group C match in March.
The Dutch got the better of their rivals in the UEFA Nations League last year however, and Kroos believes Ronald Koeman’s men have gone from strength to strength since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
“They have improved so much in the last two years,” he said at yesterday’s pre-match news conference.
“Our games have always been tight and high quality. I’m expecting another tough match.
“With the amount of changes we’ve gone through, we’ve certainly not reached our limit yet. Netherlands can hurt any team. Our job is to stop them.”
Germany followed up their victory over Netherlands in Amsterdam with a 2-0 win away to Belarus and an 8-0 thumping of Estonia to leave them three points behind leaders Northern Ireland, who they face next week.
Joachim Low has used a front three in each of those games but will be without injured duo Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka, who started the reverse fixture with Netherlands, for today’s clash at Volksparkstadion.
“Leon had a bit of a bruise after training yesterday,” Low told reporters. “It’s very important for a young team to gain familiarity, but we will still go into the game with a spring in our step despite the missing players.
“We want to keep playing with a front three. We can set up in a 4-3-3 or a 5-2-3, though. The team is very capable of doing both.
“Everyone is capable of showing their individual quality, but our unity and positional structure is our foundation.
Germany is also without Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Antonio Rudiger for their qualifying double-header and Low wants others to step up, such as three-cap midfielder Kai Havertz.
EFCC Investigates NFF, Again
Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the EFCC is conducting a new investigation into the country’s Football Federation (NFF), it has revealed.
The latest investigation comes on the back of a separate case brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and an ongoing one by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).
The latest wide-ranging investigation is looking into fraud allegations over how sponsorship money meant for the development of football in the country has allegedly gone missing.
“What I can confirm is that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are being investigated by the agency,” EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren told newsmen.
The investigation into the NFF will look at allegations of wrongdoing before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The inquiry is focusing on money generated from the NFF’s official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams.
It also focuses on funds provided by federal and state governments for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and the alleged misappropriation of about US$2.7 million from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, Fifa.
The EFCC did not elaborate on who they were investigating, but confirmed top officials of the federation are part of the latest probe.
The NFF president Pinnick told newsmen that he was aware of the latest EFCC investigation and was seeking further clarification before making a comment..
In May, the NFF president Amaju Pinnick said that he and four other top officials were being “victimised” and denied any wrongdoing over the alleged misappropriation of funds case brought by the SPIP for the recovery of public property.
