News
FRSC Advises Motorists On ‘Ember Months’
The Idiroko Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to be cautious and repair their vehicles during the ember months.
The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, gave the advice in an interview with The Tide source in Ota, Ogun, yesterday.
Olaluwoye noted that financial constraint was affecting the driving habit of most motorists.
The unit commander regretted that motorists in the state often reacted violently when stopped by FRSC personnel.
“They should not allow the situation of things in the country to affect their driving manners to avoid unnecessary crashes.
“The FRSC officials are on the road to correct motorists, ‘’ he said.
Olaluwoye stressed the need for motorists to repair their vehicles, saying that most vehicle owners were not doing proper maintenance of their vehicles.
He, however, urged motorists to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property during the ember months.
News
Kogi, Bayelsa Gov Primaries: INEC Tasks Parties On Guidelines
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked political parties wishing to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states to adhere strictly to its guidelines and timetable as there will be no extension of time for latecomers.
The National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Barrister Festus Okoye, who gave the charge in a statement yesterday recalled that on May 16, 2019, INEC released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the November 16, 2019 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.
“We wish to remind all political parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates that September 5, 2019, is the last day for the conduct of party primaries while September 9, 2019, is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.
“The commission will receive all nominations at its Media Centre, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja and all nominations must be received latest 6 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019.
“Political parties that conducted party primaries shall submit to the commission on or before September 8, 2019, the name of their Liaison Officers and who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the party.
“The commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two states.
“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances”, he declared.
However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named three-member Appeal Committees for the recently conducted primaries for the Kogi and Bayelsa Governorship elections.
A statement, yesterday, by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed the appeal committee for the Kogi indirect primary consists of Senator Abdulahi Umar Yandoma (chairman), Hajia Amina Muhammed (secretary) and Tony McFoy (member).
For Bayelsa, it said the membership of the committee includes: Barrister Shuaibu Aruwa (chairman), Edith Newman Amadi (secretary) and Hon. Abdul Malik El-Yakub (member).
However, the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Diri as the only candidate with the capacity and competence to succeed Governor Seriake Dickson.
The party, while congratulating Diri on his emergence as the PDP candidate, further referred to him as a committed public official with years of exemplary service to the development of Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation and the country.
The State Secretary of the party, Chief Godspower Keku, said in a statement on the PDP was happy with the emergence of Diri as its flag bearer after the keenly contested transparent and credible party primaries.
The party’s secretary noted that Bayelsa was in need of a leader with vast experience in public service explaining that Diri had been a commissioner, a principal executive secretary to the governor and a member of the House of Representatives, and currently a senator, among others.
The PDP scribe commended the other 20 aspirants of the party who contested the election with Diri for their display of maturity and respect for the overall interest of the party.
Keku called on the aspirants to support the candidate of the party stressing that the primaries could only produce one candidate out of the 21 aspirants, who indicated interest in the governorship of the state.
He flayed the APC over the emergence of Chief David Lyon as its candidate describing him as a pipeline security surveillance contractor.
Keku alleged that the leader of the APC in the state and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, schemed out all the qualified contestants from the APC to impose Lyon on them.
He said that Lyon lacked the requisite credentials, experience and pedigree to become governor of Bayelsa State.
Keku, who described the APC primaries which produced Lyon as a sham, noted that Lyon was Sylva’s personal imposition.
He condemned the calculated humiliation of Lokpobiri, who was made prominent by the PDP, and urged those humiliated by Sylva to rethink their political future.
Similarly, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Preye Aganaba, has described the party’s primary election in the state as a mockery of the democratic process.
Aganaba rejected the outcome of the party’s direct primaries and referred to the primaries that produced David Lyon as the candidate of the party as a political hoax and lacking any semblance of credibility.
He further alleged that the results were written in a hotel in Yenagoa, the state capital.
“The process leading to the direct primary election was rife with irregularities and has set a bad precedent for a political party that prides itself as a progressive which is supposed to lead by example.
“Engr. Preye Aganaba did not partake in the September 4th APC governorship primary election because there was no election. The degrading votes allotted to him is a complete fabrication and designed to ridicule him and his supporters,” he told reporters, yesterday.
The politician further recalled that few issues were raised by the aspirants to ensure a credible process during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Returning Officer and Chairman of the state Primary Election Committee, Mai-Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe state.
According to him, the stakeholders had agreed that the names of returning officers should be published at ward levels; result sheets should be available in the various local government areas and also that tags should be provided for the eight local government agents and 105 ward agents.
Aganaba lamented that though the chairman and secretary of the committee agreed to the demands, they failed to honour them during the process that led to the primaries.
He added, “The Returning Officer, Mai-Mala Buni was not present during the primary election, having travelled back to Abuja the same night after the meeting, never to return.
“In the morning, the secretary disappeared and his phones switched off, thus thwarting any effort by the aspirants to address these discrepancies.
“The above actions clearly cast a huge doubt on the neutrality of the election committee members and its commitment towards conducting a free and fair election as they have breached every trust reposed on them.
“One wonders how a Returning Officer and chairman of a Governorship Primary Election Committee can endorse a process he never witnessed and since when did a Collation Officer substitute the powers of the chairman of a Governorship Primary Election Committee and declare a winner?
“It is shocking and impossible to believe the election results can be announced from a hotel without evidence of elections having held; a simple process which is validated by the presence of election results sheets signed by ward returning officers as well as ward agents to the aspirants.
“This single-minded desperation is inimical to the doctrines of the APC. The All Progressives Congress is being inexorably drawn towards an absolutism system, where complete power is held by one man who has no qualms to claiming rights over virtually everything.
“This political fraud perpetrated in the name of direct primaries is a vindication of the earlier assertion of Engr Preye Aganaba at the September 3 stakeholders meeting, about the path the party is being driven by some politicians.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should distance themselves from this scam and reject the result completely. This sham with fake results written in hotel rooms cannot stand.
“The collation officer is not the chairman of the Election Committee to declare a winner. This rape on democracy will be contested in a competent court of law, if the party fails to look into our appeal.
“True progressives and lovers of a free, fair, credible process should be reassured that appropriate steps are being taken to seek redress.
“Finally, it is clear that the disposition of those who wrote this shameful result in a hotel room is not about winning the general elections, sadly it’s about ridiculing other stakeholders in the party who don’t align with them, in preparation of a possible governorship run in 2023.
“It is clear that this is all about settling old political scores and disagreements that have bedevilled the Bayelsa State chapter since 2013. We will approach the arena for settling disputes, knowing that justice will be done at the end of the day”.
Similarly, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye and Abubakar Ibrahim, son of former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, kicked against the emergence of Engineer Musa Wada as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship election in Kogi State slated for November 16.
The duo stormed the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, yesterday, where they met with the National Working Committee behind closed doors.
While Abubakar polled a total of 710 votes to finish as runner up, Senator Dino garnered a total of 70 votes to finish fourth on the log in the primary election which held in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, last Wednesday.
The lawmaker confided in Vanguard that his rejection of the outcome of the exercise was because the entire votes cast in his favour were not counted before gunmen disrupted the exercise.
He submitted his petition to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri questioning why only votes from two (2) out of ten (10) ballot boxes were counted for him in the just concluded primaries.
Abubakar on the other hand is questioning the credibility of the process and was still in a meeting with the party’s leadership at the time of filing this report.
Wada, who clinched the ticket after garnering a total of 748 votes, made a surprise appearance at the party’s secretariat, accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters and political associates.
News
Aviation Fuel Scarcity Threatens Air Travel
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has urged airlines and air travellers not to panic over aviation fuel scarcity, as members have enough product in stock and have increased distribution.
Its Executive Secretary, Clement Isong, gave the assurance in an interactive session with the media, yesterday in Lagos.
It would be recalled that transportation of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia has been disrupted due to scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet A1) in the domestic market.
On September 3, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, debunked media reports that the nation was in short of aviation fuel.
Isong said there had been no problem with the supply of the product.
“There is aviation fuel; there is no problem with it. Our members have it in their tanks.
“I am not sure why it is not available to airline operators,” he said.
According to him, aviation fuel is a deregulated product, so marketers are at liberty to sell based on their cost price.
“l confirm to you that MOMAN members have Jet A1 product in stock and members have increased loading out and selling at our aviation storage tanks.
“We (MOMAN) have also increased loading at our facilities at airports across the country including our Joint Users Hydrant Installation at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.
“We also have stock at our import reception facilities at Apapa and we are working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure continuous import supply of the product.
“I, therefore, say that there is no need for panic or disquiet with respect to product supply,” he said.
Isong reiterated that there was no cause for alarm while assuring domestic airlines and Nigerians of availability of aviation fuel in circulation as members commence massive distribution.
He said that marketers have been assured of total support by the management of NNPC in ensuring massive distribution of aviation fuel across the country.
Isong, however, urged Nigerians not to panic, while promising that the issue which was caused by operational hiccups had been put under control.
Isong said that MOMAN was working very closely with NNPC to ensure that the lingering challenges were addressed and the Nigeria aviation operations normalised.
News
Nigeria Is Dying Slowly, World Bank Alerts
The World Bank, yesterday, dropped a bombshell that Nigeria was dying slowly and tragically living on borrowed time due to the perennial neglect of the agricultural sector and relying heavily on crude oil that belongs to yesterday.
This is as the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, assured that the Buhari administration would ensure an export based economy, especially as it recognises the importance of the agriculture sector to food security, job creation and poverty reduction.
He said the sector remains one of the priority areas of the government that has attracted various intervention programmes under the Agricultural Promotion Policy.
The Senior Agriculture Economist, World Bank, Dr Adetunji Oredipe, who made the disclosure in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the agriculture summit Africa sponsored by Sterling Bank Plc, said economic diversification into agricultural should be in practice not theory as the economy has become increasingly dependent which has proven to be both a “disaster and calamity.”
According to him, if Nigeria had held to its market share in palm oil, cocoa, groundnut and cotton, the country would be earning at least $10billion annually from these three commodities.
The event was attended by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Talen; Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Asue Ighodalo; and the Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman.
Analyzing a gloomy picture of the country’s agricultural sector, the World Bank Agric Economist said that Nigeria is now one of the largest food importers in the world.
He said: “In 2016 alone, Nigeria spent $965million on the importation of wheat, $39.7million to import rice and $100.2million on sugar importation.
He added that the decision to spend $655million on fish importation seems financially irresponsible given all the marine resources, rivers, lakes, and creeks in Nigeria.
He noted: “None of the above transactions (Importation of rice, fish, sugar) is fiscally, economically, or politically sustainable. Nigeria is tragically is living on borrowed time, a typical case of robbing Paul to pay Peter.
“For instance, each time we spend money to import rice, Nigerian local rice farmers are negatively affected in terms of morale, sales, and realizable income.
He lamented that despite the huge agricultural potential, Nigeria which used to be the major player in agriculture in the world has lost its place in the global community.
He said, “In the 1960s we had glory. That glory was visible and significant for the global community to recognize and applaud. Nigeria accounted for 42 per cent of the world’s exports of shelled groundnuts. Our total export volume was 502, 000 MT.
“This declined to 356 MT by 2016. Nigeria lost her leadership position and was overtaken by USA, China, and Argentina. Nigeria was also the largest exporter of palm oil in the world and accounted for 27 per cent of the global export volume for palm oil.
“Total export volume for palm oil by Nigeria was 167,000 MT in 1961. This declined to 8,000 MT by 2016as the global export volume rose from 629,000 MT in 1961 to over 42.1 million MT in 2016.
“Malaysia and Indonesia took over using the oil palm seedlings obtained from Nigeria. In 2018, Malaysia earns $8.7billion, 28.6 per cent of total palm oil exports from export of palm oil alone.
“Indonesia alone recorded US$16.5billion, 54.5 per cent of total palm oil exports. Unfortunately, Nigeria is not listed among the first 15 as at this moment.”
He said the huge taste of Nigerians for imported food items had also contributed to high levels of unemployment for youths.
“Food producing factories in Western world, Far East Asia and other countries employ millions of young people to produce and export food. This is a source of livelihood and it helps the workers to live well and go to school.
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports5 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Politics5 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Sports5 days ago
Neymar Set To Stay At PSG
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Okorocha Against Negative Utterances
-
Sports5 days ago
NAFF Invites Seven Players From Niger
-
Sports5 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Sports5 days ago
Sports Minister To Create Athletes Sustenance Fund