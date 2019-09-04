Lawmaker Urges Monarchs To Support Council Boss

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Mattew Dike, has called on traditional rulers in his constituency to support the Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr. Jacobson Nbina to enable him succeed in office.

Dike spoke in Sakpenwa, headquarters of the local government, when the council boss gave out certificates of recognition to newly constituted Community Development Committee (CDC) members in 20 communities in the area, following the passage of the CDC bye- laws.

He reminded stakeholders in the area that they voted for the council boss because of the love they have for him, the same way people of the area voted massively for Governor Nyesom Wike and all PDP candidates in the last general elections, saying they must continue to show support and respect to leaders in authority.

According to Dike, “We voted for this government. Some of our paramount chiefs were not voted for by the people. The Local Government like the State Government were voted for by the people who are eighteen years and above.

“Let us try as much as possible to respect the government we instituted; respect the government we voted for because it our own. No matter who is there, it is never practiced, it is never done, it has not been said anywhere that those in positions of authority should not be respected,” he said.

Earlier, the Tai council chairman, Dr. Nbina warned that the era where traditional rulers seat in their palace and appoint CDC members were over.

He urged the newly constituted CDC members to work with their respective chiefs and counsellors, as well as help to monitor projects for the development of the area.

“You will support community development projects registered under you. That means we are about to come to your community. So I am charging all of you to work closely with your counsellors and the paramount rulers.

“So that the projects that are coming now, you must take charge. If it is contractor that is coming, you must follow up the contractor to ensure that the specific time given to that project is accomplished accordingly.

“The projects we are talking about is not only Tai LGA projects. From the State, World bank and others. That are some of the things we are charging you to do,” the Tai local government boss said.