Niger Delta
A’Ibom PDP Carpets APC Over Attack On Gov, Monarchs
The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described as deceptive and insulting the allegation by the All Progressives Congress, APC that the Paramount Rulers in the State did not act within the realms of neutrality in issuing a statement asking for a cessation of media hostilities over the outcome of the 2019 general election.
PDP and its colour flags PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong yesterday said that the APC recent publication was targeted at belittling the revered traditional rulers for mere demanding a cessation of what he described as virulent media attacks on the Governor.
The party stressed that the admonition by the traditional fathers was made in utmost good faith aimed at giving caution to the APC and their leaders from further sponsoring media campaigns against the Governor. He insisted that the statement was not to dissuade the APC from continuing their legal battle rather it served as a caution against what the PDP described as baseless and unsubstantiated accusations against the Governor, INEC, Religious Leaders among others.
The PDP added ” The APC through their leadership has accused almost anybody and anything within sight as being instrumental to their electoral loss. These allegations, when heard, tend to reduce the intellectual standing of the average Akwa Ibom citizen in the estimation of rational people.”
The Party pointed out that the APC has forgotten that while on their campaign, they had conscripted some village and clan heads into their campaign trail. The PDP wondered why the APC have forgotten that they had jubilantly posted videos and news of some paramount rulers who openly endorsed their candidates hence stressed that the APC action has reinforced their speculation that the APC leadership in the state is suffering from what he described as chronic selective amnesia.
The party added ” We apologize to our revered royal fathers for the unmerited insults hurled at them by people who strenuously tried to gain their support through financial inducements, devilish political horse-trading and threats.
Niger Delta
NAF Targets 15,000 Patients For Medical Outreach In Edo
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it is targeting 15,000 patients for its two-day medical outreach designed to meet the medical needs of the people of lrhirhi community in Oredo local government area of Edo.
The Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, AVM Charles Ohwo, represented the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the inauguration of the programme in Benin.
Abubakar said that the medical outreach was also designed to boost the relationship between the command and its host community in Edo.
He said: “The objective of the medical outreach is to help ameliorate the health burden of the community and further enhance the cordial relationship by ensuring availability of quality medical care to its host communities.
“The efforts by NAF have encouraged communities to freely and willingly provide useful intelligence that has helped NAF to record significant successes in all theaters of operations she is involved.”
Abubakar urged the people of the community to avail themselves of the golden opportunity and participate in the programme.
Group Capt. Nasiru Saidu, Commander 107 Air Maritime Group, NAF, Benin, said Irhirhi community, which is one of the host communities, had enjoyed cordial relationship with NAF since the establishment of Air Force Base in Oko.
Saidu said that the programme was dear to the heart of the Chief of Air Staff, especially as it related to social responsibility to host communities
Saidu said the medical outreach would provide free consultation, distribution of treated mosquito nets, surgery, laboratory investigations, drugs and issuance of eye glasses, among others.
Dr. Irowa Osamwonyi, the Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Health, described the free medical outreach as unique.
“The outreach is from the basic to specialised healthcare service, including Opthalmology and dental services.
“It will improve the relationship between the community and the airforce and make the people feel that the military is for them,” Osamwonyi said.
He commended NAF for the programme, adding that the state government would partner with the command to ensure the success of the programme.
He called on other instituions in the state to emulate the military and help in providing healthcare for the rural dwellers.
The Community Head, Pa Omoruyu Osemwunghe, who received a pair of glasses during the outreach, commended NAF for paying priority attention to the health of the host community.
Osemwunghe assured the command of continued peace and cooperation from the community.
He further appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the primary school in the area.
The state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Valentine Omoefo, called for more collaboration between instituions and government in the health sector to give the people free access to healthcare services.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Poll: Group Sensitises Youths Against Election Violence
The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) has charged Bayelsa State youths to shun crimes and electoral violence during the political parties’ primaries, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.
State Commander of the group, Mr Tolumobofa Akpoebibo, disclosed this in Yenagoa last Monday, after a sensitisation road walk on the need to ensure the electoral processes were violent free.
Akpoebibo explained that the sensitisation became necessary to educate the people of the state, especially the youths against crimes during and after the forthcoming governorship election.
According to him, having violence-free election will guarantee free, fair and acceptable results for people.
“This road walk is meant to boost morale and to sensitise the people, especially the young people and the general public about the danger of indulging in crimes.
“I urge them to steer clear of violence; say no to crimes and be good ambassadors of the state.
“The Vigilance group as a grassroots security outfit, has burning desire to curb crime, especially as we approach party primaries and the main governorship election.
“We are ready to play our own part to ensure that Bayelsa experience peaceful governorship poll come Nov. 16. The main reason for this road walk is to enlighten our youths on the need to shun crime, cultism and violence during the election.
“They should know that they are important to the state, they are the future leaders of Bayelsa State and Nigeria. So, there is no need to indulge in crimes but rather engage themselves in meaningful ventures,” he said.
Niger Delta
RIWAMA Boss Sacks Two Non-Performing Service Providers
The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has terminated the contract of two service providers with the agency for non-performance.
Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt named the sacked Service Providers as: Castle Rock Enterprises, covering Mater Misericordia Catholic Church, Rumuomasi and its environs, First Bank, Rumuomasi, Old Aba Road up to Rumuobiakani junction and Rumuomasi. Compactor Master Nigeria Limited, covering from Slaughter along Trans Amadi Road to Oginigba up to Rumuobiakani Junction and environs.
He said that the two Service Providers were sacked for their inability to keep their zones clean in spite of repeated warnings and appeals by the Agency.
The Sole Administrator assured that the measure would serve as a deterrent to other recalcitrant Service Providers who do not want to take their jobs seriously.
Bro. Obuah also vowed that the Agency would no longer spare any Service Provider who is not ready to work and keep their areas clean daily.
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports2 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Sports3 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Politics2 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Politics2 days ago
Atiku: PDP Confident Of Victory At Tribunal
-
Sports3 days ago
Flying Eagles Lose 0-2 To Burkina Faso
-
Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Okorocha Against Negative Utterances
-
News2 days ago
CAN , Adeboye Kick Against RUGA