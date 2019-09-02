News
Mosque Saga: ‘There Was No Physical Structure On Disputed Land’
Rivers State Islamic Leader and Vice President General, Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor has confirmed that there was no physical structure of a mosque at the disputed land at Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt.
“The insinuation that there is a 10-storey building is not true”, Uhor said.
Appearing on a live radio programme, monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Uhor said that in Islam, the whole world constitutes mosque, adding that even the nest of the bird represents a mosque.
He said that from that definition, whether or not there is a building, the location is a mosque.
The Islamic leader said that under the administration of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Rivers State Government stopped work at the location on two occasions, and clarified that the leadership of the Muslim community in Rivers State was not responsible for the falsehood circulating about the disputed land at Rainbow Town.
He admitted that a Rivers State High Court had ruled that the disputed land belongs to the state government.
Uhor explained that the Muslim community was not disputing the ownership of the land with the Rivers State Government, but noted that the late Chief Amadi who sold the land to the Islamic community claimed that he inherited it.
The leader of Rivers Muslim community said that the correct position of things is that Rivers State is a Christian-dominated state, pointing out that this should not be an excuse for anyone to promote hatred.
He appealed to the Rivers State Government for dialogue on the disputed land.
Contributing to the phone-in programme, a prominent Muslim and former special adviser to the Rivers State Governor on NDDC, Alhaji Mohammed Okiri stressed that by the judgment of November, 2018, the position of the law is that the land belongs to the Rivers State Government.
“If that is the case, does the Muslim community there have a better title? If you don’t have, all these receipts, payments are all extraneous. The court has seen them and has come to a conclusion. The court resolved that the land belongs to the Rivers State Government.
“Since they have lost the case, the best the Muslim community would have done is to humble ourselves”, he said.
Again, PDP Blasts Buhari Over Growing Insecurity
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over what it called the failure to take decisive steps to end bloodletting and guarantee a stable, peaceful and secured nation.
This is even as the party described as “completely inexcusable” that as an individual, occupying the seat of the Commander-In-Chief, “President Buhari has failed to organize his parade and articulate a decisive and operable strategy to effectively end violence in our nation.”
A statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyanyesterday read: “The PDP notes with dismay that the Buhari Presidency only stops at issuing condemnations, publishing commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.
“At most, Presidency officials sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.
“This complete failure of leadership and abdication of the statutory duties of the President indicates that the Buhari Presidency has no solutions towards ensuring the security of lives and property in our nation.
“The PDP holds that such failure by the Buhari Presidency is emboldening perpetuation of violent acts against defenceless citizens by insurgents, bandits, marauders and kidnappers freely pillaging our compatriots in various parts of our country.
“Each passing day, our nation is jolted by shocking news of avoidable violence, mindless killings, preventable bloodlettings, loss of breadwinners and murder of promising citizens. Indeed, this is not the way to go.
“Our party notes as saddening that under President Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, only to withdraw to the safety of Aso Rock, Nigerians can no longer move freely around their country as insecurity pervades on all fronts.
“The PDP laments that instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices.
“The PDP, as a party, immensely commends the sacrifices of our gallant troops who are risking their lives in the front to secure other citizens. Nigerians indeed appreciate their sacrifices at this trying time in our national history.
“The party calls on Nigerians to be more alert and prayerful; continue to be their brother’s keepers and remain steadfast in the collective quest to retrieve the stolen Presidential mandate at the court as the only option to pull our nation out of the woods in which it was plunged by the Buhari administration.
SERAP, Others Sue Senate Over Plan To Spend N5.5bn On Cars
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT, Enough is Enough (EiE) and 6,721 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court to “restrain, prevent and stop the National Assembly Service Commission from paying or releasing the sum of N5.550billion budgeted for purchase of luxury cars for principal members of the Ninth Senate, and to restrain and stop the Senate from collecting the money until the downward review of the amount proposed by the Senate.”
SERAP, in suit number FHC/L/CS/1511/2019 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos, the plaintiffs argued: “Spending a huge sum of N5.550billion to buy luxury cars for principal members of the Ninth Senate is unjust and unfair. It negates the constitutional oath of office made by members to perform their functions in the interest of the well-being and prosperity of Nigeria and its citizens, as contained in the Seventh Schedule of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended).”
The plaintiffs also argued: “The proposed spending by the Ninth Senate raises pertinent questions: What is the economic value and contribution of the vehicles sought to be purchased to the grand scheme of Nigeria’s economy? What are the parameters used to arrive at cost efficiency and value for money in the decision to purchase the vehicles? Where are the vehicles purchased by the Eighth Senate?”
The 6,721 concerned Nigerians who joined the suit as co-plaintiffs with SERAP, BudgIT and EiE include: Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-conveners, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu; Jibrin Ibrahim; Edetaen Ojo; Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and Deji Adeyanju.
The plaintiffs argued: “The failure or refusal by the Senate to comply with legal and constitutional provisions is nothing but an act of arbitrariness. The money could be better allocated to more important sectors of the National Assembly expenditure – like constituency projects and National Assembly-endowed educational scholarships.”
The suit, filed by Kolawole Oluwadare and supported by an affidavit of urgency, read in part: “A public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts with his official duties. But the plan to spend N5.550billion to buy vehicles for principal members of the Senate is a textbook case of a conflict of their personal interests with national interest of fiscal efficiency – a conflict eventually resolved in favour of personal and self-interest.
“Members of the National Assembly as public officials form a very tiny percentage of about 200 million Nigerians. It is public knowledge and judicially noticed that members of the Senate are still eligible to collect huge sums of money as monthly allowances and severance pay on conclusion of their respective terms at the National Assembly.
“It is thus rational that this matter is presently generating a lot of public concern and many Nigerians are now calling for a review of the sum proposed and budgeted for vehicles for members. In the face of glaring facts about Nigeria’s dire economic position vis-a-vis the scant allocations to critical sectors of the nation, we can only pray the court to do substantive justice by granting our reliefs sought.”
“There is real urgent need to assign, hear and determine this matter expeditiously. The well-being and prosperity of Nigeria requires commitment and sacrifice by all and sundry. However, the plan to spend N5.550billion [amounting to 6.4 per cent of Nasarawa State budget] is anything but a commitment to pursue the interest, well-being and prosperity of Nigeria and its citizens.
“We urge the court to grant the plaintiffs’ reliefs by stopping the spending of N5.550billion on luxury cars by the Senate and compelling the Senate to undertake a downward review of the sum proposed and budgeted, consistent with the provisions of section 57 (4) of the Public Procurement Act 2007. Unless the reliefs sought are granted, the Senate will continue to benefit from the breach of the law, and at the expense of millions of Nigerians living in poverty.”
The plaintiffs want the court to determine: “Whether the plan to spend N5.550billion to buy vehicles for principal members of the ninth Senate is not in breach of Section 57(4) of the Public Procurement Act 2007, Paragraph 1 of Code of Conduct for Public Officers (Fifth Schedule Part 1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Oath of office (Seventh Schedule) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999”.
The plaintiffs therefore are seeking the following reliefs from the court: A Declaration that the sum of N5.550billion proposed and budgeted for purchase of vehicles for principal members of Senate (National Assembly) is in breach of Section 57(4) of the Public Procurement Act 2007, Paragraph 1, Code of Conduct for Public Officers (Fifth Schedule Part 1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and Oath of Office (Seventh Schedule) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.
N30, 000 Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Meet, Wednesday
After over two months of inaction following July 27, deadlock in negotiation between the Federal Government and OrganisedLabour over the consequential adjustment arising from the N30, 000 new National Minimum Wage, NMW, the two parties will Wednesday resume what is considered a make-or-mar meeting.
Already, feelers are worried that if a compromise is not reached at the meeting, the consequences may be very grave for the country as civil servants and other public workers are said to have lost patience with the protracted negotiations and government’s apparent rigid stance.
Speaking to newsmen, a member of Labour negotiating team and President of Nigeria Civil Service Union, NCSU, AmaechiLawerence, said he hoped government team would bring something reasonable and realistic to the table this time around for amicable resolution.
Lawerence, who is also a Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said that the the July 27 meeting that was deadlocked; the government team was asked to get President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate and intervention for the issue to be put behind and for implementation to commence in earnest.
He said: “Yes, we are resuming negotiations on , September 4, 2019. And we sincerely hope, we can reach a compromise at Wednesday’s meeting because the consequence of another deadlock may be very grave for the country. I can tell you that workers are very restive and have lost their patience. We see tension everywhere because they cannot understand why the negotiations for consequence adjustment can be holding the implementation of a new national minimum wage that was signed into by the President since April 18.
“The government side has been rigid despite our flexible position. We hope they come with a more reasonable and realistic position when we resume for us to arrive at a compromise and put this issue behind use for implementation to commence in earnest. At the last meeting that was deadlocked, the government side was advised to go to Mr President to get a fresh mandate and his personal intervention because it is obvious that the government side has no mandate to go beyond the unrealistic position that they brought to the table.”
Recall that a week after the July 27, deadlock, the Labour side on the aegis of the Trade Union Side, TUS, of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, alerted the nation that it might be forced to call public workers for a nationwide industrial action over the issue.
JNPSNC is made up representatives of the federal government, 36 states of the federation and Abuja, and eight unions in the Public Services of the Federal and 36 states, including Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Nigeria Civil Service Union, NCSN, and others.
