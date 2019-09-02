Keves Cup: Coach Sure To Win Tournament

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has applauded Team Nigeria for its achievement at the just concluded 15th African Games in Morocco, inspite of the not too perfect preparations prior to the championship.

SWAN notes and commends individual athletes who were able to rise to the occasion by exhibiting the ‘can do’ spirit of the average Nigerian.

SWAN commends the Team for finishing second on the medals table with 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals.

The outstanding and befitting outing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Morrocco, is a thing of pride for all Nigerians . Indeed, such performance has taken some time in coming .

With that said, no one can deny the doggedness of our athletes as well as the level of planning and preparation that went into them as the table reflects a cumulation of both, which is a huge plus for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and most especially, the immediate past Minister, Hon Solomon Dalung, under whom the preparations for the event were undertaken .

It is also a befitting way to welcome the present Minister, Hon Sunday Dare, who will look to replicate and of course surpass this incredible landmark left by Hon Dalung, which is arguably Nigeria’s best outing in any event in decades.

While SWAN also congratulates the federal government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for providing funds for the contingent, we urge the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare to brace up and ensure that Nigerian athletes are given necessary trainings and funding to enable them soar at international meets.

There is no gainsaying, that the bedrock of every nation’s success in sports is at the grassroots therefore, efforts must be made to ensure that hidden talents are identified, harnessed and nurtured for greatness at the grassroot level.

We particularly, urge Mr Sunday Dare to not only build on the modest successes of his predecessor, Barr Solomon Dalung, but should avoid pitfalls which most of his predecessors could not by ensuring that the National Sports Festival (NSF) holds religiously as at when due.

The Ministry of Sports should equally ensure that Nigeria takes full advantage of sporting events where she has comparative advantage over others so as to remain a powerhouse in those sports, while paying attention to others where we can still excel in future.

It is a well known fact that sports if properly nurtured, has the potential to not only serve to entertain people but equally become a huge industry that can gainfully engage millions of Nigerian youth.

If Nigeria gets her sports sector right, most of the social vices that are ravaging the country, today will be things of the past. The outstanding and befitting outing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Morrocco, is a thing of pride for all Nigerians . Indeed, such performance has taken some time in coming .

With that said, no one can deny the doggedness of our athletes as well as the level of planning and preparation that went into them as the table reflects a cumulation of both, which is a huge plus for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.