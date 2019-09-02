Business
Experts Alert On Looming Global Financial Crime
Global financial crisis induced by cybercrimes is imminent unless this is checked, president, Fintech Association of Nigeria President, Dr. Segun Aina, has warned.
Aina who is also the Chairman of Global Banking Education Standards Board, warned that most regulators and operators might not be prepared for the financial downturn.
He gave the warning at the 2019 Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Lagos State Branch, Bankers and Stakeholders nite in Lagos at the weekend.
Aina stressed that governments of different countries might also not be able to provide bailouts to banks like they did previously in 2008.
According to him, banks’ losses to fraud in Nigeria jumped to N15.15 billion in 2018, an increase of 539 per cent compared to N2.37 billion in 2017, maintaining that internet and technology based sources of fraud accounted for 59 per cent of fraud cases and 43 per cent of actual loss.
Citing the NDIC report that cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021, he said this rose upward from $3 trillion in 2015.
“Global spending on security awareness training for employees is predicted to reach $10 billion by 2027, up from around $1 billion in 2014. Training employees how to recognise and defend against cyber-attacks is the most under spent sector of the cyber security industry,” he said.
He noted that the UN E-Government Survey 2018 showed Denmark coming first place while Nigeria ranked 143 out of the 193 member countries surveyed.
Earlier, the president and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Uche Olowu, said the golden era of digital banking has gained so much significance that according to the 2018 report from Global Market Insight, the Digital Banking Market would cross the $9 trillion mark by 2024.
“As we all may already know, the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of its National Financial Inclusion Strategy aims to significantly increase financial inclusion rates from 58.4 per cent recorded in 2016 to 80 per cent in 2020. Banks who choose to operate under the current banking model would hinder the advancement of this policy. On the other hand, banks who choose to stay ahead of the curve can leverage on digital banking to further facilitate the efforts of the apex bank,” he said.
Business
African Countries Import $50bn Food Annually – AfDB
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says African countries import nearly 50 billion dollars net of food annually.
A statement by AfDB’s Communication and External Relations Department said the bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human, and Social Development, Jennifer Blanke, said this at a panel discussion at the 7th Tokyo International Conference in Japan.
The conference which began on August 28 in Tokyo, ended last Friday.
The theme of the conference was: “Advancing Africa’s Development through People, Technology, and Innovation.’’
Blanke explained that it was unfortunate that in spite of the fact that the continent was holding 60 per cent of the world’s arable land, it still imported food.
She said that by investing in Africa’s food markets, governments could win the fight against stunting and improve nutrition across the continent.
Blanke said that with support from institutions like the AfDB, the results would be a win-win situation for all.
“There is a business case for governments to invest in grey matter, or brainpower, and this requires much more nutritious diets.
“With most people in Africa getting their food from local markets, business opportunities for healthy foods abound everywhere in the food system and potential investors are urged to engage and explore,” he said.
Blanke, however, added that women in agriculture were an overlooked stakeholder group, saying that in most parts of Africa, most farmers were women.
She disclosed that the bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative known as AFAWA, sought to support women entrepreneurs in Africa.
Business
CBN Extends Deadline For Return Of Mutilated Naira Notes …Says Exercise Continues Beyond Today
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the general public would continue to return mutilated bank notes to their banks after the September 2 deadline.
The Director, CBN Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, disclosed this in an interview with our source in Lagos.
Our correspondent reports that this is contrary to the news making round that mutilated notes collection would stop after the deadline.
Okoroafor said that people had been misinterpreting the story to say that the banks would stop collection of mutilated notes after September 2.
“It is not true, the banks will continue to accept those notes from people.
“The general public should continue to return mutilated bank notes to their banks after the deadline.
“The September 2, 2019, deadline does not apply to bank customers or the general public who will continue to return mutilated notes to the banks.
“It only applies to the banks because free sorting of Naira notes for them will cease at the expiration of that deadline,” Okoroafor said.
He noted that September 2 was only the deadline after which CBN would begin to charge banks.
Okoroafor said that “we opened a window from June to September, so that when they bring the notes without sorting, we can sort it for them free.
“ But as from September 2 , if they get those notes, they need to sort it before they bring it to us.
“The deposit by customers and acceptance by commercial banks of mutilated notes is a normal and continuous banking practice and as such continues even after September 2.
“Anyone whose qualifying mutilated note is rejected by any bank should report such a bank to CBN by calling 07002255226 between 9am and 4pm daily.”
On banks compliance level to the CBN mutilated notes directive, Okoroafor said that: “I wouldn’t know what the compliance level is now until we ask our currency people.
“But all we know is that they are returning the notes, they have been bringing it in and we have been replacing it with new ones,” he said.
Recall that the CBN had opened a three-month window from June 3 to September 2 for customers across the country to replace old notes with new ones in all the banks.
The apex bank said this was part of its efforts to improve the overall quality of the naira notes in circulation.
Business
RSG Assures On Conducive Business Environment
The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to provide an enabling environment that will promote business activities in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, stated this during an advocacy visit to the leadership of the Rivers State Traders Association in Port Harcourt.
Nsirim, stated that traders have critical role to play in the development agenda of the current administration, noting the construction of the Fruit Garden, Mile one phase one and two markets as well as the Rumuokoro Ultra-modern markets were eloquent testimonies of the government’s resolve to ensure that businesses thrived.
He further said that the compensation to traders of the fire incident at the Fruit Garden markets was a demonstration that Governor Nyesom Wike attached premium to the welfare of traders and business owners in state.
“We want everybody leaving and doing business in Rivers State to know that the state belongs to us, and that when the state is prospering, our businesses will prosper.
“The truth of the matter is that there are people who are making our state not look like what God has created it to be. They will go to the media, they will go outside the state and say all sorts of bad things about Rivers State.
“These will make people to run away from the state and making people not to come and do business here. But as you know, the person who is selling garri in the market will make more profit if more people are doing business in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state.
“So, we have introduced a campaign that we have tagged ‘Our State, Our Responsibility’,” Nsirim informed, just as he solicited the support of the traders for the policies and programmes of government.
He also urged them to collaborate with the state government especially in the on-going enforcement exercise of illegal street trading, illegal markets and motor parks in the state, pointing out that henceforth anyone caught flouting government’s directive will be prosecuted.
Responding, the President General, Rivers State Traders Association, Comrade Victor Bekwele, commended Governor Wike for his infrastructural and human capital development across the state.
Bekwele specifically lauded the governor for the construction of world-class markets for traders in the state; even as he thanked the information and communications ministry for promoting peace and development of the state through its advocacy campaign.
Dennis Naku
