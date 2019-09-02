Environment
Climate Change: Organisation Tasks NEMA On Information Dissemination
Humanitarian Forum, UK Dr Hany El-Banna, the President,has urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to create an effective website to disseminate important information to educate people on climate change.
El-Banna made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.
He said that the objective of NEMA was to coordinate resources toward efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in the country.
EL-Banna said the website would help people to monitor and know the impact of climate change activities across the country.
“Through the website people will know the activities of NEMA and what it is doing to ensure that disaster is being prevented.
“The essence of having workshops, seminars and other educating gatherings is for us to get ideas and knowledge from the experts and use the ideas in our various organisations.
“With the website, it will help the organisations to grow greatly in knowledge as well as acquiring more ideas that will bring development to the nation.
“So the website should be a continuous thing that can always give people information on the mandates and objectives of NEMA.
“The website will also help people to know that the agency is actually working toward achieving its mandates,” he said.
According to him, Nigeria needed to be united for greater key to success, adding that climate change activities required effective collaboration from every citizen in the country.
He said that climate change and disaster risk reduction could only be effective and efficient if Nigerians could work together in oneness and accept their responsibilities.
According to him, Nigeria should accept their responsibilities by implementing relevant projects that will promote development in the country.
“Climate change is a long time process and a serious issue, climate change can occur for many reasons, although sometimes it is caused by manmade activities which can as well lead to disaster.
“Climate change may take sometimes to be effectively addressed but it can only be possible if we become united and create a platform that can take urgent action in combating climate change and its impacts in the country.
“It is only when we become united that the collaboration with federal, state, local governments and relevant organisations can be effective,” he said.
RSU Partners American Varsity On Planetary Sciences Study
The Department of Geology, Rivers State University, says it is on the verge of acquiring a linkage programme with the Department of Earth, Almospheric and Planetary Sciences of the prestigious West Lafayette Indiana,United States of America.
The pioneer head of the Department, Professor Clifford Songho Teme, said this at the inauguration of the Students, Chapter of the Nigerian Minning and Geosciences Society (NMGs) at the University.
Professor Teme also said that the department in its three years of existence has undertaken two memorable field trips to the geological complex of Calabar flank and Oban Massifs an area where the three major geological environments namely: sedimentary, metamorphic and igneous rocks occur for easy teaching of real geology.
The university don said Rivers State would benefit maximally from the department in view of its flood prone environment adding that the department would train geologists that would proffer solutions to the incessant floodings of the State.
He said geologists are needed to mine the nation’s abundant mineral resources as well as check the incessant collapsing of buildings in the country.
While performing the inauguration ceremony, the vice president, Nigerian mining and Geosciences society (NMGs), Surveyor Charlesye David Charles, said the NMGs which was founded since 1977 has as its objectives, advancement and practice of mining, earth sciences and metallurgy.
He listed other objectives to include, acquisition, preservation and dissemination of mining geoscientific and metallurgical knowledge publication of an interdisciplinary learned journal of the mining and Geology, amongst others.
Surveyor Charles listed the vision of the NMGs as to sensitise and create the much needed awareness among members, states country and the international community on the need to fully harness and develop the abundant mineral and energy resources in Nigeria in a sustainable manner.
He described the NMGs as a democratic society that expects all its affiliate bodies to be governed by democratic principles and procedures.
Also speaking, the Port Harcourt Chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society, Prosper J. Ogbunie said, the student chapter would be fully incorporated into the society.
According to him, Geosciences is a wider discipline that covers water, environment and other areas.
FG Wants Aggressive Approach To Tackle Desert Enchroachment
The Federal Government has tasked Nigerians to rise up to the challenges of desert encroachment through aggressive approach to stem the menace.
Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the advice at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) 2019 Tree Planting Campaign held at the main campus, Samaru, Zaria.
Mustapha, who was represented by Dr Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, said the call became imperative in view of the rate at which desert was encroaching into the country.
The SGF lauded the efforts of ABU for sustaining the annual tree planting campaign and ensuring green environment in the university.
“I urge the university to sustain this event as it contributes to ameliorating climate change conditions,” he said.
In his speech, the ABU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba said the event was to mark the World Environment Day which focused on Air Pollution.
He noted that the management of air pollution was far more difficult than plastic wastes.
“While some plastic wastes are mainly in situations, polluted air is on transit and its origins are often not the vulnerable locations at risk.
“This signifies why global concerns on health hazard and risks of climate change are linked to the presence of particulates and gaseous emission that pollute ambient and indoor air,” he said.
The VC said the university had for 40 years adapted domesticated strategies for the non corruption of air in line with Clean Air Act of 1950s, to reduce pollution from source.
This, according to him, was to protect and enhance the quality of ambient air over all the campuses.
He assured that the the university had intensified efforts at creating awareness and educating the university community on the risks associated with air pollution.
Garba said the efforts of the university towards preventing air pollution include; the use of incinerators, ban on burning wastes in open spaces or backyards except designated dump sites, criminalising setting ablaze of university parks and gardens.
He added that the university had also erected Green Wall and parks as buffers against extreme winds and transfer of pollutants from neigbouring communities.
The occasion featured foundation laying of ecological projects to be executed by the federal government in the university.
PH Residents Okay Ban On Illegal Street Trading …Say It Is Restoring The City’s Beauty
Some residents of Rivers State and environs have said that the ban on illegal street trading and motorparks is restoring the garden city stations of Port Harcourt City and environs.
A cross section of the residents who spoke to Ankrah, our correspondent said that the city is not only cleaner than before but there is free flow of traffic.
Speaking, Miss Amarachi Okonkwo said that the ban was in order, adding that it is the responsibility of government to ensure that things are done in a decent manner.
“Honestly I like it, I fee everything good doesn’t really come easy, it takes a gradual process, you may not really see the change now, but with time, Rivers State will become small Obodo Oyigbo, they should just continue the good work”, she said.
Also speaking, Mrs. Eket Goodluck, said that the ban has brought decency to the city.
She said that resident of Ikoku junction, Education bus stop including Garrison Junction are now breathing fresh air.
Goodluck, however advised that more market should be built to accommodate the teeming number of traders in the city. On his part, Mr. Samuel Ajah, said that the banned is a welcome development. “Ofcourse look around, Mile I has never been beautiful and organised.
“Everywhere is just clean. No more touts and street boys. They should continue with this policy so that people can feel free to come to Mile I”, he said.
Shalom Ankrah
