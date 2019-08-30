Sports
I’m Mentally Ready For Mixed Martial Arts Championship – Idam
As athletes prepare for the 2nd Warriors Sports Championship (WSC) Mixed Martial Arts Championships in Lagos, Racheal Idam yesterday said that she’s mentally and physically ready for the contest.
The 10 bouts in different categories Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night put together by WSC, will hold on the Sept. 1 at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
Idam told newsmen in Lagos that her main aim of participating in the contest was to come out victorious, hence, she’s fully ready to challenge any opponent.
“If I’m afraid of anybody, then I won’t come for the contest, I’m very confident of myself and I will do very well.
“‘I anticipate a tough encounter, so I am ready to battle come fight night,” Idam said.
Eniola Busari, who is also one of the contenders, expressed gratitude to their sponsors for giving them the platform to showcase their talents.
“A lot of people have talents to showcase but lag behind when there’s no one to encourage them.
“I have been practicing Mixed Martial Arts for 12 years now because of my passion for the sport, it gives the physical fitness I desire.
“Sincerely, I look forward to the fight night and I hope more fans will come out and support us in the event,” Busari said.
A Cameroon international, Esoe Franklin, said he practiced well in his country with his coaches and he got the encouragement he needed from them, so he was excited about the fight night.
“I advice that my opponents be very careful and expect a lot of fire from me because I have a lot of skills and it is not going to be easy for them.
“‘Mixed Martial Arts is growing in Cameroon and the rest of West Africa and I am proud to be in Nigeria to compete for honours,” Franklin said.
Senam Kofi, the Deputy President, Warriors Sports Championship, said that they were using the opportunity to build a platform for potential talented future champions.
Bring Events To National Stadium, Vendors, Athletes Urge
Some sports wear vendors and sports persons have urged the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, to bring life back to the National Stadium, Lagos, to improve their businesses and careers.
They told our correspondent yesterday in Lagos that the stadium had been abandoned without serious events that would bring people to patronise them.
Bringing competitions to the stadium will also help to ensure that its refurbished, they said.
The sports wear vendors expressed sadness over the poor sales of their wares at the stadium in the last four years, saying that only regular sports activities would improve their business.
Mrs Chinyere Solomon, a vendor selling different sports wears, called on the new minister to make the stadium good enough for sports training and competitions by providing modern infrastructure.
“The National Stadium in Lagos is idle without activities. No electricity, no restaurant apart from OJ Restaurant for the `big boys’, that cannot cater for low income sportsmen and women.
“We have low sales or some times no sales at all. I have been selling at this stadium for more than 16 years, the last four years have been the worse for me. The stadium needs renovation and national sports events.
“As a vendor selling sports wears, I am contributing to the growth of the economy because I employed sales men and women who work for me. Without selling, I can’t pay their salaries,” Solomon noted.
For Mrs Chitess, another vendor, the minister should create more national games that would attract people from all parts of Nigeria such as sport festivals.
“We usually look forward to different competitions coming to the stadium and that brings more sales to us. In the last four years, we will hear they were planning one event, later we hear that it has been cancelled.
“The new minister should bring life back to Lagos stadium,” she said.
For the physically challenged sportsmen and women, the minister should pay attention to their plight in Lagos by giving them opportunity to represent the nation at various Games in the world, urging him to improve the facilities at the stadium.
One of the female para weightlifter in 61 class, Maria Komo, told newsmen that many times, they trained in hash conditions for competitions, but government only picked those who took first position in previous competitions, leaving out second and third positions.
“The minister should look into the categories of people selected to represent Nigeria. Those of us who took second or third position and have trained very well should be selected too.
“It is the joy of every sports person to represent his nation,” she said.
A 35-year-old boxer, simply identified as Capu, said he currently trained some 15 children in boxing at the stadium.
He solicited for better facilities to help him prepare kid boxers for better championships in future.
Capu said his kid boxers, who were between ages 8 and 15, could be become great boxers for big events if properly trained with modern facilities, as some of them had won medals in Lagos State competitions.
“I trained to be a champion. These children can be made champions also.
Nigeria May Miss World Para Athletics Championships – PFN Vice President
Vice President, Para Athletics Federation of Nigeria (PFN), Taiwo Kasunmu, yesterday said that the Para athletes might miss the World Para Grand Prix Athletics Championship in France due to lack of funds.
Kasunmu told newsmen in Lagos that Para athletes presently preparing for the world contest had been left without help either from the government or private organisations.
“We are preparing for the World Grand Prix Athletics Championship to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan among the championships, we need to go for the France Grand Prix which is coming up in September, but we were unable to get funds.
“Four of the athletes that went to Tunisia all qualified, the next Paralympic Games we will be having about 169 Games to showcase that cuts across all forms of disability and Nigeria can do well in most of these events.
“Due to lack of funds, by the time the African Games for Para-athletes comes up in January in Morocco next year, instead of having enough athletes to go, we will be going with less athletes which is not good,” he said.
Kasunmu urged the new Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to see to the plight of Para sports and how they could be well funded for optimal performances.
“My advice to the new minister is to try and see how Para sports can be well funded because in the last Olympic Games, able-bodied persons were unable to do up to what the Para athletes did by wining more medals for the country.
“The Para athletes went to the Paralympics and came back with more medals, but for now, Para sports are being treated as second fiddle of which it shouldn’t be.
“We are normal humans except for a little defect, we all have families, so, if we are able to showcase what our ability in disability is, it will make Nigeria proud”, he said.
Philanthropist Seeks Grassroots Sports Development In Enugu
The sponsors of the ongoing “ Prince Victor Uwakwe 2019 Tennis Tournament’’ in Enugu, Prince Victor Uwakwe, has called for all round grassroots sports development in the state.
Uwakwe made the call in Enugu yesterday at the venue of the tournament, Enugu Sports Club Tennis Courts, saying that sports was backward in the state and needed improvement.
He said that those who had vision and passion for sports should come in and stage competitions in the sport of their choice.
“Government cannot improve sports alone and to make a better tomorrow, we must start planning today.
“That is what we are doing here and lots of sports in the state are still vulnerable and philanthropist can engage the youth and discover talents,’’ he said.
Uwakwe noted that the ongoing tennis tournament for U-15 and U-21 players is in the third edition.
“We started this tournament in 2016 and here we are, it has continued to grow from strength to strength.
“The tournament is open for South-East states comprising, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu.
“It is purely for U-15 and U-21 tennis players to showcase their God-given talent in tennis,’’ he said.
Uwakwe said that he decided to expand the tournament to accommodate other states to make it more competitive.
“Our tennis tournament is growing because this time around there are much more competitions than years back.
“We want to produce future champions for the state and the country at large,’’ the sponsor said.
He expressed optimism that invitation would be extended to the South-West states of the country in the next edition.
On why he chose tennis, he said that his passion for the sports motivated him.
“I have passion and love for tennis, besides, it makes people to be disciplined all round,’’ he said.
Uwakwe noted that they had some challenges facing the organisation of the tournament and promised not to relent.
“We are having the challenges of public enlightenment and finance but at times we do mop up funds from friends to keep the tournament going,’’ Uwakwe said.
He said that he would be the happiest person seeing the tennis players going all the way to become the country’s champions and at the world stage.
