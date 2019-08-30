Don Carpets Nigeria’s University System

The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, says Governor Wike remains the most labour-friendly governor in the country.

He therefore called on the organised labour in the state to join the campaign to change the negative narrative about the state.

The Permanent Secretary, who was on ‘#Our StateOur Responsibility” advocacy visit to the temporary secretariat of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, recalled vividly when Rivers workers were owed salaries, while pensioners were equally owed by the previous administration. He stated that Governor Wike has not only cleared backlog of salary arrears, but has also continuously improved the conditions of workers, adding that a befitting secretariat will soon be commissioned for labour in the state by the Governor.

According to him, Rivers State has both the human and material resources to be great, adding that with two seaports, an international airport and the biggest supermarket in West Africa, the state is greatly endowed.

He, however, said that there are people who belong to the vocal minority that are painting the state black, stressing that the NLC must join the campaign to silence this vocal minority.

“The leadership of NLC in Rivers State should join the clarion call to change the narrative about Rivers State”, he said.

Nsirim continued that Governor Wike has created the best security architecture in the country, noting that the ban on illegal street trading is yielding positive results as Port Harcourt is regaining its lost glory as the Garden City of Nigeria.

Responding, the State Chairperson of NLC, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, described the advocacy campaign as a bold step that will put the state in proper perspective.

Itubo said labour will never join in de-marketing the state, and called on those living and doing business in the state not to join the campaign to de-market the state.

She described the ban on street trading as a good one, but that the government should open up the market with a view to making it affordable for all.