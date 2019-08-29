Opinion
Why Women Should Be Empowered
Empowerment is the action of raising the status of women through education, raising awareness, literacy and training. Women’s empowerment is all about equipping and allowing women to make life-determining decisions through different problems in society.
Women empowerment is the process by which women elaborate and recreate what they can be, accomplish and do in circumstances they previously were denied. Empowerment, however, can be seen in many ways when talking about women’s empowerment.
Also, it is accepting and allowing people (women) who are outside of the decision-making process into it. This puts a strong emphasis on participation in economic decision-making. Empowerment creates power in individuals over their own lives, society and communities.
People are empowered when they are able to access the opportunities available to them without limitations and restrictions such as in education, profession and lifestyle. Feeling entitled to make one’s own decisions creates a sense of empowerment. This is a way for women to redefine gender roles that allow them to acquire the ability to choose between known alternatives.
There are principles defining women’s empowerment such as, for one to be empowered they must come from a position of disempowerment themselves which is relative to others at a time. Empowerment can also be seen as a process, not a product.
Empowering women and girls to achieve gender equality is crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies. Gender inequalities, however, persist in many countries, so it is important that new ways are fashioned to address the issue. Contributing to this agenda by creating opportunities for dialogue to influence policies that benefit women and girls: working with parties to promote access and opportunity for women and girls, building the skills and confidence of women and girls to achieve their potential and having more influence over decisions that affect their lives are certainly the way to go.
In some societies, women are still discriminated against because of their gender. They are not given the same rights as men. For instance, they are expected to cook and clean. Some women are excessively controlled by their parents or husbands. They are still not allowed to work or study far away from their homes because they believe that women are weaker than men and some husbands get jealous.
Women married at young ages are usually forced into marriage by their parents. That is why their empowerment is really needed in society. This is important for their self-esteem and also for society. Empowering a woman is to give her the right to participate in education, society, economy and politics.
A woman can be involved in society if she is allowed to choose her religion, language, work and other activities. Therefore, women’s empowerment is a way to encourage them to feel strong by telling them that they can do everything they desire. A woman can work outside her home and have the opportunity to make up her mind on issues. They shouldn’t be made to depend on men. Rather, they should be allowed to earn money to support their families. It is sad that some women are not confident to work in hard conditions or high positions because they still think that such tasks are not meant for them.
Empowerment helps to reduce domestic violence, promotes and gives value to women. Women are not to be abused sexually, emotionally and physically. They should aim at achieving high-level jobs just as their male counterparts. I believe that women can be presidents as they have always been, ministers and occupy other high-level positions.
Economic empowerment is an important factor in empowering women because their economic empowerment is central to realising their rights and gender equality. Through economic empowerment, women can participate equally with men in all spheres. They can exercise control over productive resources, access decent work, control their own time, lives and bodies.
They can increase their voice and participate meaningfully in economic decision-making at all levels including international institutions. Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work are key to achieving sustainable development and development goals, gender equality as well as the promotion of full productive empowerment, decent jobs, food security, enduring health and equality.
When more women work, the economy grows because their economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes. Increasing women’s and girls’ educational attainment contributes to their economic empowerment and more inclusive economic growth.
Education will enable them to keep pace with rapid technological and digital transformation. Their income generation opportunities and participation in the formal labour market will be enhanced. Increased educational attainment accounts for about 50 per cent of the economic growth in countries. But for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into better labour market outcomes.
Additionally, women’s economic equality is also good for business. Companies greatly benefit from increased employment and leadership opportunities for women which are demonstrated in increased organizational effectiveness and growth. It is estimated that companies with three or more women in senior management functions score higher in all dimensions.
Women have long suffered stigmatization and marginalization in reaching their full potential due to an uneven playing field. Therefore, an enabling environment has to be created at every level of society, starting from households.
The home is where attitudes, ideas, values and benefits are shaped and it is important that parents and guardians instil the right values and beliefs in them as they work as enablers and catalysts for their children’s success. A child’s formative years take place when cultures and norms are moulded. It is important for parents to invest their time and be intentional in positively influencing and encouraging their daughters.
Government economic policies shape women’s lives and could be a force for equality, yet too often this potential is not realised. The government must play a central role in achieving women’s economic empowerment. Their priority should be to tackle the underlying barriers to economic empowerment, particularly those faced by marginalised women. It is in the area of economic policy that government’s action will have the most transformational impact.
Harry is a freelance journalist.
Orientation For Nigerian Politicians
The processes of nation-building and development demand synergy and coordination, so that physical or structural changes would balance and reflect new orientations in human attitude and perceptions. A vital principle of readiness in development demands that the timing of a change-policy should synchronise with an attitudinal readiness of a majority of the people, to embrace and absorb the change. This means that development programmes must go along with adjustments among the people, so that implementations can be smooth.
Politics, among other things, involves a process of bringing about a balanced development whereby attitudinal change should go before or along with physical changes. No society or a section thereof should remain stagnant or live in the past, neither is development meant to be a window-dressing affair characterized by one-sidedness. A vital task which politicians should undertake involves a synergy and coordination of all available resources to ensure a balanced and sustainable social up-building, with no one oppressed or left out.
Politics is not meant to be a gangsterist affair, with greed, avarice and self-aggrandizement as visible features; rather, it is a missionary service involving self sacrifices and utmost patriotism. Only the best in the nation can go into such missionary service but this is rarely the case; rather, many go into politics maybe for fame or money. The diverse and dynamic social forces at play in Nigeria are largely responsible for the current orientation and attitude of Nigerian politicians. Gangsterism comes in where politics involves mutual distrust and deceit.
What had evolved in Nigeria under the guise of politics in a supposedly democratic setting is an oligarchy which looks like a class system. What used to be known as “Kaduna Mafia” was instrumental to the emergence of the current political system in Nigeria. The 1966 military intervention in Nigerian politics was considered by some groups of people as a planned assault on certain sections of the country. Despite the civil war of 1967-1970, there had been some features of vengeance, bitterness and gangsterism in Nigerian politics. This is a major task that politicians should address.
To say that there is hardly any genuine unity among Nigerian politicians is to say that politicians are not there to serve the electorate, but to preserve a power structure. This also means that current orientation of the politicians is that of conserver-holders whose commitment is not rooted in patriotic service to the masses but the preservation of a nebulous power-structure. This translates into a pseudo-democracy in which “leaders” are hand-picked for the purpose of preserving the status-quo.
For those who would have doubts about the truth of the opinion expressed here, supportive evidence can be picked up from the attitude, orientation and life-style of Nigerian politicians. Unfortunately, some Nigerians who would have stood up to tell Nigerians the truth without fear are no longer living. Anyone can make some judgement from the trends of events, without saying anything hateful or based on prejudices.
Lines of new orientation for Nigerian politicians would include the following: Firstly, redefining politics, not as a cult of money-bags, for the protection and preservation of their private empires and investments, but as a service towards building a just society. Secondly, the practice of clever use of hand-picked politicians as field agents of a power structure, who can be used and dumped at will, should be recognized as a strategy that does not reflect democracy. We see a situation where perceived” enemies” of the power structure are hunted by security agents, while “friends” whose hands are unclean are protected and compensated.
Thirdly, there should be a separation of politics from religion and the armed forces, in a secular and democratic polity. The involvement of the armed forces in partisan politics is a factor which has made politics a gangsterist affair. We see a situation where members of the armed and security forces are hired and ordered to serve partisan political interests.
Finally, politicians should embrace the orientation of protecting and liberating the masses from clever and oppressive forces and antics of numerous conservative elements that seek to keep humanity in bondage. Not many people know the extent of harm and obstruction to human freedom that are associated with activities of ecclesiastical and coercive institutions in history. Development cannot take place with the minds of the masses held hostage through coercion, fear and indoctrination.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Danjuma’s Hypothesis Of Collusion
Some time in April, 2018, the Presidency described as shocking and scary, a statement made by a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.). It insisted that such declaration could threaten national security.
The former army chieftain had called on Nigerians not to rely on security agencies any longer for protection but defend themselves in the face of what he tagged “unrestrained killings across the country”.
The retired general also allegedly accused the army and other security agencies of colluding with killers to attack Nigerians. He drew his conclusion from the visible bias in the killings, adding that the armed forces were not ready to defend the masses.
“Our Armed Forces are not neutral. They collude with the bandits to kill people, kill Nigerians. The Armed Forces guide their movements; they cover them. If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one”. He alarmed.
The above statement did not go down well with the Presidency. Instead, It was termed “unrestrained,” and so, capable of inflaming emotional passions, which in turn is tantamount to a threat to national security. The emphasis on the allegation of the military’s collusion with bandits against the masses underscored their ill feeling.
Their worry, therefore, stemmed from the fact that criminal gangs could capitalize on such declaration to feel justified in defying legal and democratic institutions, as well as authorities of legitimately elected democratic government.
Irrespective of what may have engineered such feeling in the presidency, it was rather berated by Nigerians for such a lopsided position it took in favour of the military, without recourse to first establishing the veracity of the said statement if any. They adjudged the government’s stand point as insenstive.
But without prejudice, is it not more pertinent to guard oneself against external aggression within the ambit of the law? What is wrong in bracing up for one’s own defence when hopes seem lost?
A retired Commissioner of Police, Olusola Amore, once said that self-defence is guaranteed by the constitution, hence a citizen has the right to defend himself against aggressors, particularly if his life be under threat.
Even in the Force Order 237, Amore said a policeman is only allowed to use a firearm when his life, or that of another person is in danger, and there is no other feasible way of defence. Come to think of it, self-preservation was the first law of nature and Nigerians have the right to defend themselves when attacked by any rampaging folk, Fulani herdsmen inclusive.
However, while the federal government had continued to view the call made by Danjuma as incendiary, coming from an influential personality in the country, and the public considering the government’s reaction as insensitive, time appears to have subjected the retired General’s alleged hypothesis of collusion to test.
What could be a better analysis of a tested hypothesis than the controversy surrounding the arrest and re-arrest of kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume?
The writer, therefore, thinks that all that is left at the moment is simply a determination of the degree of differences between the Presidency’s fears and the unfolding realities on one hand, and Danjuma’s proposal and the unfolding realities on another hand.
Beyond other undocumented reports of military collusion with the criminally minded in the society against innocent citizens, a critical analysis of the trending news of Wadume and his military cohorts, will undoubtedly reveal a no-significant difference between Theophilus Danjuma’s proposal on the relationship between the military and the helpless civilians.
Could Danjuma still be faulted for saying that the armed forces are not neutral in the killings? What about the element of collusion with bandits to undo ,Nigerians?
For now, I think it is becoming more glaring that the words of the retired lieutenant- general may well be written in marbles until further proven otherwise in the course of time.
Obviously, with the turn of event, I am afraid if any one could still fault Danjuma for saying that the armed forces are not neutral in the killings, especially on the element of collusion with bandits to undo Nigerians.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
NDDC Can Do Better
NDDC has become a political institution…” These were the exact words of Chief Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, when the Professor Nelson Brambaifa-led board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, recently. On a similar visit to Professor Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State, by the NDDC management, Ayade slammed the commission for treating his state “unfairly”. According to him, the story of NDDC and Cross River State has been that of “melancholy”. He lamented that the people of Cross River State “have been reduced to want in body, soul and spirit”.
The experience of Rivers and Cross River States, put together, will not equate the disservice of NDDC to Abia State. Even before the Brambaifa-led board was appointed, Abia State had been victim of the dual misfortunes of “unfairness” and “melancholy”. At least, Rivers and Cross River States have had the honour of a courtesy visit! Abia State, on the other hand, has neither received “courtesy”, talk less of a “visit” ! Indeed, there is scarcely any significant evidence of NDDC’s presence in Abia State, but for some subpar projects located in few communities within the State.
Agreed that the collegiality needed in the management of the NDDC is lacking in most of the States, however, the Abia story, in all ramification, is a sorry state that should be addressed with dispatch.
For benefit of hindsight, NDDC is a creation of an Act of the National Assembly, in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Act, cited as the Niger Delta Development Commission Act 2000, repealed the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission Decree 1998. Among other things, the NDDC Act 2000, is established to ensure an effective use of the sums received from the allocation of the Federal account. The fund is meant to tackle both the ecological and the infrastructural problems arising from oil explorations in Niger Delta areas and for “connected purposes”.
By virtue of section 2(1) (b) (i) of the Act, Abia State, as well as Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers States are members of the NDDC. It was for this Act that Abia State was privileged to have the pioneer chairmanship of the Governing Board, in the person of Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, in line with the rotational clause of Section 4 (a), going by alphabetical order.
Also provided in the Act, 11(1) (a) is that an Advisory Committee, which shall consist of the governors of the member states of the Commission and two other persons as may be determined from time to time, shall be formed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. According to the Act, the primary functions of the Advisory Committee are to advise the board and monitor the activities of the commission and make rules regulating its own proceedings.
It is pathetic that many years down the line, the governors have not been allowed to either perform their statutory advisory functions to the board, or monitor the projects allocated to their respective states. In most cases, the governors are denied fore-knowledge of the projects earmarked for execution in their states until such projects are awarded and the contractors mobilised to the site! Most often, some of these projects are either abandoned or poorly executed for lack of proper monitoring.
Professor Brambaifa-led NDDC board should prove that his board means well. Let him convince Nigerians that the non-constitution of the statutory advisory committee , which ordinarily should consist of the governors of the NDDC states, is not pre-meditated to sideline majority of the PDP-controlled South South-States, as alleged by Gov. Wike. He should not only make haste to advise the president to do the needful, he and his board should also be seen to have done the needful.
As an intervention agency, the primary duty of the NDDC is to assist the state governors develop the states. As such, the programs and projects of the commission should be seen to compliment, rather than, contradict the good intentions of the states who albeit strenuously, are doing their best to alleviate the sufferings of people. Any attempt, therefore, by the authorities of NDDC, to portray the commission as political or partisan will be counter productive and could be seen as an attempt to circumvent the spirit and the letter of the Act institutionalising NDDC. On that note, Governor Ayade’s caveat will be applicable: “As governor, I have the superintending and overriding power over the land in Cross River, which I hold in trust for the people. Therefore, by the provisions of the law, I have the powers to stop any project in the state. It is part of the constitutional provisions under the NDDC Act that the NDDC will have regular meetings with the various stakeholders including the governors that form part of the governing board”.
There is no gainsaying that the states making up the NDDC are in dire need of accelerated development in various facets of their economies, hence, there ought to be a concerted effort, by the Ag. Managing Director and CEO of NDDC, Professor Brambaifa and his board, to urgently reach out to the governors to discuss terms and modalities needed to stimulate growth and stability in the region.
Given that the states are also critical stakeholders of NDDC, the current board should look inwards and identify some key projects and programs of the states that are in line with the visions of the Commission. Projects that are meant to bequeath long lasting legacies should be supported. Uppermost in mind are projects on human capital development, road infrastructure, industrialisation and Power.
Abia, like many other states, is indeed ripe for this collaboration. The Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration has set the framework for a prosperous economy. He is working his talk of transforming Aba into the economic hub of Eastern Nigeria as well as the China of Africa. Considering where Aba was, prior to his assumption of office in 2015, one can attest to the fact that remarkable progress has been made in Abia State and Aba, in particular. No wonder Vice President Yemi Osinbajo branded Aba as the SME capital of Nigeria.
Indeed, states like Rivers and Abia are already making reasonable progress. The least the present NDDC board can do is to support them.
Given an equitable distribution of the resources available to the commission, coupled with robust synergy among its key stakeholders, greater success in the economic development of the states, is surely imminent.
By collaborating with the Niger Delta governors, regardless of party affiliations, the NDDC will have another opportunity to right her wrongs and possibly redress the distrust and despondency arising from long years of inaction and neglect by the commission.
Onyenma, a public relations practitioner, wrote in from PH.
Kennedy Onyenma
