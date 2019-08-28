Politics
Sokoto Assembly Resumes Plenary, Receives Tambuwal’s Request To Appoint CJ
The Sokoto State House of Assembly yesterday resumed plenary after 33 days of recess and received Governor Aminu Tambuwal request to appoint a chief judge for the state.
The Assembly, on July 25, went on recess to enable members to perform Hajj and Eid el-Kabir.
After its formal resumption, the members received a request letter from Tambuwal for the confirmation of appointment of Justice Muhammad Sifawa as Chief Judge of Sokoto State.
Presenting the letter, the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, announced that the nominee would be screened by the assembly on September 3.
“I am pleased to forward to the house the name of Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa for confirmation of appointment as Chief Judge, Sokoto State.
“This is in line with Section 271(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended; however, the nominee was recommended by the National Judicial Council at its emergency meeting on July 10.
“He is of proven integrity with good track record in service. I am confident he will bring to bear his wide experience to propel the judiciary to greater height for the overall development of the state,’’ Tambuwal said.
Politics
Insecurity: Group Wants NASS To Revisit Passed Bill
The Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN), has urged the leadership of the National Assembly to revisit the bill that seeks to give legal backing to the activities of the group in tackling insecurity in the country.
The group made the appeal when it paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Idris Wase (APC-Plateau) at the National Assembly complex yesterday.
The spokesman of the group, Cpt. Umar Bakori (rtd), told the Deputy Speaker that VGN had been in existence for the past 20 years, with its operations covering all the 774 local governments in the country.
Although Bakori said that the group had about two million members, he, however, added that only 17,000 were very active and had been trained by security agencies, particularly the police and the army.
He said that VGN had been providing grassroots support for the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies.
Bakori said that the group had initiated a bill to give necessary legal backing to its activities, stressing that although it was passed by Eighth National Assembly, it had, however, has not got presidential assent.
“When you talk about community policing or state police, there is no organisation that is better positioned to carry out that responsibility than VGN.
“We have been doing community policing for over 20 years with our personal resources. Even though a network service provider, Glo, provided us with lines for easy communication, most members cannot afford the minimum balance of N600.
“So we came up with a bill so that this organisation will be recognised by law, with very little funding. Since we are volunteers, we have been doing our work even without being paid.
“If the government gives us more support, it will go a long way in addressing the spate of insecurity in the country,” he said.
Bakori said that the vigilantes, who were permanently stationed in each community, understood the language, customs and tradition of the people of the community, unlike policemen and other security personnel who could be transferred to anywhere in the country.
Responding, the Deputy Speaker commended members of the group for their selfless service over the years in supporting the already overstretched police force.
He urged them to continue to follow legitimate means of getting legal backing for the activities of the organisation.
Wase said that members of the VGN were already part of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the North-East zone of the country.
The Deputy Speaker promised to contact the Clerk of the National Assembly to find out why the bill was not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari then.
He promised to do everything possible to ensure presidential assent to the bill to serve as a legal framework for the operations of the organisation.
Politics
Obuah Slams Princewill Over Comments Against Wike
The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill over his recent comments against Governor Nyesom Wike.
The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah in a statement by his media, aide, Jerry Needam said that despite Princewill’s experiences as a failed politician, he was yet to learn from history.
Obuah who was reacting to a recent media interview granted by the APC chieftain described the comments as totally uncalled for.
Obuah further said that the only thing discernible in the said media interview was that Princewill desperately tried to mend fences with his former political foe and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi who he alleged (Princewill) never forgave for denying him the APC governorship ticket in 2015.
Dismissing Princewill’s self-contradictory innsinuations and incitements, the PDP chairrman wondered how Amaechi could be an extreme democrat as noted by Princewill and at the sametime being the cause of the APC’s loss of the 2019 election in the State because of his actions, earning him numerous enemies both at the state and federal levels of their party.
The statement reads, “Also denying the imposition of Tonye Cole on the APC as the remote cause of the woes of the party in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill overtly enmeshed in self-adulation admitted being severally, a victim of the popular will unjustly reversed, indirectly referring to the encounter with Rotimi Amaechi, his extreme democrat in 2015”.
Obuah also said, Princewill, deluded by his desperation to warm himself back to his new ‘hero’, Rotimi Amaechi, threw caution to the wind by describing the Executive Governor of the State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike in the most derogatory terms and calling the election that brought him to office a sham and ‘INEC aided’, not minding the sub-judicial implications of his utterances.
“Rather than living on political back-stabbing and mischief-making to climb to the top, Tonye Princewill, should tap from the wisdom of Governor Wike and his other superiors and most significantly, do away with political harlotry that sacked him from the good books of his mentors like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu among others.
“It is only then he (Princewill) can be trusted by his kinsmen and by extension, the Rivers people before considering him for any elective or responsible position,” Bro Obuah stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
NOA Moves To Facilitate Oyo Lawmakers, Constituents’ Interaction
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said it will collaborate with the Oyo State House of Assembly to create a platform for the lawmakers to interact with their constituents outside their political parties’ structure.
The non-partisan platform, according to the agency, is to give the lawmakers the opportunity to get assessed by their constituents, while they too will give account of their stewardship.
The state Director of NOA, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, said that the partnership would be of immense benefit to both the government and the people of the state.
She explained that with the platform, legislators would be able to highlight the projects and programmes which they had executed towards improving the general wellbeing of their people.
“The constituents can also intimate the lawmakers with the social and economic challenges facing them and the possible areas of intervention by their representatives.
“This is not a new initiative as we have records of successful editions with the previous Assembly and we believe we can even achieve more this time around.
“The town hall meeting will allow the participants to know what is happening in government and express their feelings towards specific government policies, without the limitations often caused by party differences,” Dosunmu said.
The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin (PDP-Ibarapa-East) said that the proposed partnership was a welcome development, adding that he and the Deputy Speaker, Mr Abiodun Fadeyi, were ready to take the lead.
Ogundoyin said that staying connected with the people was important because it was the only way to achieve true and effective representation.
“During my campaign, we had lots of contacts with artisans’ groups across my constituency. Since they supported us to win the election, they too deserve the feedback on our efforts here as their representatives.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Panther, Aladumo School Sign Football Academy Deal
-
Sports3 days ago
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
-
Sports3 days ago
Sports Council Promises To Assist Tennis Foundation
-
Sports3 days ago
LSSC Conducts Screening For Athletes Ahead NYG
-
Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Queens Emerge Winners Of 2019 NWPL Champions Shield
-
Sports3 days ago
Basketball Clinic Ends In PH …Throws Up Talents
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Holds Valedictory Session For Igobo
-
Politics3 days ago
Task Before New Ministers