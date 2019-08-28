Featured
RSG Didn’t Demolish Any Mosque, Wike Insists …Assures Rivers Of Sustained Performance
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described as unfortunate the false information being circulated that the state government demolished a mosque in Port Harcourt, saying that the false report was planted by mischief makers to create disaffection.
Addressing journalists at the location on Biambo Street, Off, School Road by Mami Market Junction, near Rainbow Estate, last Monday, Wike said there was no mosque on ground, hence, nothing was demolished.
He said: “I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no mosque here.
“It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place, when no mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap practical points”.
Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.
“They came here to erect illegal structure. There was no approval from the state government for any structure to be erected here.
“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the state government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the state government”, he said.
The governor urged the Muslim community in Rivers State to show him where a mosque was demolished in the state, and advised them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to peddle false stories against the Rivers State Government.
Wike said that the state government operates within the rule of law, adding that the state government would not be distracted by the illegal circulation of fake reports.
He stated that several mosques constructed on the approval of the state government exist across Port Harcourt and other major towns of Rivers State, without the state government demolishing them.
“The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land. But they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.
“Why would we want to bring down any mosque, when there are other Mosques across the state? What is the special interest on this one?, the government asked.
Earlier on Monday, the Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had alleged that the state government had demolished the Trans Amadi Central Mosque in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, penultimate Tuesday.
A statement signed by the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, last Monday, claimed that the allegation was based on information provided by some Muslim leaders in the state.
According to MURIC, the demolition is allegedly the most insidious attack on an Islamic landmark in that part of the country in recent times.
MURIC said, “This demolition exercise is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional. It is an exhibition of gross, undiluted Islamophobia and the most odious and insidious attack on an Islamic landmark in that part of the country in recent times.
“Both the Chief Imam of Trans-Amadi Central Mosque, Alhaji Haroon Muhammed and the Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Sadiq, have provided evidence proving that due process was followed in purchasing the land. Yet, the state government has been harassing the mosque management for years. The mosque has been demolished twice in the past.
“The Muslims had no option than to approach the court. Two cases were instituted at the state High Court. One was to restrain the government from taking over the land and the other was for compensation for the loss incurred by the Muslims for the damages done to their properties (the building that was demolished and the properties in the mosque damaged as a result of the demolition).
“The Muslims won both cases. The court judgement in favour of the Muslims was given on 2nd November, 2017. Though the government appealed against the second case which is about compensation for damages, and the case is still ongoing at the Appeal Court, it did not appeal the one restraining it from taking over the land. The Muslims of Rivers State are, therefore, the bona fide owners of that land.
“It proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the demolition of Tuesday, 20th August, 2019, was done in contempt of court. A mosque is demolished while there is a case on it at an appellate court.
“It is interesting to note that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of that area challenged the task force on the ground that he was not aware of any demolition order.
“They replied that the order was from the state Government House but they had to withdraw because they could not produce a written order when the DPO requested for it. This happened twice: 29th July and 16th August, 2019, before they eventually came for the demolition on 20th August, when they returned with more touts, fake mobile policemen and bulldozers.
“This demolition was executed without any formal notice despite the fact that the mosque has an approved building plan. The only thing that was heard was that the papers had not been revalidated whereas the mosque management made several moves to revalidate ownership. They even paid a visit to the permanent secretary to complain when officials in the Ministry of Lands and Housing refused to attend to them.
“This illegal demolition has deprived more than 10,000 worshippers of a place of worship. Members of the armed forces, oil company workers and other residents who are Muslims attend the mosque.
“Contrary to Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which says, ‘The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State religion’ Wike has declared on three different occasions that Rivers State is a Christian State, and no one has deemed it fit to caution him, not the state assembly, nor the Senate.
“Paradoxically, Rivers State citizens are everywhere in the country, particularly in Muslim-controlled parts of Northern Nigeria as well as Muslim-majority parts of the South-West.
“To the Muslims of Rivers State, we send to you this strong message of solidarity. ‘Believers are all brothers’ (Qur’an 49:10 Inamal muminuun ikhwah). We assure you that you are not alone. We feel the heat as you pray under the burning sun. We share the cold and wetness when you pray in the rain. We charge Muslims in Rivers State to remain steadfast in faith and in resolution.
“We caution Muslims against taking the law into their hands. They must resolutely pursue the legal angle to a logical conclusion. We also advise that they continue to observe their weekly Jumu’ah service on the ruins of the multi-million naira mosque”, the MURIC statement added.
But dismissing the claims as misdirected, a Muslim residing in Port Harcourt, Musa Ahmed, said that the false alarm was a deliberate propaganda designed to tarnish the image of the Rivers State Government.
He said, “As a Muslim who stays in old Port Harcourt Township, I was very unhappy when I read in ‘The Nation’ newspaper that a mosque was allegedly demolished by the state government. I made enquiries from fellow Muslims throughout the weekend, and discovered it was a pure lie.
“Because of the story, I was at our mosque in a heavily populated area of Port Harcourt on Sunday and heard the true story,” Ahmed said.
According to him, “Some persons near Rainbow Estate in Port Harcourt were building an illegal structure. They were told to stop by the Ministry of Urban Development, but they were headstrong and continued.
“I have been in Port Harcourt for 10 years; nobody has harassed me as a Muslim. We have mosques built in different parts of the town and they have government approval. I usually pray at the mosque around Lagos Street in Port Harcourt and the other at Ikwerre Road. These are approved mosques,” he stressed.
Ahmed noted that, “There is another mosque near the newly constructed road at Oil Mill area. In fact, that mosque is by the roadside, yet, it was left untouched by the Ministry of Urban Development.
“I consider this falsehood by ‘The Nation’ newspaper and other politically-minded persons as distasteful.
“Muslims practice their religion without molestation in Rivers State. We thank Governor Nyesom Wike for always carrying Muslims along”, Ahmed added.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration was committed to making Rivers people happy through the continuous execution of pro-people projects.
Wike also announced that the Rivers State Government would employ additional 450 youths to strengthen the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks in the bid to clean up Port Harcourt.
Speaking after inspecting projects that would be commissioned during his first 100 days for the second term, yesterday, Wike assured Rivers people that he would work diligently to surpass his first term achievements.
He said: “I believe that when we celebrate our first 100 days of our second term, the people will know that we are still working.
“I know that Rivers people will be happy at the end of the day. They will see that we have continued to deliver on our campaign promises”.
Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the Real Madrid Football Academy, adding that the academy would commence operations after it is commissioned as part of the 100 days celebration.
“The Real Madrid Football Academy will help us groom our children who would want to take Football as their career. Today, our kids who won the Channels Kids Cup are heading to Spain. When they return, they will be the first set to be admitted into the academy.
“As part of our first 100 days in office, we will commission the Real Madrid Football Academy and the school will start operations. The standard of the facility is appreciated”, he said.
At the Government Craft Development Centre in Port Harcourt, the governor said that the reconstruction work will re-position the institution.
He said that the quality of work done at the Government Craft Development Centre shows that indigenous contractors also have the capacity to deliver in line with approved specifications.
On the operations of the task force, the governor said the first two days have shown that the task force would be successful in carrying out its legal responsibilities.
“With what we have seen, it means they will do well. We will employ additional 450 youths to be involved in the total operation to clean Port Harcourt. We will not tolerate street trading again.
“Why we have not started arrests and prosecution is to let people know that we are a friendly government. But at the end of the week, we will start arrests and prosecution of offenders. But for now, we are saying, stop that illegal trading and they seem to be complying”, he said.
He said that the focus will not only be on street traders, but those who use umbrellas and people who sell corns will not be allowed to operate.
Group To Sue UPTH For Removing Woman’s Womb Without Consent
A non-governmental group known as Lawyers Watch for Justice International Initiative (LWJII), has threatened to institute a legal action against the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) over an alleged non-consented surgical operation on one Rukayat Afolabi.
The group claimed that a medical team of two surgeons operated on Afolabi and carried out hysterectomy without her consent during the process of child delivery in February last year.
It emphasised that if the demands of the group to remedy the situation are not met, it would sue the management of the hospital, including the medical team.
The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Judiciary and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (NMDC) to investigate and prosecute all those involved in the act.
Briefing newsmen over the development, last weekend, Barrister Modilyn Olowu of the initiative alleged that the operation carried out by the medical team of the hospital has led to the sterilisation of Afolabi and traumatised her emotionally.
She described the action of the doctors as flagrant disregard to Afolabi’s right to bodily autonomy and integrity, contrary to Article 14(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
“What is most worrisome is the loss of the entire essence of Rukaya Afolabi’s womanhood due to the after-effects of the surgical operation carried out on her”, Olowu remarked.
Also, another member of the group, Gbenga Oladapo said Afolabi has the right to consent to the operation, adding that, 19 days after discharging her from the hospital, the doctors failed to inform her of the situation.
In the words of Oladapo, “The claim that her (Afolabi’s) life was in danger following complications from child-birth was not sufficient to remove her womb. It’s her right to consent or decide”.
Speaking to journalists, Afolabi stated that she discovered her situation after her menstruation ceased.
According to her, scans and medical checks from other hospitals had indicated that her womb was removed.
She narrated how she was brought to UPTH during child-birth complications, and how the medical team operated her, though she lost her baby.
Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of UPTH, Elapha Meni, confirmed the allegation, but said the hospital was investigating the matter.
Kevin Nengia
Falconets Break African Games Final Jinx
Nigeria has ended their 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the African Games after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the semi-final in Morocco on Monday.
The Nigerian team won the competition twice but had failed to reach the final stage since 2007, when they last won in Algiers.
Having advanced to the semi-final for the third time in four attempts, the Nigerians were hoping to subdue the Desert Foxes to boost their chance to reclaim the glory on North African soil.
The Falconets started on a high as they dominated possession before Cynthia Aku opened the scoring after finishing off Monday Gift’s fine build-up in the 16th minute.
Ten minutes later, Rivers Angels’ Aku hit her brace after she again benefited from a sumptuous pass from captain Gift to double the advantage for Nigeria.
After the restart, Christopher Danjuma’s side failed to impose their dominance over Naima Laouadi’s team until substitute Zaniab Olapade added a third in additional time to wrap up the victory.
The result also means Danjuma, on his birthday, has led the nation to the final for the first time on the second attempt, after he failed to achieve the feat in Brazzaville four years ago.
In the other semi final, Cameroon beat Morocco 3-1 in the African Games second semi-final on Monday to ensure a rematch with Nigeria in the final.
The Cameroonians had advanced to the last four as runners-up in Group B, finishing behind Nigeria on goal difference, but needed extra-time to pull off an upset against the hosts.
After a goalless first half, the Moroccans, who finished top of Group B with nine points, gained the lead in the 63rd minute.
However, the Central Africans did not wait for too long as they restored parity through Engolo Takounda three minutes later.
Having forced a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Jenifer Aboudi and Flora Kameni struck in extra-time to ensure the young Lionesses reached their third consecutive final.
The result means Cameroon will take on Nigeria, who they held to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, in pursuit for glory in tomorrow’s final at the Boubker Aamar Stadium.
For Christopher Danjuma’s side, they will be eyeing their first title in 12 years and third overall, while Cameroon will be aiming for the second crown in three attempts
Today, hosts Morocco who earlier defeated Algeria 3-2, will engage in an all North African rematch in a bid for the bronze at the same venue.
RSG’s Task Force On Street Trading, Illegal Markets Begins Work, Today …‘We’ll Support Wike To Restore PH To Garden City Status’
Following the official inauguration of the Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Wednesday, the Bright Amaewhule-led 460 team will finally commence operation, today.
The team, which draws 20 carefully-selected persons each from the 23 local government areas of the state, has had its members screened and cleared by crack detectives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said in a statement in Port Harcourt that the task force would cover 13 zones in Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Eleme local government areas of the state.
While four teams would cover Port Harcourt City Local Government Area; eight teams would cover Obio/Akpor Local Government Area; just as one team would cover Eleme Local Government Area of the state.
The teams would cover the 13 zones, which include Old Port Harcourt Township/Lagos/Station/UTC Bus Stops; Flyover/Mile 1 Market; Mile 3 Market/Ikoku/Building Materials; and Fruit Market/Garrison/Waterlines for Port Harcourt City.
Others would cover Slaughter/Woji/Oginigba; Rumuokoro Junction; Presidential Hotel/ Rumuola; Rumuokwuta/ Mgbuoba Market/Location Junction; Artillery/Rumukwurushi/ Eleme Interchange/Oil Mill Market; Eliozu Junction Flyover/East-West Road; Choba/UNIPORT/East-West Road; and Rumuolumeni/Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor; while that of Eleme would cover Akpajo/Onne/Eleme/Refinery Road.
“All those concerned are advised in their own interest to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt or face the full wrath of the law,” Nsirim warned.
It would be recalled that while inaugurating the task force, last Wednesday, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had charged the team to sanitise the streets and return Port Harcourt to its original Garden City status.
Wike had said that the task force was a product of law, following his assent to the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019, and vowed that the law must be enforced and violators brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.
The governor noted that all the operatives of the task force have been profiled by the DSS and the police, while those found wanting have been flushed out.
Wike explained that the reason government sent the task force members to the DSS and the police for screening was for proper identification and to ensure that government did not take people who will put it in trouble, and assured that more appointments would be made into the task force to replace those screened out by the security agencies.
He said: “All of us love the state and we must love it fully. Not in half measures. When we build roads, before you know what is happening, the roads are taken over by street traders and illegal motor parks.
“The task force has the responsibility of cleaning up the streets. Ensure that nobody trades on roads. You must wear your vests and identity cards during your work period”, he emphasised.
He said that mobile courts have been established on a zonal basis, and directed the task force operatives to take arrested street traders, mechanics and illegal motor park operators to the mobile courts were offenders would be tried, jailed or fined.
The work of the members is to arrest offenders and take them before the mobile courts in each of the 13 zones.
Wike warned the task force operatives against extorting money from street traders and mechanics, noting that any operative indicted for bribery would be sacked and replaced.
“We are not inaugurating you to extort money from traders and mechanics. You will start work on Monday, August 26. We have given the street traders enough time to leave the streets. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, should continue the sensitisation announcements.
“We will give each zone two Hilux vans for operations. You must keep Port Harcourt clean. You must make sure that you work in shifts and close by 8pm at night. My interest is to return Port Harcourt to what it used to be”, he said.
“Look at Rumuokoro. We built park for them but they will leave it and come to the road to carry passengers. We buitd market, they will come to the road to trade”, the governor lamented.
He said some of the traders come all the way from the neighbouring states to trade on the roads in Port Harcourt, after which, they heap dirt in the city and move back to their states.
Earlier, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, had said that 460 operatives were recruited from the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that each local government area contributed 20 operatives to the task force.
He said that the street life of Port Harcourt has been compromised by street trading and illegal motor parks, but insisted that the task force would sanitise the roads.
Danagogo said that the state government has taken the biometrics of all the operatives after they were profiled by security agencies, stressing that 13 zones have been created for the operation of the task force.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Bayelsa Line Market Association in Mile 111, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Chief Godwin Nwosu says effort by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt is a noble one, and promised that members of his association would support him to succeed.
The association’s chairman stated this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
He lamented that Port Harcourt City, which was known for its beautiful and serene nature, had been reduced to a place where anything goes in terms of environmental standard, and called on all well-meaning persons living or doing business in Rivers State to support the clean Port Harcourt initiative.
“There is need to restore Port Harcourt City to what it used to be. There is need to eliminate street trading, illegal motor parks and roadside mechanics scattered all over the city”, he said.
Nwosu, who disagreed with those who attribute street trading to inadequate shops in public markets, said majority of those trading on the streets have shops in the ultramodern markets.
“It is not true that street trading in Port Harcourt is as a result of inadequate shops in the public markets.
“Government has provided markets for traders. When you go to the ultramodern markets, over 500 stalls are empty. Go to Rumuokoro, government built ultramodern market, but it is empty. Go to Rukporkwu, it is empty.
“The owners of the vacant stalls prefer to lock them up and move to the street because they believe that there is higher patronage there”, he said, stressing that by trading on the roads, they put their lives at risk as moving vehicles could run into them.
He accused traders of being responsible for over 70 per cent of the dirt in the city, and urged the task force in charge of street trading to be strict and serious to improve on sanitation in the city.
“The problem with government is that sometimes, they are serious, and sometimes, they relax their efforts. Let government be very serious to fight and achieve clean Port Harcourt initiative once and for all.
“Don’t compromise, deal with offenders and possibly jail them, then, you will see that they will not do it again. But if government relaxes its effort, they will return to the streets to trade”, he said.
The market chairman, who revealed that he was a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, urged those who massively voted for Governor Nyesom Wike to also support his laudable programmes to succeed, noting that “it is not enough for you to vote him into office, only to work against the policies of his government”.
He said the idea of compulsory sanitation for traders every Thursday was in the spirit of keeping the markets and business environment clean, and urged all market operators in the state, especially those in the rural areas to participate in the exercise for cleaner environment.
